Football Bet of the Day: Sound the horn for a home win

Seattle's Century Link Field
Seattle is our playground tonight

It's been a profitable week on FBOTD so far, and Kevin Hatchard has picked out a game from MLS. 

Seattle v Columbus
Sunday 06 July, 22:00
Live on MLS Season Pass

Our Both Teams To Score bet landed with room to spare last night, as Sligo Rovers played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Irish Premier leaders Shamrock Rovers. We've locked in a profit for the week, and now we'll look to move further into the green by backing a team who wears green.

The Seattle Sounders had a sobering but probably instructive experience at the Club World Cup, losing all three games to Botafogo, Atletico Madrid and PSG. The MLS side weren't disgraced in any of those matches, and by comparison the quality of opposition they'll face in their own league won't seem so scary.

Seattle are fifth in the Western Conference, and their home form is strong. At Century Link Field they have won five of their last six in MLS, and if you just look at regular season games in the league, they have won 10 of the last 13. In their first game since the CWC, they swept aside Austin 2-0.

Columbus Crew are progressing well in the Eastern Conference, and are currently fourth. However, I would draw your attention to their last two road games, when they were edged out 3-2 by Charlotte and demolished 5-1 by Inter Miami. The Crew have won just three of their nine away matches in the league.

I think the 2.0421/20 available for the home win here is generous, so let's back Seattle to take all three points.

Back Seattle to win @ 2.04

EXC2.04

