Tuesday Football Tips: Focus in on wing battle in CWC SF clash

Cucurella is Chelsea's leading fouler in the CWC

Direct opponent is Arias, the most-fouled Fluminense player

This Bet Builder fouls double pays at around 8/5 2.60

Fluminense v Chelsea

Tuesday 8 July, 20:00

Live on DAZN

The key battle for props punters to focus on in Tuesday's FIFA Club World Cup semi-final looks to be down the Chelsea left.

That's where Marc Cucurella is set to go up against the Brazilians' dangerman, Jhon Arias.

Well known for his card collection in the Premier League, left-back Cucurella is Chelsea's top fouler so far in this tournament with nine committed in his four matches. His individual match tallies have been 2-3-3-1.

Given this, it's surprising to see him at 5/42.25 to commit multiple fouls in this game.

It's even more surprising given his direct opponent is likely to be Arias, already fouled 12 times in Fluminense's five competition matches.

The Colombian's 'fouls drawn' tallies have been 0-3-4-2-3 so it's not hard to envisage him being fouled 2+ times in this one with Cucurella attempting to stop his runs down the wing.

Overall, Chelsea have committed the most fouls at this tournament, while Fluminense are the third most-fouled.

Admittedly, referee Francois Letexier isn't regarded as the strictest when it comes to awarding fouls but it was notable that he punished 31 of them (in 120 minutes) when taking charge of Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Botafogo in the last 16.

The Brazilian antics can frustrate referees and so I'm not too concerned by the appointment.

The double pays around 8/52.60.

Recommended Bet Back Cucurella to commit 2+ fouls & Arias to be fouled 2+ times SBK 8/5

For those seeking something bigger, it's worth noting Cole Palmer sits second in the tournament shots list, although he's odds-on to have 4+ shots in this one - hard to see much value in that.

Enzo Fernandez has also continued his more attacking midfield role in this tournament. He's often been found opposing up in the penalty area and has managed 11 shots, although sadly the layers are well aware and he's just 4/111.36 for multiple shots here.

Given the lack of value there, I'll stick with the fouls double.