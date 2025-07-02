Football Bet of the Day: Finnish giants to stomp opponents
After making a perfect start to the week, Kevin Hatchard is looking for another winner in Finland.
-
When HJK win, they win big
-
Visitors struggling at top level
-
Back big home win at 1.9420/21
HJK v Faro
Tuesday 02 July, 16:00
Serhou Guirassy justified our continued faith in him overnight, as his brace landed our goal or assist bet with room to spare. We're aiming to extend a bright start to the week in Finland, as traditional giants HJK look for a morale-boosting win over struggling Jaro.
HJK have won a record 33 Finnish titles, and are the only team in the country's history to have competed in the group stage of the Champions League. However, they have hit the buffers of late, finishing third last season and falling well off the title pace this time around.
That drop was underlined by HJK's most recent match, as they were thrashed 3-0 by the league leaders KuPS. The Helsinki side are now six points off top spot in sixth position.
However, all is not lost, and I'm backing HJK to come roaring back against Jaro. The visitors have lost seven of their 12 games in the league, have scored just 12 goals and have conceded 18. We shouldn't be surprised, as Jaro were playing second-tier football last season, and they have been out of the limelight for a long time.
HJK have won seven of their 13 league games, and all seven wins have been by two goals or more, including a 3-0 success at Jaro in May.
I'll back HJK -1.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.9420/21.
Now read our Euro 2025 coverage here!
Recommended bets
