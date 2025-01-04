Championship Tipsheet: Seven bets for Saturday's second tier fixtures

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Norwich vs Coventry

Canaries to make it four unbeaten

Norwich accrued seven points from a possible nine over the festive period and have moved into the top half of the table as a result. Although they rode their luck against Luton at Kenilworth Road, Johannes Hoff Thorup praised his side's attitude and described the outcome as far superior to a 5-0 home success.

The squad needs a little TLC in January and there are still plenty of players missing due to long-term injuries, however, there are potential matchwinners in the squad and they tend to be far stronger at Carrow Road. They've netted an average of 2.42 goals per game at home, compared to just 0.92 on their travels. Their xG is far superior in East Anglia too.

Only Burnley and Bristol City have left this venue with maximum points so far this season and Coventry are unlikely to add their name to that exclusive list.

Frank Lampard's men were forced to settle for a draw on Wednesday afternoon despite having a man advantage. This game is likely to come too soon for both Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clark, giving them a lack of attacking options in the final third. The Sky Blues are unbeaten in three, yet their away form is below average, picking up just four points from a possible 18.

Defensively, they've been susceptible on the road and they could be vulnerable to the likes of Marcelino Nunez and the improving Emiliano Marcondes.

Recommended Bet Back Norwich to Win SBK 13/10

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff BTTS at the Riverside Middlesbrough were deserved victors on Wednesday evening as they beat Hull at the MKM. The scoreline suggested that there wasn't much between the two sides, yet Boro always looked the most likely winner with Alex Gilbert finally making the breakthrough in stoppage time. Boro's recent form has been mixed with Michael Carrick's men dominating games but finding a way to inexplicably drop points. They've managed to keep just two clean sheets in their last seven here and can't be trusted to keep the opposition off the scoresheet. At the other end of the field, they've been purring with Finn Azaz seemingly improving on a game-by-game basis and Hayden Hackney continuing to add to his sizeable valuation. Cardiff have enjoyed a reasonably decent festive period managing to take a point off Coventry on New Year's Day and becoming the first team to leave Vicarage Road with maximum points since April. Nevertheless, Omer Riza's men are sloppy at the back and haven't kept a single clean sheet in any of their last 12 matches. They haven't been too bad when travelling to top-half sides this season and could cause a few issues for the Teessiders on Saturday afternoon. Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 8/11

Hull vs Leeds Leeds to bounce back from late disappointment Leeds will be sick of the sight of Blackburn Rovers and John Eustace. The Lancashire club took all three points at Ewood Park when these sides met at the end of November and they also managed to snatch a late equaliser at Elland Road on New Year's Day. Leeds restricted them to just four shots, yet a scrappy goal from a corner was enough to take a share of the spoils. Leeds were wasteful and they'll need to be more clinical against the Tigers at the weekend. Daniel Farke's men have somewhat surprisingly won each of their last two away games to nil and they will fancy their chances of doing similar here. Hull have improved under Ruben Selles becoming much tougher to beat since the chance of management. Six of their last seven matches have been decided by a single goal margin, and they've conceded just twice in their last three matches. They've hosted nine of the top ten sides and have taken just three points from those matches. They lack quality in the final third, but will probably look to keep it tight. Recommended Bet Back Leeds to Win and Under 3.5 Goals SBK 6/5

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall Another high-scoring encounter at Hillsborough Sheffield Wednesday have been hugely entertaining to watch in recent weeks with Danny Rohl's men becoming embroiled in some sensational festive fixtures. Their last three games have contained a total of 16 goals and they've also scored 13 times in their last five outings. Anthony Gassama was electric on New Year's Day and Josh Windass is regaining his confidence. The combination of Barry Bannan and Shea Charles gives the midfield a much better balance overall which allows the attacking players to flourish. Alex Neil was beaten by former Millwall boss Gary Rowett in his first home match in charge on Wednesday. Despite the score-line, the Lions put on a decent show. Their attack may be a little light with Mihailo Ivanovic still looking a bit raw and Macaulay Longstaff struggling at this level. Nevertheless, they should be a little more exciting to watch under the former Norwich boss and shouldn't have too many issues finding space amongst the home defence. Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 23/20

Preston vs Oxford Rowett and Heckingbottom to share the points Preston were deservedly defeated by West Brom on Wednesday with the Lilywhite's defence proving to be extremely generous. Jordan Storey, fresh from signing a new contract, made a costly mistake and Jack Whatmough was also guilty of lapses of concentration. At home, PNE tend to be tough to breach under Paul Heckingbottom and they are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 at this venue. Remarkably, they've conceded just four in their last six at Deepdale and should be back to their defensive best. Oxford have improved considerably under Gary Rowett and he has made them typically tough to play against. They've kept clean sheets in each of their last two and he's improved several players including Przemyslaw Placheta. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 5/2

Watford vs Sheffield United Another lively contest in Hertfordshire Watford's unbeaten home record ended at the hands of Cardiff at the end of December and they were equally as sloppy at QPR on New Year's Day. Tom Cleverley's men have plenty of ammunition going forward, yet they've struggled at the back and perhaps lack a little bit of leadership. They've failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six and they will find it hard to stop high-flying Sheffield United from getting on the scoresheet. The Blades have been reliable at the back this season, yet the loss of Harry Souttar has had a detrimental effect on their performances and they looked far less organised against Sunderland on NYD. Chris Wilder's side have scored 2+ goals in five of their last seven away games and they should be able to find a way past Daniel Bachmann, who has looked a little questionable in recent weeks. Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 20/23