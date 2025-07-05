Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Rovers to return goals

Kevin Hatchard's Football Bet of the Day
We're off to the Irish Premier this evening

We're taking in a clash between Irish Premier leaders Shamrock Rovers and struggling Sligo Rovers, and Kevin Hatchard's backing goals. 

Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers
Saturday 05 July, 19:45

Our pick Al Hilal couldn't hit the same heights as they did against Manchester City, and last night they slid to a 2-1 defeat against Fluminense. We move on.

Our destination is the Irish Premier, because the leaders Shamrock Rovers are in action against struggling Sligo Rovers, and I'm attracted to the odds-against price of a Both Teams To Score bet.

Shamrock Rovers are on the charge. Stephen Bradley's side have won nine of their last 11 league matches, and they have opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the table. While they are racking up the clean sheets on home soil, interestingly for our purposes they have failed to manage a shut-out in their last seven away games. In six of those seven games, both teams found the net.

Sligo Rovers are in the relegation playoff spot, four points above the automatic drop-zone, and they have put together a respectable set of recent results. The Bit O' Red have claimed ten points from their last seven matches, and they have scored in five of those seven games.

If you look at Sligo Rovers' eight home games in the league, they have scored in eight of them, including a 2-1 win over tonight's opponents back in March. I'll back Both Teams To Score at 2.021/1.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score @

EXC2.02

Now read Kev's Euro 2025 tipsheet here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Kevin Hatchard avatar

Kevin Hatchard

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2025

Euro 2025 Day Four Tipsheet: Best bets as England and Wales kick off

  • Kevin Hatchard
Day Four tips at Euro 2025
Club World Cup

PSG v Bayern Munich: Grab opportunity to back world's best team at a juicy 2.32 on Betfair Exchange

  • Lewis Jones
PSG fans celebrate Champions League win
Club World Cup

Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund: Back early goals for both sides and 9/2 Bet Builder

  • Paul Higham
Betfair banner for Club World Cup game between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2025 Day Four Tipsheet: Best bets as England and Wales kick off

  2. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Bayern Munich: Grab opportunity to back world's best team at a juicy 2.32 on Betfair Exchange

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund: Back early goals for both sides and 9/2 Bet Builder

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Chelsea: Back the Blues to reach the semi final at evens

  5. Football Betting Tips

    UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman