Football Bet of the Day: Back Huracan to blow down opponents

An Argentina flag
We're taking in a game from Argentina tonight

We're off to South America, and Kevin Hatchard's picked out a game in Argentina. 

Instituto v Huracan
Thursday 03 July, 23:45

54 minutes into yesterday's clash between HJK and Jaro, we were on track. The hosts were 2-0 up and set to land our Asian Handicap bet, but they completely collapsed to a shock 3-2 defeat.

We'll head to Argentina now, because Huracan are visiting Instituto in the Argentinian Cup, and I fancy the visitors to pick up a win.

Huracan are going well in the top division in Argentina, having risen to seventh spot. They have lost just three of their 16 games, and they are just eight points adrift of the leaders Rosario Central. The Globo (balloon) is also flying high in the Copa Sudamericana, with six wins out of six in the group stage.

Opponents Instituto have only won five of their 16 league games, and they have won just four of their last 15 competitive outings. Although their home form is significantly stronger than their road performances, they're taking on a Huracan side that has lost just twice in 13 away games this term.

We can back Huracan here Draw No Bet at 1.758/11. If the tie is level after 90 minutes we get our money back, and an away victory nets us a full pay-out. Last year Huracan reached the semi-finals of this competition, and they got to the quarters the year before, so this is a tournament they tend to take seriously.

Back Huracan Draw No Bet @

EXC1.75

