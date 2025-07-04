Football Bet of the Day: Bono to put on another show

Al Hilal dumped out Man City

Milinkovic-Savic a volume shooter

Bono to be busy in 9/5 2.80 Bet Builder

Fluminense v Al Hilal

Friday 04 July, 20:00

We had a push overnight, as our boys Huracan drew 0-0 at Instituto, before going on to win the Argentinian Cup tie on penalties.

We'll return to the Club World Cup now, because Al Hilal are up against Fluminense in the first quarter-final, and I'll back the Saudi giants to at least force extra time.

Al Hilal caused a major upset by knocking out Manchester City in the round of 16, but these are no plucky underdogs. The PIF-backed side spent heavily on recruiting an elite coach in Simone Inzaghi, they have a world-class goalkeeper in Yacine Bono, and plenty of players who have operated in Europe's top five leagues.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was regularly linked to Premier League clubs when he was one of Serie A's best players at Lazio, Joao Cancelo has played for many of Europe's top sides, and Ruben Neves has plenty of Premier League experience. There's also a dash of Brazilian flair, with Marcos Leonardo and Malcom catching the eye.

Fluminense dumped out Champions League finalists Inter in the last round, and they deserve respect too. Colombian Jhon Arias has been outstanding, and veteran defender Thiago Silva has defied the ageing process, with the 40-year-old looking like he could play on for years to come.

I'm backing Inzaghi's ability to negotiate a cup tie here, and I'll give Al Hilal the edge by backing them Double Chance, Milinkovic-Savic to have 2+ shots and the Al Hilal keeper to make 3+ saves at 9/52.80 on the Bet Builder.

Al Hilal have given up 29 shots on target across their four matches so far, but have only conceded four goals, and Bono has been a huge part of that effort. Fluminense are averaging just over four shots on target per match.

As for Milinkovic-Savic, the Serbian has had eight goal attempts in four games at the CWC, and has had at least two shots in 13 of his last 16 matches for Al Hilal.