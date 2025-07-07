Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Operario to hit a high note

A Brazilian Football Bet of the Day
Operario PR are out to shut down Chapecoense in Brazil

The hosts can shut down their visitors in tonight's game from Brazilian Serie B, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • Hosts kept clean sheets in 4/5 at home

  • Visitors scored 2 in 5 away

  • Back Operario to win to nil

Operario PR v Chapecoense
Monday 23:00

On the West Coast of the States last night, Columbus Crew held Seattle to a 1-1 draw, but Kev walks away with a profit for the week.

We start in South America, where tonight's game from Brazilian Serie B brings Chapecoense to Operario PR. The hosts are odds-on favourites, but we're ready to take the longer odds on them keeping a clean sheet while taking all three points.

Operario are unbeaten in five at the Germano Kruger (W3-D2) since an early-season loss to Goias, who are now second in the table. They've won three of the last four, and kept clean sheets in 4/5.

Chapecoense in 12th are a couple of places above Operario in the table, but they tend to do their best work at home. Away from home, they are W1-D1-L5, with the sole win coming at the team now bottom of the table. They've lost on each of their last three road trips, and failed to score in 4/7 since the start of term. We'll take Operario to leave them with nothing tonight.

Recommended Bet

Back Operario PR Win to Nil

EXC2.46

Now read today's Euro 2025 tipsheet here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Club World Cup

Fluminense v Chelsea: Back Blues to reach final

  • Kevin Hatchard
The Club World Cup trophy
Euro 2025

Euro 2025 Day Six Tipsheet: Caldentey to shine again, Italy to win big

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's Euro 2025 Tips
Bet of the Day

Spain v Belgium: How to get hot favourites onside at odds-against

  • Andy Schooler

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Spain v Belgium: How to get hot favourites onside at odds-against

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2025 Day Five Tipsheet: Back Norway skipper to strike

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back a 6/1 sound investment in Seattle as Columbus Crew visit in MLS

  5. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Bayern Munich: Grab opportunity to back world's best team at a juicy 2.32 on Betfair Exchange

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman