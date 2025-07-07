Fluminense v Chelsea: Back Blues to reach final

Fluminense v Chelsea

Tuesday 08 July, 20:00

Live on DAZN

Fluminense flying the flag against Europe

Given that the FIFA Club World Cup is a tournament that is allegedly bringing together the best clubs the planet has to offer, it's probably not a great look for the governing body that three European teams have made the semi-finals at the end of a long, hard season. The exception is a Fluminense team that wasn't seen as one of the strongest in Brazil, let alone the world.

However, experience can count for a lot, and Fluminense are tough to beat on that score. Goalkeeper Fabio is 44, has made over 1300 appearances and has made a string of excellent saves to help his team progress. 40-year-old Thiago Silva has been the cornerstone of the defence, which is no surprise when you consider he has Milan, PSG and Chelsea on his CV.

That experience extends to the bench as well, as Fluminense coach Renato Gaucho has been around the block a few times. Indeed, he is currently in his seventh spell at charge of the Rio giants, and he is two wins away from delivering one of the greatest achievements in the club's history.

Fluminense were continental champions two years ago, and they went into this tournament in good form, with a run of five wins in six in the books. In this tournament's group stage they drew 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund and Mamelodi Sundowns, and beat Ulsan 4-2. A 2-0 win over Champions League finalists Inter caught the eye, and then Flu saw off Manchester City's conquerors Al Hilal 2-1, although they needed a stout rearguard action in the closing stages.

Fluminense are without a couple of important players due to suspension. Centre-back Juan Pablo Freytes and midfielder Martinelli - who scored a brilliant opener against Al Hilal - will both miss out. Midfielder Hercules, who scored against Inter and Al Hilal as a substitute, is likely to start.

Chelsea's squad depth and quality is seeing them through

It's tempting to go along with the narrative that Chelsea's decision to throw together some of the world's best young players makes them some sort of cuddly underdogs, but the truth is that they have spent hundreds of millions of pounds on a regular basis since the change of ownership, so they should be challenging for big trophies.

In fairness to coach Enzo Maresca, he is ticking off his list of objectives. He got the Blues into the Champions League, he won the Conference League and now he is on track to reach the final of this money-spinning competition. He will hope that the spending soon settles down, and that he can actually work out his best matchday squad, let alone his best XI.

Despite a chaotic defeat to Flamengo in the group stage, Chelsea have looked pretty strong in this tournament. LAFC and Esperance were beaten with room to spare, Benfica were eventually smashed 4-1 in extra time after a weather-affected contest, and the 2-1 win over a strong Palmeiras team was well deserved.

Chelsea have now won 11 of their last 13, and they are playing with plenty of confidence. It helps when you have the depth they do: no Liam Delap through suspension? No problem, pick Nicolas Jackson or Joao Pedro. Reece James out because of a warm-up injury? Don't worry, here's Andrey Santos, one of the game's most promising young defensive midfielders.

The Blues are without the aforementioned Delap here, and Levi Colwill is also suspended. Ecuadorean midfielder Moises Caicedo is back from a ban.

Arias v Cucurella a key battle

Colombian Jhon Arias has been excellent for Fluminense, and his natural inclination is to drift out to the right-hand side. That will bring him into contact with Chelsea's pantomime villain Marc Cucurella. The Spain international's histrionics and dark arts sometimes distract from the fact he is an outstanding defender, and he relishes coming up against a talented winger.

Cucurella has committed at least three fouls in three of his last four games, and he is up against a guy in Arias who has been fouled twice or more in four of his five Club World Cup games.

We can back Cucurella to commit two fouls or more here at 13/102.30, which seems a great price.

Recommended Bet Back Marc Cucurella to commit 2+ fouls SBK 13/10

Fabio to roll back the years again

Veteran keeper Fabio, who only has England legend Peter Shilton ahead of him in the all-time list of appearance makers, has been superb in this tournament. He has made at least three saves in all but one of his games at this competition, and I expect him to come under fire again here.

We can get a Bet Builder treble at 6/52.20 by combining Fabio's three saves with Chelsea to reach the final and Cole Palmer to have a shot on target. Chelsea have actually looked pretty sharp physically, technically and mentally at this tournament, and the previously jaded Palmer has started to look more like his old self. He had three shots on target against Benfica, and scored a superb goal against Palmeiras.