Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Club World Cup and Euro 2025

Three bets for Chelsea v Fluminense on Tuesday

Palmer to fire as Blues book place in final at 6/5 2.20

Back Swede to keep scoring in Euro 2025 bet at 13/5 3.60

Chelsea v Fluminense Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Veteran keeper Fabio, who only has England legend Peter Shilton ahead of him in the all-time list of appearance makers, has been superb in this tournament. He has made at least three saves in all but one of his games at this competition, and I expect him to come under fire again here.

"We can get a Bet Builder treble at 6/5 by combining Fabio's three saves with Chelsea to reach the final and Cole Palmer to have a shot on target. Chelsea have actually looked pretty sharp physically, technically and mentally at this tournament, and the previously jaded Palmer has started to look more like his old self. He had three shots on target against Benfica, and scored a superb goal against Palmeiras."

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to qualify, Palmer to have a shot on target and Fluminense GK to make 3+ saves SBK 6/5

Andy Schooler: "Well known for his card collection in the Premier League, left-back Cucurella is Chelsea's top fouler so far in this tournament with nine committed in his four matches. His individual match tallies have been 2-3-3-1. Given this, it's surprising to see him at 5/4 to commit multiple fouls in this game.

"It's even more surprising given his direct opponent is likely to be Arias, already fouled 12 times in Fluminense's five competition matches. The Colombian's 'fouls drawn' tallies have been 0-3-4-2-3 so it's not hard to envisage him being fouled 2+ times in this one with Cucurella attempting to stop his runs down the wing.

"Overall, Chelsea have committed the most fouls at this tournament, while Fluminense are the third most-fouled."

Recommended Bet Back Cucurella to commit 2+ fouls & Arias to be fouled 2+ times SBK 8/5

Tobias Gourlay: "This is referee Francois Letexier's third game at the tournament. His first was a quiet affair: Benfica beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in a group game that produced three yellow cards, with the Germans rotating players having already qualified.

"Letexier's second match brought together two Brazilian outfits. Palmeiras's extra-time 1-0 win over Botafogo produced a stunning 11 yellows and a red in total, with six of the yellows coming in normal time. Fluminense and Chelsea are both among the tournament's top card accumulators. The Brazilians have gathered 13 yellows through five outings, while the Blues have put together 12 yellows and a red. With everything on the line in this semi-final, we'll take this indisciplined pair to deliver Over 5.5 Cards between them."

Recommended Bet Back Over 5.5 Cards SBK 5/6

Euro 2025 Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Filippa Angeldahl was at the heart of much of Sweden's good work, and she has now scored for her country at three straight major tournaments. The Real Madrid midfielder could've had more goals, as she came close with a beautifully struck free-kick. The 27-year-old has a healthy scoring record for Sweden of 23 goals in 72 caps, and ten of those have been scored since the start of 2024.

"At 13/5, I think Angeldahl is a value bet to score against Poland here. Poland dug deep to frustrate Germany in their opener, but eventually succumbed to a 2-0 defeat. Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor was twice denied by Germany keeper Ann-Kathrin Berger, but the concern was how many clear chances Poland gave up. Germany had 24 goal attempts, six of which were on target."