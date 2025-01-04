Blackburn v Burnley: BTTS No the standout derby selection

Blackburn effective at Ewood Park

Burnley's outrageous defence data

BTTS No cannot be ignored at the prices

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Watch Football... Only Bettor!

Betfair's Saturday Superboost!

Tottenham v Newcastle should be a lively way to get the first Saturday of 2025 underway in the Premier League and Betfair have come up with an appealing Superboost for the 12:30 kick-off.

Alexander Isak scored 25 Premier League goals for Newcastle in 2024 while Anthony Gordon has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last four Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

The pair will enjoy playing against a Tottenham side that leave plenty of gaps at the back.

Recommended Bet Back Isak and Gordon to combine for 2 or more shots on target was 4/9 NOW SBK 1/1

Blackburn v Burnley

Saturday January 4, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports

Blackburn pinch a late point

Blackburn boss John Eustace piled on the praise to his Rovers players after seeing Danny Batth bundle in a dramatic injury-time equaliser at Championship leaders Leeds on New Year's Day. The goal came minutes after Blackburn conceded from a controversial penalty in a pulsating finish at Elland Road with the draw leaving Rovers on the fringes of the top-six.

Blackburn defended in numbers - and with commendable organisation and discipline. Eustace said, "We defended really well. We limited Leeds to next to nothing really. I think Aynsley Pears had one save to make right at the end. We've come to the best team in the league, the best squad of players, so to come away with a draw is really pleasing."

Rovers are set to be without Japan international Yuki Ohashi and could also be missing midfielder Todd Cantwell for Saturday's East Lancashire derby against Burnley. Blackburn are already missing defenders Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter and Harry Pickering and midfielder Lewis Travis, while forward Arnor Sigurdsson is facing a few more weeks out.

Match Preview Blackburn - Burnley Blackburn L D L D L W Burnley W D D W W W Full Stats Powered by Opta

Burnley held at home

Burnley head coach Scott Parker admitted his side "fell a bit short" in their goalless draw against Stoke on New Year's Day. The Clarets have preserved their position in second but struggled to create clear-cut chances against the Potters, failing to even muster a notable shot on-target in the Turf Moor tussle, and also saw Hannibal Mejbri sent off late on.

Analysing the encounter post-match, Parker said: "We huffed and puffed and just lacked a little something, especially in the top end of the pitch. We're a little disappointed. We struggled at certain moments in the final third. We had real control in terms of possession but no shots on target tells the story of the game for us. We lacked that quality and composure.

Hannibal is now suspended for the derby but Parker hinted that new signing Oliver Sonne could be in the reckoning after the Peruvian international joined the club this week from Danish outfit Silkeborg. The 24-year-old will compete with Connor Roberts for a starting berth at Ewood Park, whilst Ashley Barnes has returned from his loan spell at Norwich.

Blackburn have struggled in more recent derby dust-ups against their East Lancashire rivals, picking up a solitary point in the last five league fixtures between the pair. Rovers did hold the Clarets to a draw in the reverse fixture back in August, though Burnley have bagged top honours in the four previous dates, all of which have arrived alongside clean sheets.

Blackburn 3.7011/4 are enjoying an excellent campaign thus far. Rovers were mentioned as potential relegation candidates before a ball was kicked, yet John Eustace put his side into play-off contention. The hosts have proven especially effective at Ewood Park (W7-D2-L3), whilst Blackburn have also returned an impressive W5-D5-L2 when facing top-half teams.

Burnley 2.305/4 have lost just twice since relegation with the Clarets building their automatic promotion assault on an exceptional defence. Scott Parker's side have shipped only nine goals in their opening 25 Championship contests, keeping an extraordinary 16 clean sheets. However, the visitors haven't always impressed up top, firing nine blanks of their own.

The Championship has seen 51% of overall fixtures pay-out for Both Teams To Score 'No' backers and with two of the second-tier's strongest defences now going head-to-head in a local derby, a repeat looks too big to turn down at 1.824/5 considering it's provided profit in five of the last six league meetings between the pair since 2014.

Blackburn have recorded clean sheets in half of their Ewood Park outings thus far and seen our proposed play click in nine of those 12 tussles, including five of six when welcoming top-half rivals. Burnley have shutout eight of their 13 hosts' and have rewarded BTTS No backers in 10 of those 13 matches, including seven of their eight trips to fellow high-flyers.

Overall, the Both Teams To Score 'No' wager has won in 34 of the duos combined 49 Championship dates this term, a 69% hit-rate that makes the 1.824/5 a little too big to ignore on Saturday.

Recommended Bet