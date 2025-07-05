Football Bet of the Day: Rovers to return goals

Sligo have claimed ten points from last seven games

Shamrock Rovers leaking goals on the road

BTTS a value play at odds-against

Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers

Saturday 05 July, 19:45

Our destination is the Irish Premier, because the leaders Shamrock Rovers are in action against struggling Sligo Rovers, and I'm attracted to the odds-against price of a Both Teams To Score bet.

Shamrock Rovers are on the charge. Stephen Bradley's side have won nine of their last 11 league matches, and they have opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the table. While they are racking up the clean sheets on home soil, interestingly for our purposes they have failed to manage a shut-out in their last seven away games. In six of those seven games, both teams found the net.

Sligo Rovers are in the relegation playoff spot, four points above the automatic drop-zone, and they have put together a respectable set of recent results. The Bit O' Red have claimed ten points from their last seven matches, and they have scored in five of those seven games.

If you look at Sligo Rovers' eight home games in the league, they have scored in eight of them, including a 2-1 win over tonight's opponents back in March. I'll back Both Teams To Score at 2.021/1.