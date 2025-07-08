Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Chelsea to collect cards at CWC

A Club World Cup Bet of the Day
Yellow could be the key colour in Fluminense v Chelsea

Tobias Gourlay's expecting to see a lot of yellow as the Blues take on the Green & Reds at the Club World Cup

  • Fluminense have joint most yellows at the CWC

  • Chelsea only have one fewer

  • Back +5.5 Cards

Fluminense v Chelsea
Tuesday 20:00 (Live on DAZN)

In Brazil last night, Operario conceded a pair of second-half goals to lose 1-2 to Chapecoense. Our bet was sunk with the hosts.

We're returning to the Club World Cup as it reaches the semi-final stage tonight. Fluminense play Chelsea at the MetLife Stadium and referee Francois Letexier could be in for a busy evening.

This is Letexier's third game at the tournament. His first was a quiet affair: Benfica beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in a group game that produced three yellow cards, with the Germans rotating players having already qualified.

Letexier's second match brought together two Brazilian outfits. Palmeiras's extra-time 1-0 win over Botafogo produced 11 yellows and a red in total, with six of the yellows coming in normal time.

Fluminense and Chelsea are both among the tournament's top card accumulators. The Brazilians have gathered 13 yellows through five outings, while the Blues have put together 12 yellows and a red. With everything on the line in this semi-final, we'll take this indisciplined pair to deliver Over 5.5 Cards between them.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 5.5 Cards

SBK5/6

Now read our full Club World Cup match preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2025

Euro 2025 Day Six Tipsheet: Caldentey to shine again, Italy to win big

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's Euro 2025 Tips
English Premier League

Premier League 2025/26: Villa and Spurs are better bets than Man Utd

  • Max Liu
Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium
Club World Cup

Fluminense v Chelsea: Back Blues to reach final

  • Kevin Hatchard
The Club World Cup trophy

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2025 Day Six Tipsheet: Caldentey to shine again, Italy to win big

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Spain v Belgium: How to get hot favourites onside at odds-against

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back a 6/1 sound investment in Seattle as Columbus Crew visit in MLS

  5. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Bayern Munich: Grab opportunity to back world's best team at a juicy 2.32 on Betfair Exchange

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman