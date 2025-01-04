Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and free bets

Back Isak to strike in Spurs v Newcastle goalfest

Man City backed to win again in Saturday acca

Bets for Championship, L1 acca, French and Italian football tips

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Betfair's Saturday Superboost!

Tottenham v Newcastle should be a lively way to get the first Saturday of 2025 underway in the Premier League and Betfair have come up with an appealing Superboost for the 12:30 kick-off.

Alexander Isak scored 25 Premier League goals for Newcastle in 2024 while Anthony Gordon has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last four Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

The pair will enjoy playing against a Tottenham side that leave plenty of gaps at the back.

Recommended Bet Back Isak and Gordon to combine for 2 or more shots on target was 4/9 NOW SBK 1/1

Premier League tips and predictions

Mark O'Haire: "Spurs have seen a remarkable 24 of their 29 home Premier League fixtures under Ange Postecoglou pay-out for Both Teams To Score backers - the same 84% hit-rate has also occurred for Over 2.5 Goals hunters with 48% of those contests producing four strikes or more. Meanwhile, Newcastle have managed just five clean sheets in their last 29 away days.

"Swedish hitman Alexander Isak has now scored in nine of his last 10 Premier League starts, notching in six on the spin. Overall this season, the Newcastle striker has plundered 12 league goals in 17 appearances at a rate of one every 115 minutes and the 25-year-old should be presented with plenty of opportunities against a porous Spurs rearguard."

Recommended Bet

Back Back Newcastle Double Chance, Both Teams To Score and Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer SBK 7/4

The following bet is part of a four-fold acca.

Andy Robson: "We'll begin our Saturday afternoon accumulator at the home of the champions as Manchester City take on West Ham in a key Premier League game, one which the hosts can be expected to win.

"City got back to winning ways at Leicester over Christmas while West Ham took a heavy beating at the hands of Liverpool, and lost their captain Jarrod Bowen through injury in the process. Injuries are beginning to take their toll on the Hammers squad and City, boosted by their win at the King Power Stadium and with Erling Haaland back in the goals, can come out on top on home soil."

Recommended Bet Back Man City, Middlesbrough, Wycombe and Leyton Orient SBK 4/1

Alex Boyes: "Thirty per cent of Crystal Palace's Premier League goals this season have been scored by defenders, the highest share in the division (6/20). The Eagles last had more goals scored by defenders overall in a Premier League campaign in 2017-18 (10).

"Daniel Munoz has scored two in 2024/25 and has had 21 attempts this season (9 on target), a tally only bettered by three of his teammates."

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Munoz to have 1 or more shots on target SBK 11/4

Stephen Tudor: "In Kluivert, Evanilson, Semenyo, and Ouattara, Bournemouth possess a plethora of inventive forward fare who can do damage to an Everton rearguard that has only been breached nine times in their last 12 league fixtures.

"At the other end, a goal scored every 135 minutes since late September has inevitably led to speculation about Sean Dyche's immediate future. The Strepsil-seeker is 7/1 to become the next Premier League gaffer to leave his post and that's terrific odds given that another loss here will really ramp up the pressure. A home win is fancied at the Vitality, likely accompanied by lots of opportunities squandered or seen off along the way."

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to win by exactly 2 goals SBK 4/1

Kevin Hatchard: "I'm quite tempted to lay Arsenal here at 1.82, but Brighton's high defensive line could leave them quite vulnerable against speedsters like Gabriel Martinelli, so the way I'll support the hosts is to back them to score as part of a Bet Builder.

"I'll start with a BTTS bet. That has landed in Arsenal's last five Premier League away matches (their last clean sheet on the road in the top flight was in mid-September), and in 13 of Brighton's last 15 PL games overall. I'll then boost the price to 5/4 by backing influential Brighton forward Joao Pedro to be fouled at least twice. The Brazilian has drawn at least two fouls in six of his last seven league matches, and eight of 13 overall."

Recommended Bet Back BTTS and Joao Pedro to be fouled twice or more SBK 5/4

EFL tips and predictions

Mark O'Haire: "The Championship has seen 51% of overall fixtures pay-out for Both Teams To Score 'No' backers and with two of the second-tier's strongest defences now going head-to-head in a local derby, a repeat looks too big to turn down at 1.82 considering it's provided profit in five of the last six league meetings between the pair since 2014.

"Blackburn have recorded clean sheets in half of their Ewood Park outings thus far and seen our proposed play click in nine of those 12 tussles, including five of six when welcoming top-half rivals. Burnley have shutout eight of their 13 hosts' and have rewarded BTTS No backers in 10 of those 13 matches, including seven of their eight trips to fellow high-flyers."

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score - No Exc 1.82

Jack Critchley: "Norwich accrued seven points from a possible nine over the festive period and have moved into the top half of the table as a result. Although they rode their luck against Luton at Kenilworth Road, Johannes Hoff Thorup praised his side's attitude and described the outcome as far superior to a 5-0 home success.

"Frank Lampard's Coventry were forced to settle for a draw on Wednesday afternoon despite having a man advantage. This game is likely to come too soon for both Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clark, giving them a lack of attacking options in the final third. The Sky Blues are unbeaten in three, yet their away form is below average, picking up just four points from a possible 18."

Recommended Bet Back Norwich SBK 13/10

The following bet is part of a three-fold acca.

Alan Dudman: "We're like a metronome at the moment backing Leyton Orient and they keep winning - it's now four on the trot for Richie Wellens' side and they look the best 1/2 shots of the weekend coming up and are a must for any acca...

"Back at home again, Orient have won six of their last seven league games against Shrewsbury Town (L1), though did lose the reverse fixture in August 3-0."

Recommended Bet Back Alan's League One treble in one click SBK 7/2

European football tips and predictions

Dan Fitch: "After flirting with relegation last season, the club can be happy with their campaign under Austrian manager Kosta Runjaic. They are currently ninth in Serie A and in decent form, winning their last two away games, which included a 2-1 victory at Udinese in their last road trip.

"Verona have also won their last two away games, beating both Parma and Bologna by a 3-2 scoreline. Yet Verona are 16th in the table for a reason and have lost their last three home matches. Considering that Verona have not drawn a single game all season, odds of 6/4 for a Udinese win look generous."

Recommended Bet Back Udinese SBK 6/4

James Eastham: "Pierre Sage's hosts are second to only PSG in the Ligue 1 five- and 10-game form tables. And, as mentioned on other occasions in this column this season, the depth of attacking talent Sage has at his disposal means that Lyon are always capable of winning by big margins...

"Montpellier are bottom in Ligue 1 having lost 10 of their opening 15 games of the season. They suffered a humiliating French Cup exit shortly before Christmas when they lost 4-0 away to amateurs Le Puy in the round of 64."