Euro 2025 Day Seven Tipsheet: Back in-form scorers for Sweden and Germany

Poland v Sweden

Tuesday 08 July, 20:00

Live on BBC One

While Sweden probably deserved their 1-0 opening win against Denmark, they were the width of a crossbar away from being pegged back, as Danish living legend Pernille Harder drove a stunning effort against the woodwork. Sweden's profligacy in front of goal nearly cost them, but Filippa Angeldahl's excellent strike early in the second half proved to be the winner.

Angeldahl was at the heart of much of Sweden's good work, and she has now scored for her country at three straight major tournaments. The Real Madrid midfielder could've had more goals, as she came close with a beautifully struck free-kick. The 27-year-old has a healthy scoring record for Sweden of 23 goals in 72 caps, and ten of those have been scored since the start of 2024.

At 13/53.60, I think Angeldahl is a value bet to score against Poland here. Poland dug deep to frustrate Germany in their opener, but eventually succumbed to a 2-0 defeat. Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor was twice denied by Germany keeper Ann-Kathrin Berger, but the concern was how many clear chances Poland gave up. Germany had 24 goal attempts, six of which were on target.

Poland will have to come out at some stage, and with the firepower they have I'm expecting Sweden to rack up the chances, and the increasingly attack-minded Angeldahl should be on the end of a few of them.

Recommended Bet Back Filippa Angeldahl to score SBK 13/5

Germany v Denmark

Tuesday 08 July, 17:00

Live on BBC Two

Germany made a winning start to the tournament, but they took a long while to put Poland away in a 2-0 victory, a game which featured a stunning strike from Jule Brand and a typically predatory finish from Lea Schüller. Bayern striker Schüller has now scored 53 goals in 76 caps, 18 of which have come since the start of 2024. Unusually, she has almost as many goals an international level in that spell as she does for Bayern.

The win wasn't without cost, as influential full-back and captain Giulia Gwinn suffered a tournament-ending injury, twisting her knee making a last-ditch challenge to prevent a goal. For a Germany side that's already short of experience and perhaps quality at the back, that's a major blow.

However, it's unclear whether Denmark will actually be able to make the most of those defensive weaknesses. Pernille Harder struck the crossbar against Sweden, but it was a largely anaemic performance from a side that relies too heavily upon its star striker.

The Danes have had some pretty awful results recently. In the Nations League they lost 3-0 at home to Italy and 6-1 in Sweden, and overall they have lost five of their last nine international matches.

I'll back Germany to win and Schüller to score on the Bet Builder at 1/12.00.