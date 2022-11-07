</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Bundesliga Tips: Back a Bayern barnstormer Kevin Hatchard
07 November 2022
3 min read "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/cffb50bc9c182c58781e2cc918de4a399e710d1d.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After picking up 3/4 winners at the weekend, Kevin Hatchard is back with four more selections from the Bundesliga's midweek round of fixtures. Bayern and Werder scoring freely RB Leipzig flawless at home under Marco Rose Hertha playing better than data suggests Champions to win a thriller Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen Tuesday 08 November, 19:30 Live on Sky Sports Mix and Betfair Live Video It was fun while it lasted, but it appears Bayern have stopped messing about, and are set to power their way to an 11th straight Bundesliga title. The Rekordmeister won all six of their Champions League group-stage games, and a run of five victories in six league matches has taken them to the top of the table. Julian Nagelsmann's side has been full of goals all season. They have bashed in 41 league goals in 13 games, and in all competitions they have netted 74 times already. The goals are coming from lots of different sources - they have nine different players who have already scored multiple goals in the league. I expect Bayern to beat newly-promoted Werder on Tuesday night, but I think the swashbuckling northerners can score at least once. Ole Werner's side is ahead of schedule, with 21 points collected already. That means they can play with the handbrake off, and they have netted 23 league goals, so I'll back Bayern to win and BTTS on the Sportsbook at [1.92]. If you look at Bayern's 13 league matches, seven of them have seen both teams find the net. I'll also back Jamal Musiala to score at [2.4]. The German international has scored 11 goals in all competitions, and has found the net in four of his last six appearances. Hertha boosted by Bayern battle Stuttgart v Hertha Berlin Tuesday 08 November, 19:30 Live on Betfair Live Video Although Hertha Berlin are only above the Bundesliga's relegation zone on goal difference, anyone who has been watching them closely this season will tell you that they have deserved better this term. Although the Expected Points and the xG data has them fifth from bottom, the sight test tells you otherwise. The capital club pushed Bayern hard on Saturday, as they came back from 3-0 down to only lose 3-2, and it was exactly the same scenario recently against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena. In Hertha's last away game, they suffered an undeserved defeat at Werder Bremen thanks to a late and extraordinary header from the in-form Niclas Füllkrug. Hertha have exactly the same record as Stuttgart, and I can't really get on board with the hosts being [1.95] to win this. Stuttgart have undoubtedly been boosted by their recent coaching change, with Pellegrino Matarazzo sacked and replaced by his assistant Michael Wimmer, and VfB have won their last three home games. However, scratch beneath the surface and those results are less impressive. They beat a dreadful second-tier side in the cup (Arminia Bielefeld have collapsed since suffering relegation), they needed a last-gasp winner to see off Augsburg, and they thrashed a Bochum team that has lost all seven of its away games. Three of Hertha's six defeats have been against Bayern, Dortmund and Leipzig, and I think they can get something here. I'll lay Stuttgart at [1.95]. Red Bulls to keep charging RB Leipzig v Freiburg Wednesday 09 November, 19:30 Live on Betfair Live Video Although there was scepticism about whether Marco Rose could make a positive impact at RB Leipzig with a style largely reminiscent of the Jesse Marsch approach that failed at the Red Bull Arena last term, the former Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund boss has confounded his critics. Die Roten Bullen have made it through to the last 16 of the Champions League, their defence of the DFB Pokal is alive and kicking, and they are up to sixth in the Bundesliga, just six points off top spot. Rose has won all seven of his home games in charge, and on Saturday his side won 3-1 at Hoffenheim, which was an impressive and eye-catching result. French forward Christopher Nkunku continues to power their progress - he has scored 16 goals in all competitions this term, having banged in 35 last season. Freiburg continue to punch above their weight. They won their Europa League group, and they are in the Champions League spots after 13 matchdays. However, there are signs that they are slowing down on the road - they were crushed 5-0 at Bayern recently, and they were held to draws at Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin. I'll back Leipzig to win and Over 1.5 Goals here on the Sportsbook at [2.0]. The Rekordmeister won all six of their Champions League group-stage games, and a run of <strong>five victories in six league matches</strong> has taken them to the top of the table. </p><p>Julian Nagelsmann's side has been <strong>full of goals</strong> all season. They have bashed in 41 league goals in 13 games, and in all competitions they have netted 74 times already. The goals are coming from lots of different sources - they have nine different players who have already scored multiple goals in the league.</p><p>I expect Bayern to beat newly-promoted Werder on Tuesday night, but I think the swashbuckling northerners can score at least once. Ole Werner's side is ahead of schedule, with 21 points collected already. That means they can play with the handbrake off, and they have netted 23 league goals, so I'll back Bayern to win and BTTS on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/bayern-munich-v-werder-bremen/31873930">Sportsbook</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>. If you look at Bayern's 13 league matches, seven of them have seen both teams find the net. </p><p>I'll also back Jamal Musiala <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/bayern-munich-v-werder-bremen/31873930">to score</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b>. The German international has scored 11 goals in all competitions, and has found the net in four of his last six appearances.</p><p><strong><h2>Hertha boosted by Bayern battle</h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205837704">Stuttgart v Hertha Berlin</a></strong><br> <strong>Tuesday 08 November, 19:30</strong><br> <strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Although Hertha Berlin are only above the Bundesliga's relegation zone on goal difference, anyone who has been watching them closely this season will tell you that they have <strong>deserved better</strong> this term. Although the Expected Points and the xG data has them fifth from bottom, the sight test tells you otherwise. The capital club pushed Bayern hard on Saturday, as they came back from 3-0 down to only lose 3-2, and it was exactly the same scenario recently against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena. In Hertha's last away game, they suffered an undeserved defeat at Werder Bremen thanks to a late and extraordinary header from the in-form Niclas Füllkrug.</p><p>Hertha have exactly the same record as Stuttgart, and I can't really get on board with the hosts being <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> <strong>to win</strong> this. Stuttgart have undoubtedly been boosted by their recent coaching change, with Pellegrino Matarazzo sacked and replaced by his assistant Michael Wimmer, and VfB have won their last three home games. However, scratch beneath the surface and those results are less impressive. They beat a dreadful second-tier side in the cup (Arminia Bielefeld have collapsed since suffering relegation), they needed a last-gasp winner to see off Augsburg, and they thrashed a Bochum team that has lost all seven of its away games.</p><p>Three of Hertha's six defeats have been against Bayern, Dortmund and Leipzig, and I think they can get something here. I'll <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205837704">lay Stuttgart </a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b>.</p><p><strong><h2>Red Bulls to keep charging</h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/rb-leipzig-v-freiburg/31874900">RB Leipzig v Freiburg</a></strong><br> <strong>Wednesday 09 November, 19:30</strong><br> <strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Although there was scepticism about whether <strong>Marco Rose</strong> could make a positive impact at RB Leipzig with a style largely reminiscent of the Jesse Marsch approach that failed at the Red Bull Arena last term, the former Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund boss has confounded his critics. Die Roten Bullen have made it through to the last 16 of the Champions League, their defence of the DFB Pokal is alive and kicking, and they are up to sixth in the Bundesliga, just six points off top spot. </p><p>Rose has <strong>won all seven of his home games</strong> in charge, and on Saturday his side won 3-1 at Hoffenheim, which was an impressive and eye-catching result. French forward Christopher Nkunku continues to power their progress - he has scored 16 goals in all competitions this term, having banged in 35 last season. </p><p>Freiburg continue to punch above their weight. They won their Europa League group, and they are in the Champions League spots after 13 matchdays. However, there are signs that they are slowing down on the road - they were <strong>crushed 5-0 at Bayern</strong> recently, and they were held to draws at Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin. </p><p>I'll back Leipzig to win and Over 1.5 Goals here on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/rb-leipzig-v-freiburg/31874900">Sportsbook</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>. In those seven straight home wins, Leipzig have scored at least twice in all of them.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>2022-23 KEVIN HATCHARD BUNDESLIGA P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 42<br> Points Returned: 47.06<br> P/L: +5.06 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bayern-munich-v-werder-bremen-tips---back-a-bayern-barnstormer-061122-140.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/schalke-v-freiburg-tips---reis-to-spark-a-ruhr-revival-291022-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Reis to spark a Ruhr revival</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/thomas reis 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/thomas%20reis%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-another-positive-result-for-qpr-as-part-of-this-31-odds-boost-281022-35.html">The Daily Acca: Another positive result for QPR as part of this 3/1 odds boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Beale.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Beale.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/rb-leipzig-v-bayer-leverkusen-tips---everybody-fears-chris-281022-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Everybody fears Chris</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/marco rose touchline 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/marco%20rose%20touchline%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/borussia-dortmund-v-bochum-tips---jude-to-inspire-derby-win-031122-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Jude to inspire derby win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/terzic 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/terzic%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/lens-v-toulouse-tips---hosts-will-only-draw-a-little-blood-281022-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Hosts will only draw a little blood</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/franck haise 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/franck%20haise%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/friday-football-tips-10-1-muriqi-at-the-double-281022-840.html">Friday Football Tips: 10/1 Muriqi at the double</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Vedat Muriqi Mallorca 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Vedat%20Muriqi%20Mallorca%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">More German Bundesliga</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section 