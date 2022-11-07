</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Watford v Reading: 'Orns expected to bounce back
Mark O'Haire
07 November 2022
3:00 min read <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-07">07 November 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Watford v Reading: 'Orns expected to bounce back", "name": "Watford v Reading: 'Orns expected to bounce back", "description": "Watford entertain Reading in Tuesday night's televised Championship clash. Mark O'Haire is expecting the Hornets to bounce back from a surprise defeat...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/watford-v-reading-tips-orns-expected-to-bounce-back-071122-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/watford-v-reading-tips-orns-expected-to-bounce-back-071122-766.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-07T09:02:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-07T08:52:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/slaven bilic press 2 1280 .320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Watford entertain Reading in Tuesday night's televised Championship clash. Mark O'Haire is expecting the Hornets to bounce back from a surprise defeat... Watford have won four of six at home to top-half teams Hornets rank sixth on Expected Points (xP) Reading have W1-D2-L5 since the start of October Bilic blames fatigue on Watford loss Watford boss Slaven Bilic cited mental and physical tiredness in his players as the Hornets saw their three-match winning streak ended by Coventry at Vicarage Road. The 1-0 defeat was far from the 'Orns worst display of the season yet the hosts failed to turn possession into chances and were punished by a classic sucker-punch on the counter-attack. The recently-relegated outfit enjoyed 68% of the ball and only managed two attempts on-target. Ismailia Sarr had Watford's best opportunity when putting the ball over the bar from a matter of yards in the closing stages, although the Hornets were consistently troubled by Coventry in transition with the home side's defence given a torrid afternoon. Post-match, Bilic was quick to defend his players. He said, "We did everything, but we lacked in the area where we normally have the most quality. I think we looked a little tired in attacking areas. We were having an extra touch, making the wrong decision - those things happen when you are mentally and physically tired. We lack depth at the moment." Keinan Davis returned to the team from injury at the weekend to start up front in a 4-2-3-1 system, whilst Hamza Choudhury was back in midfield after serving his one-match suspension. Defensive pair Kortney Hause and Craig Cathcart weren't fit enough to feature but could be included in the squad as they continue their comebacks. Ince disappointed with Reading defeat Reading manager Paul Ince felt a draw would have been a fair result in Friday night's match with Preston. The Royals were beaten 2-1 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - a fifth league loss in seven recent outings; Lucas Joao converted a penalty for the Berkshire boys, either side of a second-half Ched Evans brace with the winner arriving 10 minutes from time. Ince admitted it was a poor game overall, and although substitute Joao's spot-kick gave some much-needed energy to the side, Reading needed to be sharper at the back to not concede again. Speaking post-match, he said: "We were nowhere near at it. We looked more tired than them. We just lacked intensity, tempo, passing was sloppy and unopposed, and we didn't win second balls. It was a poor game; at the end of the day, no team deserved to win and no team deserved to lose. A draw is probably the right result. I will need to freshen things up now for Tuesday night." Ince expects to have injured pair Sam Hutchinson and Femi Azeez available again for the midweek trip to Vicarage Road but Naby Sarr, Scott Dann, Liam Moore and Dejan Tetek all remain sidelined and not expected back until December. Hornets fair odds-on favourites The draw has been prominent when Watford and Reading lock horns in the Championship since 2004. Watford boast the head-to-head supremacy yet almost half of the duos meetings have ended in stalemates (W6-D8-L4) and it's been a similar story at Vicarage Road with the two teams sharing the points in four of their last nine match-ups (W3-D4-L2). Watford [1.89] won three on the spin before Saturday's surprise home reverse. It means the Hornets have posted W5-D0-L4 under Slaven Bilic, including W2-D0-L2 at Vicarage Road. However, the hosts have picked up maximum points in four of their six home encounters with fellow top-half teams, highlighting an ability and sit sixth on Expected Points (xP). Reading [4.70] were amongst the ante-post favourites for relegation yet Paul Ince's outfit have upset the odds to sit inside the top-half as we approach the midway point of the campaign. Even so, the Royals have registered just W1-D2-L5 since the start of October, have earned 69% of their points tally against the bottom-half and lost six of nine away days. [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/watford-vs-reading/955958"] Goals possible at The Vic Goals have largely been on the menu for Watford since Slaven Bilic arrived before the beginning of October. The Hornets have crossed the Over 2.5 Goals [2.08] barrier in eight of their last 10 Championship contests as the hosts have gotten on the scoresheet on nine occasions, yet managed to keep their sheets clean just once at Vicarage Road since August. Reading have endured problems in both boxes when playing away from Berkshire this term. The Royals have struck only six goals in nine games as guests - firing blanks in four fixtures - with the visitors shipping multiple goals five times already. Meanwhile, six of Reading's last nine games have paid out for Both Teams To Score [1.95] backers.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/slaven%20bilic%20press%202%201280%20.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mark O'Haire" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/slaven bilic press 2 1280 .728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/slaven bilic press 2 1280 .450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/slaven bilic press 2 1280 .600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/slaven bilic press 2 1280 .728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Slaven Bilic - Watford"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Watford will expect to bounce back from a surprise home defeat</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Watford vs Reading </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Tue 8 Nov, 19:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Watford vs Reading", "description" : "Watford vs Reading prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023 match on 08 November 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Watford vs Reading ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-11-08 19:00", "endDate": "2022-11-08 19:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/watford-v-reading-tips-orns-expected-to-bounce-back-071122-766.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Vicarage Road", "address" : "Vicarage Road" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Watford", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Reading", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206009612" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.206009612","entry_title":"Watford v Reading: \u0027Orns expected to bounce back"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206009612">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Watford%20v%20Reading%3A%20%27Orns%20expected%20to%20bounce%20back&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fwatford-v-reading-tips-orns-expected-to-bounce-back-071122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fwatford-v-reading-tips-orns-expected-to-bounce-back-071122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fwatford-v-reading-tips-orns-expected-to-bounce-back-071122-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fwatford-v-reading-tips-orns-expected-to-bounce-back-071122-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fwatford-v-reading-tips-orns-expected-to-bounce-back-071122-766.html&text=Watford%20v%20Reading%3A%20%27Orns%20expected%20to%20bounce%20back" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Watford entertain Reading in Tuesday night's televised Championship clash. Mark O'Haire is expecting the Hornets to bounce back from a surprise defeat...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Watford have won four of six at home to top-half teams</strong></li> <li><strong>Hornets rank sixth on Expected Points (xP)</strong></li> <li><strong>Reading have W1-D2-L5 since the start of October</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p><strong></strong></p><h2><strong>Bilic blames fatigue on Watford loss</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Watford</strong> boss <strong>Slaven Bilic </strong>cited mental and physical tiredness in his players as the Hornets saw their three-match winning streak ended by Coventry at Vicarage Road. The 1-0 defeat was far from the 'Orns worst display of the season yet the hosts failed to turn possession into chances and were punished by a classic sucker-punch on the counter-attack.</p><p>The recently-relegated outfit enjoyed 68% of the ball and only managed two attempts on-target. <strong>Ismailia Sarr</strong> had Watford's best opportunity when putting the ball over the bar from a matter of yards in the closing stages, although the Hornets were consistently troubled by Coventry in transition with the home side's defence given a torrid afternoon.</p><blockquote> <p>Post-match, Bilic was quick to defend his players. He said, "We did everything, but we lacked in the area where we normally have the most quality. I think we looked a little tired in attacking areas. We were having an extra touch, making the wrong decision - those things happen when you are mentally and physically tired. We lack depth at the moment."</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Keinan Davis r</strong>eturned to the team from injury at the weekend to start up front in a 4-2-3-1 system, whilst <strong>Hamza Choudhury </strong>was back in midfield after serving his one-match suspension. Defensive pair Kortney Hause and Craig Cathcart weren't fit enough to feature but could be included in the squad as they continue their comebacks.</p><p></p><h2><strong>Ince disappointed with Reading defeat</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Reading</strong> manager <strong>Paul Ince</strong> felt a draw would have been a fair result in Friday night's match with Preston. The Royals were beaten 2-1 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - a fifth league loss in seven recent outings; <strong>Lucas Joao</strong> converted a penalty for the Berkshire boys, either side of a second-half Ched Evans brace with the winner arriving 10 minutes from time.</p><p>Ince admitted it was a poor game overall, and although substitute Joao's spot-kick gave some much-needed energy to the side, Reading needed to be sharper at the back to not concede again. Speaking post-match, he said:</p><blockquote> <p>"We were nowhere near at it. We looked more tired than them. We just lacked intensity, tempo, passing was sloppy and unopposed, and we didn't win second balls. It was a poor game; at the end of the day, no team deserved to win and no team deserved to lose. A draw is probably the right result. I will need to freshen things up now for Tuesday night."</p> </blockquote><p>Ince expects to have injured pair <strong>Sam Hutchinson</strong> and <strong>Femi Azeez</strong> available again for the midweek trip to Vicarage Road but Naby Sarr, Scott Dann, Liam Moore and Dejan Tetek all remain sidelined and not expected back until December.</p><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206009612"><strong>Hornets fair odds-on favourites</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>The draw has been prominent when Watford and Reading lock horns in the Championship since 2004. Watford boast the head-to-head supremacy yet almost half of the duos meetings have ended in stalemates (W6-D8-L4) and it's been a similar story at Vicarage Road with the two teams sharing the points in four of their last nine match-ups (W3-D4-L2).</p><p><strong>Watford</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> won three on the spin before Saturday's surprise home reverse. It means the Hornets have posted W5-D0-L4 under Slaven Bilic, including W2-D0-L2 at Vicarage Road. However, the hosts have picked up maximum points in four of their six home encounters with fellow top-half teams, highlighting an ability and sit sixth on Expected Points (xP).</p><p><strong>Reading</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.70</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> were amongst the ante-post favourites for relegation yet Paul Ince's outfit have upset the odds to sit inside the top-half as we approach the midway point of the campaign. Even so, the Royals have registered just W1-D2-L5 since the start of October, have earned 69% of their points tally against the bottom-half and lost six of nine away days.</p><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#F9ED2F;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000012446646736078853740000011837906127792314277_" style="fill:#F9ED2F;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000000208906148641390700000003175047679947370638_" style="fill:#F9ED2F;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#F41414;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_26_"> <g> <rect id="Right_5_00000016760751927227484750000004224408090574206103_" x="179.6" y="103.2" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.8785 98.7233)" style="fill:#F41414;" width="41.5" height="8.7"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_00000027566501077268423850000009235948175239753387_" x="25.3" y="86.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.045 87.0479)" style="fill:#F41414;" width="8.7" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path style="fill:#FCDE09;" d="M140,14.2C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32s-22.1-7.6-25-17.8H140z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <polygon points="58.3,96.4 69.4,167.3 55.2,198.5 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#F41414;" points="69.4,167.3 68.1,158.6 55.3,184 55.2,198.5 "></polygon> </g> <g> <polygon points="171.5,96.4 160.4,167.3 174.6,198.5 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#F41414;" points="160.4,167.3 161.7,158.6 174.5,184 174.6,198.5 "></polygon> </g> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_00000038391620703982098940000008328761779635834262_" style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#F9ED2F;" d="M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="opacity:0.47;" d="M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <polygon points="86.6,12 89.8,8 140.3,8 143.3,11.9 "></polygon> <path d="M109.9,37.9c7.8-1.9,15.7-5.4,15.8-5.4l-0.4-0.9c-0.1,0-9.5,4.2-17.8,5.8L109.9,37.9z"></path> </svg> <h3>Watford</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="56.4,158.5 55.8,177.4 174.2,177.4 173.6,158.5 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="54.2,104.8 58.2,96.5 57.8,111.9 172.2,111.9 171.8,96.5 175.8,104.8 175.8,93 54.2,93 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="174.6,191.2 55.4,191.2 54.8,210.1 175.2,210.1 "></polygon> <rect x="59.5" y="60.3" style="fill:#37529C;" width="111" height="18.9"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="57.4,125.7 56.8,144.6 173.2,144.6 172.6,125.7 "></polygon> <rect x="59.5" y="27.6" style="fill:#37529C;" width="111" height="18.9"></rect> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow_00000090282236720248495850000012746513261686882737_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2 C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <rect x="25.7" y="87" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.0755 87.4369)" style="fill:#37529C;" width="8.5" height="41.5"></rect> <rect x="29.2" y="79" transform="matrix(0.4385 -0.8987 0.8987 0.4385 -70.6823 86.4377)" style="fill:#BE4642;" width="9.3" height="41.5"></rect> <path style="fill:#E77568;" d="M58.6,96.4l-4.1,8.3L17.2,86.5l4.1-8.4L58.6,96.4C58.6,96.4,58.6,96.4,58.6,96.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#DBD6D9;" d="M58.6,96.3L21.3,78.1l4.1-8.4l34.7,16.9C59.4,92.2,58.7,96,58.6,96.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#191749;" d="M60.1,86.7L25.4,69.8l4.1-8.4L61,76.8C60.8,80.4,60.5,83.8,60.1,86.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AAAFC6;" d="M33.5,53l27.7,13.5c0.1,3.5,0,6.9-0.2,10.2L29.4,61.4L33.5,53z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M61.3,66.6L33.5,53l4.1-8.4l22.6,11C60.8,59.1,61.2,62.8,61.3,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M61.3,66.6c-0.1-3.8-0.4-7.5-1.1-10.9l3.7,1.8c-1,2.9-1.7,6-2.1,9.3L61.3,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M37.6,44.7l4.1-8.4l12,5.9c0.9,1.1,1.8,2.1,2.5,3.1c1.9,2.7,3.2,6.4,4,10.4L37.6,44.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M60.2,55.7c-0.8-4.1-2.1-7.7-4-10.4c-0.7-0.9-1.5-2-2.5-3.1l14,6.8c-1.5,2.5-2.8,5.4-3.8,8.5 L60.2,55.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M54,42.6c-4.1-4.9-10.2-10.6-10.2-10.6s3.6-1.6,8.8-3.8l17.5,17.1c-1.8,2.4-3.4,5.2-4.8,8.3L54,42.6 z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M41.7,36.3l2.1-4.4c0,0,5.8,5.4,9.9,10.2L41.7,36.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7C0D5;" d="M61.8,24.2l14.5,14.2c-2.1,2-4.3,4.3-6.2,6.9L52.6,28.2C55.3,27,58.5,25.6,61.8,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#222668;" d="M61.8,24.2c3.1-1.3,6.3-2.7,9.2-4l12.7,12.5c-2.3,1.4-4.9,3.3-7.5,5.7L61.8,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#B7B9DC;" d="M71,20.2c3.5-1.5,6.8-2.9,9.2-4l6.4,6.3c1.1,2.3,2.6,4.5,4.5,6.4c-0.6,0.2-3.6,1.4-7.4,3.8L71,20.2z "></path> <path style="fill:#8E99C6;" d="M80.3,16.2c2.9-1.2,4.7-2,4.7-2l-0.1,0.1c0,2.9,0.7,5.7,1.9,8.2L80.3,16.2z"></path> </g> <g> <rect x="179.6" y="103.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.9705 98.7623)" style="fill:#37529C;" width="41.5" height="8.5"></rect> <rect x="175.7" y="95.1" transform="matrix(0.8987 -0.4385 0.4385 0.8987 -23.8555 96.265)" style="fill:#BE4642;" width="41.5" height="9.3"></rect> <path style="fill:#E77568;" d="M171.7,96.4l4.1,8.3l37.3-18.2l-4.1-8.4L171.7,96.4C171.7,96.4,171.7,96.4,171.7,96.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#DBD6D9;" d="M171.7,96.3L209,78.1l-4.1-8.4l-34.7,16.9C170.9,92.2,171.7,96,171.7,96.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#191749;" d="M170.2,86.7L205,69.8l-4.1-8.4l-31.6,15.4C169.5,80.4,169.9,83.8,170.2,86.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AAAFC6;" d="M196.8,53l-27.7,13.5c-0.1,3.5,0,6.9,0.2,10.2l31.6-15.4L196.8,53z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M169.1,66.6L196.8,53l-4.1-8.4l-22.6,11C169.5,59.1,169.2,62.8,169.1,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M169.1,66.6c0.1-3.8,0.4-7.5,1.1-10.9l-3.7,1.8c1,2.9,1.7,6,2.1,9.3L169.1,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M192.7,44.7l-4.1-8.4l-12,5.9c-0.9,1.1-1.8,2.1-2.5,3.1c-1.9,2.7-3.2,6.4-4,10.4L192.7,44.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M170.2,55.7c0.8-4.1,2.1-7.7,4-10.4c0.7-0.9,1.5-2,2.5-3.1l-14,6.8c1.5,2.5,2.8,5.4,3.8,8.5 L170.2,55.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M176.3,42.6c4.1-4.9,10.2-10.6,10.2-10.6s-3.6-1.6-8.8-3.8l-17.5,17.1c1.8,2.4,3.4,5.2,4.8,8.3 L176.3,42.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M188.7,36.3l-2.1-4.4c0,0-5.8,5.4-9.9,10.2L188.7,36.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7C0D5;" d="M168.5,24.2L154,38.3c2.1,2,4.3,4.3,6.2,6.9l17.5-17.1C175,27,171.8,25.6,168.5,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#222668;" d="M168.5,24.2c-3.1-1.3-6.3-2.7-9.2-4l-12.7,12.5c2.3,1.4,4.9,3.3,7.5,5.7L168.5,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#B7B9DC;" d="M159.3,20.2c-3.5-1.5-6.8-2.9-9.2-4l-6.4,6.3c-1.1,2.3-2.6,4.5-4.5,6.4c0.6,0.2,3.6,1.4,7.4,3.8 L159.3,20.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#8E99C6;" d="M150.1,16.2c-2.9-1.2-4.7-2-4.7-2l0.1,0.1c0,2.9-0.7,5.7-1.9,8.2L150.1,16.2z"></path> </g> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:#37529C;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Reading</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Coventry City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Cardiff City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Millwall</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Bristol City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Swansea City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Watford vs Reading</strong> Tuesday 08 November, 19:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/watford-vs-reading/955958">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p><strong></strong></p><h2><strong>Goals possible at The Vic</strong></h2><p></p><p>Goals have largely been on the menu for Watford since Slaven Bilic arrived before the beginning of October. The Hornets have crossed the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206009622"><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong> </a><b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> barrier in eight of their last 10 Championship contests as the hosts have gotten on the scoresheet on nine occasions, yet managed to keep their sheets clean just once at Vicarage Road since August.</p><p>Reading have endured problems in both boxes when playing away from Berkshire this term. The Royals have struck only six goals in nine games as guests - firing blanks in four fixtures - with the visitors shipping multiple goals five times already. Meanwhile, six of Reading's last nine games have paid out for<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206009611">Both Teams To Score</a></strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> backers.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 34 pts<p>Returned: 32.06 pts</p><p>P/L: -1.94 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Discover the latest articles Read past articles More EFL Championship 