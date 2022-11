Watford have won four of six at home to top-half teams

Hornets rank sixth on Expected Points (xP)

Reading have W1-D2-L5 since the start of October

Bilic blames fatigue on Watford loss

Watford boss Slaven Bilic cited mental and physical tiredness in his players as the Hornets saw their three-match winning streak ended by Coventry at Vicarage Road. The 1-0 defeat was far from the 'Orns worst display of the season yet the hosts failed to turn possession into chances and were punished by a classic sucker-punch on the counter-attack.

The recently-relegated outfit enjoyed 68% of the ball and only managed two attempts on-target. Ismailia Sarr had Watford's best opportunity when putting the ball over the bar from a matter of yards in the closing stages, although the Hornets were consistently troubled by Coventry in transition with the home side's defence given a torrid afternoon.

Post-match, Bilic was quick to defend his players. He said, "We did everything, but we lacked in the area where we normally have the most quality. I think we looked a little tired in attacking areas. We were having an extra touch, making the wrong decision - those things happen when you are mentally and physically tired. We lack depth at the moment."

Keinan Davis returned to the team from injury at the weekend to start up front in a 4-2-3-1 system, whilst Hamza Choudhury was back in midfield after serving his one-match suspension. Defensive pair Kortney Hause and Craig Cathcart weren't fit enough to feature but could be included in the squad as they continue their comebacks.

Ince disappointed with Reading defeat

Reading manager Paul Ince felt a draw would have been a fair result in Friday night's match with Preston. The Royals were beaten 2-1 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - a fifth league loss in seven recent outings; Lucas Joao converted a penalty for the Berkshire boys, either side of a second-half Ched Evans brace with the winner arriving 10 minutes from time.

Ince admitted it was a poor game overall, and although substitute Joao's spot-kick gave some much-needed energy to the side, Reading needed to be sharper at the back to not concede again. Speaking post-match, he said:

"We were nowhere near at it. We looked more tired than them. We just lacked intensity, tempo, passing was sloppy and unopposed, and we didn't win second balls. It was a poor game; at the end of the day, no team deserved to win and no team deserved to lose. A draw is probably the right result. I will need to freshen things up now for Tuesday night."

Ince expects to have injured pair Sam Hutchinson and Femi Azeez available again for the midweek trip to Vicarage Road but Naby Sarr, Scott Dann, Liam Moore and Dejan Tetek all remain sidelined and not expected back until December.

The draw has been prominent when Watford and Reading lock horns in the Championship since 2004. Watford boast the head-to-head supremacy yet almost half of the duos meetings have ended in stalemates (W6-D8-L4) and it's been a similar story at Vicarage Road with the two teams sharing the points in four of their last nine match-ups (W3-D4-L2).

Watford 1.8910/11 won three on the spin before Saturday's surprise home reverse. It means the Hornets have posted W5-D0-L4 under Slaven Bilic, including W2-D0-L2 at Vicarage Road. However, the hosts have picked up maximum points in four of their six home encounters with fellow top-half teams, highlighting an ability and sit sixth on Expected Points (xP).

Reading 4.707/2 were amongst the ante-post favourites for relegation yet Paul Ince's outfit have upset the odds to sit inside the top-half as we approach the midway point of the campaign. Even so, the Royals have registered just W1-D2-L5 since the start of October, have earned 69% of their points tally against the bottom-half and lost six of nine away days.

Goals possible at The Vic

Goals have largely been on the menu for Watford since Slaven Bilic arrived before the beginning of October. The Hornets have crossed the Over 2.5 Goals 2.0811/10 barrier in eight of their last 10 Championship contests as the hosts have gotten on the scoresheet on nine occasions, yet managed to keep their sheets clean just once at Vicarage Road since August.

Reading have endured problems in both boxes when playing away from Berkshire this term. The Royals have struck only six goals in nine games as guests - firing blanks in four fixtures - with the visitors shipping multiple goals five times already. Meanwhile, six of Reading's last nine games have paid out for Both Teams To Score 1.9520/21 backers.