Football Bet of the Day: Back Chelsea to collect cards at CWC
Tobias Gourlay's expecting to see a lot of yellow as the Blues take on the Green & Reds at the Club World Cup
-
Fluminense have joint most yellows at the CWC
-
Chelsea only have one fewer
-
Back +5.5 Cards
Fluminense v Chelsea
Tuesday 20:00 (Live on DAZN)
In Brazil last night, Operario conceded a pair of second-half goals to lose 1-2 to Chapecoense. Our bet was sunk with the hosts.
We're returning to the Club World Cup as it reaches the semi-final stage tonight. Fluminense play Chelsea at the MetLife Stadium and referee Francois Letexier could be in for a busy evening.
This is Letexier's third game at the tournament. His first was a quiet affair: Benfica beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in a group game that produced three yellow cards, with the Germans rotating players having already qualified.
Letexier's second match brought together two Brazilian outfits. Palmeiras's extra-time 1-0 win over Botafogo produced 11 yellows and a red in total, with six of the yellows coming in normal time.
Fluminense and Chelsea are both among the tournament's top card accumulators. The Brazilians have gathered 13 yellows through five outings, while the Blues have put together 12 yellows and a red. With everything on the line in this semi-final, we'll take this indisciplined pair to deliver Over 5.5 Cards between them.
Now read our full Club World Cup match preview here!
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
