Football Bet of the Day: Back Operario to hit a high note

Operario PR v Chapecoense

Monday 23:00

On the West Coast of the States last night, Columbus Crew held Seattle to a 1-1 draw, but Kev walks away with a profit for the week.

We start in South America, where tonight's game from Brazilian Serie B brings Chapecoense to Operario PR. The hosts are odds-on favourites, but we're ready to take the longer odds on them keeping a clean sheet while taking all three points.

Operario are unbeaten in five at the Germano Kruger (W3-D2) since an early-season loss to Goias, who are now second in the table. They've won three of the last four, and kept clean sheets in 4/5.

Chapecoense in 12th are a couple of places above Operario in the table, but they tend to do their best work at home. Away from home, they are W1-D1-L5, with the sole win coming at the team now bottom of the table. They've lost on each of their last three road trips, and failed to score in 4/7 since the start of term. We'll take Operario to leave them with nothing tonight.