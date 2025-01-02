Gareth Southgate Next Job: West Ham 2/1 to appoint English football's new knight

Sir Gareth to manage West Ham next is 2/1 3.00

Could Man Utd move for ex-England boss at 6/1 7.00 ?

Get the latest odds on Southgate's next job

Sir Gareth of Stratford, East London. It has a nice ring to it and, according to the Betfair Sportsbook odds on what's on the horizon for the ex-England boss, it is a possibility with Southgate 2/13.00 to manage West Ham next.

He stepped down as England manager last summer after taking them to a successive European Championship final and was knighted in the New Year's honours list.

The Hammers, meanwhile, endured a miserable end to 2024, losing 5-0 at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui is 10/111.91 to become the next Premier League manager to leave after failing to impress since taking over in the summer. Their trips to Manchester City in the league on Saturday and Aston Villa in the FA Cup on January 10th could seal decide the Spaniard's fate.

That's why the market on Southgate's future makes West Ham his likeliest next managerial job. He was in charge of England for seven years and previously managed Middlesbrough.

Southgate 6/1 7.00 to become next Man Utd manager

Manchester United are 6/17.00 to be Sir Gareth's next job. They were linked with him several times in the past and he was once the favourite to succeed Erik ten Hag.

When the Red Devils called time on the Dutchman's reign in October they plumped for Ruben Amorim. However, with United losing three Premier League matches in a row over the festive period, and losing five of their last six in the competition, Amorim is struggling.

United are 14th in the table, below West Ham, and even though they are as long as 33/134.00 for relegation, Amorim needs to get to his team firing immediately.

Jim Ratcliffe, who oversees United's football operations, demonstrated with the departure of former-sporting director Dan Ashworth, who left United after just five months, that if an appointment isn't working out the club will make a change.

Could United sack Amorim and appoint Southgate? The Portguese is 33/134.00 in the next manager to leave market. Southgate demonstrated in his time with England that he can turn an underachieving squad into contenders. That may appeal to United.

With one win in 10 matches, Everton manager Sean Dyche is 7/18.00 to be the next top flight boss to leave. The Toffees have scored just one goal in their last four matches, so their problems lie up front.

Could Southgate get more out of Everton's attack? He was criticised for next being too cautious as England boss so may not be what Everton are looking for. However, Southgate is 15/28.50 to be in the Goodison Park dugout for his next assignment.

Knighted Southgate is 10/1 11.00 to go back to Palace

Crystal Palace 10/111.00 may be a more natural fit for Sir Gareth who enjoyed some of the best years of his playing career at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have failed to build this season on their initial promise under Oliver Glasner, although the German is 25/126.00 to be seeking new employment soon.

Still, Southgate may be prepared to be patient for his next job and, at the prices, Palace may be a tempting option.

Southgate achieved more than any England manager of the past half-century and plenty of fans would love to see him back in charge somewhere soon. Read Betting.Betfair for the latest updates and odds on what's next for Sir Gareth.