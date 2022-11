Both teams to score keeps landing for Atletico

Another win for Barca

Tuesday 8 November, 20:30

Tuesday 8 November, 20:30

Live on ITV4 and LaLigaTV

Barcelona face a tough test at in-form Osasuna on Tuesday night, in week 14 of the La Liga season.

Osasuna won 2-1 at Celta Vigo over the weekend. They are up to fifth in the table and unbeaten in four (W3 D1). Barcelona also enjoyed a weekend victory, defeating Almeria 2-0 at home to go top of La Liga, taking advantage of Real Madrid not being in action until Monday.

As good as Osasuna have been in recent weeks, we have to assume that Barcelona's quality will tell. No game involving Osasuna has seen more than three goals this season and you can back a Barca win and under 3.5 goals at 2.226/5.

Sevilla and Sociedad will draw again

Sevilla 2.6813/8 v Real Sociedad 3.02/1; The Draw 3.259/4

Wednesday 9 November, 18:00

Live on La LigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Sevilla's face a tough task in their last game before the World Cup, when they host Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Though Sevilla have changed managers, a significant shift in form has yet to come. At the weekend they claimed a good point in a 1-1 draw at Betis, but that still leaves the club in 17th place in La Liga. Under Jorge Sampaoli, Sevilla have only won two of their eight games (D4 L3), albeit against quality opposition for the most part.

Though sixth in the table, Sociedad are also struggling to win games. Their 1-1 draw with Valencia was their third La Liga match without a victory (D1 L2). Back the draw at 3.259/4.

Take a chance on Atletico picking up much needed win

Mallorca 3.953/1 v Atletico Madrid 2.245/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Wednesday 9 November, 20:30

Live on La LigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Atletico Madrid will be looking to end this section of the season on a high, when they travel to Mallorca on Wednesday.

Though third in La Liga, Atletico's position is more down to the lack of competition rather than their own consistency. They come into this game without a win in four (D2 L2). At the weekend they went 1-0 down at home to an Espanyol team reduced to 10-men, before Joao Felix equalised to make it 1-1.

Mallorca are 12th in the table, after their 2-0 win at Villarreal on Sunday. As impressive as that win was, they have generally lost to the top teams this season, including Betis, Barcelona and Sevilla at home. An away win and both teams to score at 5.59/2 look overpriced, with goals from both teams landing in each of Atletico's last six games.

Betis can avoid defeat

Valencia 2.285/4 v Betis 3.613/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Thursday 10 November, 19:00

Live on La LigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Betis come into this match against Valencia on Thursday, off the back of a gruelling Seville derby.

A Jesus Navas own goal gave Betis the lead just before the break, shortly after Sevilla were reduced to 10-men. Yet the sendings off of Nabil Fekir and Borja Inglesias either side of half-time, gave Sevilla the advantage, which they exploited with an 81st minute equaliser.

Valencia drew 1-1 at Sociedad. That might seem a decent result, but they had a man advantage for most of the match and are now without a win in five (D3 L2). With Betis unbeaten in five away games (W3 D2), back Betis double chance and under 3.5 goals at 1.9520/21.