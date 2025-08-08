Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the Championship and more

Get the best bets for Championship Saturday 1

Addicks, Rs and Saints all backed to make good starts

Plus tips for L1 and 2, football accas and bet builders

EFL Championship tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "Charlton have returned to the second tier for the first time in half a decade. Nathan Jones was responsible for guiding the Addicks through the play-offs, and he will now be tasked with keeping them competitive. The Londoners have added sensibly this summer, cherry-picking League One's standout performers from last season alongside some of the manager's former favourites in Amari Bell and Reece Burke. They went unbeaten in their previous 17 home matches, including the play-offs, and they will be aiming to pick up the majority of their points at the Valley once again.

"Watford will start the season under yet another new manager, with Paulo Pezzolano taking over from Tom Cleverley. The Hornets have added some exciting players to their squad, and they have kept the core of their team from last season. They are likely to be highly unpredictable this season, and we can expect plenty of ups and downs; however, they could find it tough to break down the well-organised hosts."

Recommended Bet Back Charlton Double Chance and Under 3.5 goals SBK 8/11

Lewis Jones: "It may take a bit of time for promoted Wrexham to settle into a rhythm with so many new faces added and a trip to Southampton on the opening day could be a bit of a reality check for their prospects...

"A home fixture with Preston at Loftus Road looks a fantastic opportunity for new QPR boss Julien Stephan to showcase his ability to get a team playing with intent and get results quickly.

"Paul Heckingbottom's team won just one of their last 15 Championship games last season where they almost sleepwalked into relegation. Odds-against prices for a home win look a nice shade of opening weekend value as doubling QPR up with Southampton looks a nice play."

Recommended Bet Back Southampton & QPR both to win SBK 11/4

Opta Stat: Sheffield United are unbeaten across their last six league games against Bristol City (W4 D2), with each of their last three wins coming via a one-goal margin.

Recommended Bet Back Sheff Utd to win by one goal SBK 13/5

EFL League 1 and 2 tips and predictions

Andy Robson: "While the 2-0 loss at Edgeley Park was disappointing last weekend, Bolton dominated the shot count 15-5 and will feel they deserved at least a goal. Their xG of 0.81 was actually lower than Stockport's 0.91, so sharper finishing will be key if they're to turn performances into results.

"Plymouth, meanwhile, suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat at home to Barnsley in their first game back in League One, raising questions about their defensive solidity. That match produced 27 shots and a combined xG of 2.51, suggesting they could be vulnerable again here.

"Bolton's home games last season were typically high scoring, averaging 2.95 goals per match, with 68 goals in total across their 23 fixtures. They netted 36 themselves but conceded 32, proving they can both hurt teams and be caught out at the back. Given Plymouth's shaky start and Bolton's attacking intent, backing a home win looks a strong choice."

Recommended Bet Back Crawley, Barnsley, Bolton in Saturday acca SBK 3/1

Alan Dudman: "Richie Wellens laid into his team with a verbal volley after last week's 3-0 loss at Huddersfield - a performance labelled as immature by the O's boss. I am hoping it was just rustiness against potentially a big-hitter in the league as I have been impressed with Orient's dealings in the transfer window, and it didn't help that Omar Beckles and Idris El Mizouni were both ruled out of last weekend due to picking up injuries - two of their best players.

"It could have been different if Aaron Connolly's effort had gone in early rather than hit the post. Orient are unbeaten across their last four home league games (W3 D1), keeping three clean sheets across that time and we should se a much improved performance at home."