Premier League Saturday Tips: Early goals in North London and bad blood on South Coast
Ste Tudor predicts bad blood on the South Coast and Manchester City to flat-track bully for the first time in a good while...
-
Isak to down Spurs
-
Chelsea's resolve fully tested
-
8/19.00 double backed at the Amex
-
Tottenham v Newcastle should be a lively way to get the first Saturday of 2025 underway in the Premier League and Betfair have come up with an appealing Superboost for the 12:30 kick-off.
Alexander Isak scored 25 Premier League goals for Newcastle in 2024 while Anthony Gordon has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last four Premier League appearances for the Magpies.
The pair will enjoy playing against a Tottenham side that leave plenty of gaps at the back.
Tottenham v Newcastle (12:30) - Early goals
Spurs have committed to the fifth highest number of shots in the top-flight this season but are spreading their attempts around. Brennan Johnson boasts the best shots per 90 record among the players (2.8) but 44 others in the Premier League can better that.
One of whom is Alexander Isak (3.5), whose importance to the Magpies cannot be under-stated. The Swede has taken on 19.8% of Newcastle's shots tally this term and converted 37.5% of their goals. Furthermore, he is a man in form, bagging eight in six plus a couple of assists.
Eddie Howe's men are overall in fine shape, heading to the capital on the back of four straight wins, all to nil. Tottenham meanwhile haven't won at home in two months.
All of which points to more turmoil for Ange Postecoglou courtesy of an away victory and don't discount either an early strike. Twenty-one of the last 32 goals featured in Spurs' games have come before the break while the visitors have scored inside 35 minutes on nine occasions in their last six outings.
Bournemouth v Everton (15:00) - Dyche on borrowed time
The Toffees don't tend to start a new year well, last opening their account with a win in 2017 and here they're up against it facing a Cherries side unbeaten in seven.
Granted, the wins have turned to draws in recent weeks for Andoni Iraola's side but they're still creating plenty of chances, accruing 1.82 xG from their trio of December stalemates. Moreover, in Kluivert, Evanilson, Semenyo, and Ouattara they possess a plethora of inventive forward fare who can do damage to an Everton rearguard that has only been breached nine times in their last 12 league fixtures.
At the other end, a goal scored every 135 minutes since late September has inevitably led to speculation about Sean Dyche's immediate future. The Strepsil-seeker is 7/18.00 to become the next Premier League gaffer to leave his post and that's terrific odds given that another loss here will really ramp up the pressure.
A home win is fancied at the Vitality, likely accompanied by lots of opportunities squandered or seen off along the way.
Aston Villa v Leicester (15:00) - Ollie twice-over
The Foxes have lost four in four since Wilfred Ndidi succumbed to injury so his possible return this weekend is a fillip for Ruud Van Nistelrooy. Leicester have picked up 1.4 points per 90 on the few occasions Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare have been deployed as a double pivot this term.
There is further encouragement too for the visitors with Morgan Rogers and goal-machine Jhon Duran both suspended.
Villa's impressive home form however trumps all this, unbeaten in nine and scoring liberally more often than not. By sharp contrast, the Foxes have shipped in 2.7 goals per 90 on the road all season long.
Ollie Watkins returned with a point to prove against Brighton and duly scored one and set up another. He may not feel like he's made his point fully yet.
It was the 13th time the striker posted two or more goal involvements in the league since the start of last season.
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (15:00) - Discipline and resolve
Chelsea's Achilles Heel at dealing with transitions is not a new phenomenon but certainly their last two games have thrown it into sharp focus for all to see.
It led to a late surrender at home to Fulham and a two-goal deficit at half-time at Portman Road that could not be remedied for all of their many subsequent attempts, twice hitting the woodwork.
Their defeat to Ipswich highlighted another shortcoming as Liam Delap ran amok. This is a defence that can be physically bullied.
Palace away therefore is hardly an ideal fixture to kick off 2025 for a side that was being seriously tipped for the title going into the festive period.
Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr can both be devastating on the break while Jean-Philippe Mateta takes no prisoners in duels.
The visitors will be a stronger proposition with Sancho, Neto and Jackson reintroduced but still, a battle awaits at Selhurst Park. A real test of Chelsea's discipline and resolve.
On that note, all three of Malo Gusto's bookings this term have come away from the Bridge.
Four of their last five meetings incidentally have seen both teams getting on the scoresheet.
Man City v West Ham (15:00) - Blues still broken
City's victory at the King Power was not a panacea to their recent woes. Flaws that are becoming deep-seated were still in evidence, the Blues relying on Stefan Ortega and good fortune to secure their second win in 14.
They remain a team all at sea when out of possession.
At least elsewhere there were positives, Erling Haaland and Savinho both being in dire need of finding the back of the net while a second clean sheet since late October is a significant plus.
Even so, until Kevin De Bruyne or Phil Foden start to influence matters again City cannot be confidently backed to prevail.
That does not apply to shots and corners, with City league leaders in both. Against a porous Hammers back-line who have conceded more than four of the seven teams beneath them in the table we can possibly expect a bit of flat-track bullying to occur here.
To that end, Jarrod Bowen is a huge loss for Julen Lopetegui's side. He is precisely the kind of player to exploit the hosts' weakness in transition.
Southampton v Brentford (15:00) - 5/16.00 double backed
Flynn Downes' recovery from a dead leg offers up the intriguing prospect of a midfield clash with Vitaly Janelt. Two of the Premier League's most persistent foulers coming into direct contact was denied us back in August when Brentford's number 6 was deployed as a left-back.
Downes has committed a foul every 43 minutes in 2024/25, his tally of 32 surpassed by only eight players. Janelt has fouled eight times in his last four away starts.
The Bees' problems on their travels has been well documented, contrasting so sharply with their terrific form at the Gtech, but they will be eyeing this as a chance to finally pick up three points away from home. Despite a change in management the Saints still can't buy a win though Ivan Juric has at least made them harder to break down.
His three games in charge to date have produced a meagre four goals all told and with Brentford averaging a goal every 135 minutes on the road under 2.5 goals at 5/42.25 tempts.
Brighton v Arsenal (17:30) - Spicy 8/19.00 shout
In recent seasons, Brighton have had the better of this match-up when played at the Emirates while Arsenal have typically come out on top at the Amex. Their last two victories on the South Coast have been emphatic.
That though was with Bukayo Saka doing Bukayo Saka things and with the England winger out for the foreseeable it now falls on others to step up and make the difference.
Kai Havertz boasts a decent record against the Seagulls, scoring in each of his last four meetings with them. Gabby Jesus meanwhile is in blistering form, netting six in his last four starts. The Brazilian is 1/12.00 to score or assist this Saturday.
Brighton, the draw specialists of the top-flight, will look to Joao Pedro to add to his nine goal involvements this season while Julio Enciso is capable of just about anything. The unpredictable Paraguayan's 3.4 shots on target per 90 is a league high.
This is typically a spicy affair, leading to 28 cautions and a dismissal in their last six encounters. Furthermore, ill feelings may linger from Declan Rice's controversial red back in August.
Recommended bets
