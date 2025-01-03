Football Accumulator Tips: Back Man City in 'Match Odds 90' Acca at 4/1 on Saturday

Haaland can help City to crucial win over West Ham

Boro can get the better of Bluebirds in Championship

Two League 1 legs complete Andy's Saturday acca at 4/1 5.00

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Betfair's Saturday Superboost!

Tottenham v Newcastle should be a lively way to get the first Saturday of 2025 underway in the Premier League and Betfair have come up with an appealing Superboost for the 12:30 kick-off.

Alexander Isak scored 25 Premier League goals for Newcastle in 2024 while Anthony Gordon has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last four Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

The pair will enjoy playing against a Tottenham side that leave plenty of gaps at the back.

Recommended Bet Back Isak and Gordon to combine for 2 or more shots on target was 4/9 NOW SBK 1/1

Leg 1 - Back Man City to beat West Ham @ 1/4 1.25

We'll begin our Saturday afternoon accumulator at the home of the champions as Manchester City take on West Ham in a key Premier League game, one which the hosts can be expected to win.

City got back to winning ways at Leicester over Christmas while West Ham took a heavy beating at the hands of Liverpool, and lost their captain Jarrod Bowen through injury in the process. Injuries are beginning to take their toll on the Hammers squad and City, boosted by their win at the King Power Stadium and with Erling Haaland back in the goals, can come out on top on home soil.

Leg 2 - Back Middlesbrough to beat Cardiff @ 4/9 1.44

Moving down into the Championship, Middlesbrough look to have an ideal chance to pick up three more points at the Riverside Stadium when they host a Cardiff City side who have just one win on their travels.

Admittedly that win came in their last away game at Watford but the Bluebirds might just have caught the Hornets at the right time. Cardiff are not getting Boro at a good time though. Middlesbrough are free scoring and unbeaten in five matches, with their only defeat in their last eight coming at leaders Leeds.

Add in the extremely long trip at the end of a run of five games in 15 days and this looks like a tough assignment for the Welsh side.

Leg 3 - Back Wycombe to beat Blackpool @ 4/5 1.80

The final two legs of our Saturday acca come from League 1 where the leaders Wycombe Wanderers should be backed to pick up three more points at Adams Park when they host Blackpool.

Steve Bruce's men head to Buckinghamshire without a win in their last four and they tend to be a team who, when they are in a slump, find it hard to get out of it. Wycombe lost their opening home game of the season to moneybags Birmingham City, but since then, they have gone 7-2-0 on home soil and look to be playing the sort of football that can put an average Blackpool to the sword. Side with Wycombe at a nice price.

Leg 4 - Back Leyton Orient to beat Shrewsbury @ 1/2 1.50

We conclude the accumulator at Brisbane Road where one of the form teams in the country in Leyton Orient host a Shrewsbury Town side who haven't quite had the new manager bounce they wanted under Gareth Ainsworth.

Orient head into this match unbeaten in seven. The two goals they conceded in a 3-2 win at Bristol Rovers at the weekend were the only ones they have let in during that time. To be fair to Shrewsbury, they are unbeaten in four but they have only won one of their last seven and away from home they have just one win in 11 games.

Orient hit a real groove in December and can maintain that as they head into the new year.

Recommended Bet Back Man City, Middlesbrough, Wycombe and Leyton Orient SBK 4/1

For even more expert football betting predictions for this weekend's action across Europe, plus a whole host of free betting tools, including my popular football cheat sheets, head over to Andy's Bet Club.