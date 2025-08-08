EFL League One & League Two Tips: Orient can bounce back at home

Wellens broadside to fire up Londoners

Dons defence key for a 7/1 8.00 tip

Alan Dudman delivers his EFL tipsheet for this weekend with six bets

League One Tips

Huddersfield laid down a marker last weekend on Matchday 1 with a convincing 3-0 home success against last term's playoff finalists Leyton Orient and they completely dominated the game in terms of chances and xG.

Indeed, their goal metric of 2.67 was one of the more impressive ones from the weekend and with their goalscorers of Joe Low, Alfie May and a late Ruben Roosen goal highlights the firepower they have.

I was on the wrong side of that result as I fancied Orient, and it turned out that the O's were the perfect opponents to play against as Town were happy to give up possession.

Reading felt the loss of Harvey Knibbs in last week's opening loss to Lincoln and they've had a very underwhelming transfer window so far and with their midfield, judged on Saturday, easy to bypass, the visitors can justify their 13/102.30 price.

Recommended Bet Back Huddersfield to win SBK 13/10

Richie Wellens laid into his team with a verbal volley after last week's 3-0 loss at Huddersfield - a performance labelled as immature by the O's boss.

I am hoping it was just rustiness against potentially a big-hitter in the league as I have been impressed with Orient's dealings in the transfer window, and it didn't help that Omar Beckles and Idris El Mizouni were both ruled out of last weekend due to picking up injuries - two of their best players.

It could have been different if Aaron Connolly's effort had gone in early rather than hit the post.

Orient are unbeaten across their last four home league games (W3 D1), keeping three clean sheets across that time and we should se a much improved performance at home.

Recommended Bet Back Leyton Orient to win SBK 21/20

Life in League One started in the worst possible fashion against Luton last Friday on Sky with a late goal conceded to lose 1-0, but they'd defender brilliantly prior to conceding, and the goal itself came from a own goal and piece of ill-luck.

Wimbledon didn't create much, in fact virtually nothing with an xG of 0.03 but they restricted Luton to just one shot on target - hence why Saturday's Under 1.5 Goals price is 6/101.60.

That price doesn't interest me, but the 7s on the Sportsbook for the draw and Under 1.5 Goals might be worth chancing at big odds as Lincoln took advantage of Reading's high-line to win but there wasn't much in the game and kept the Royals to just 0.35xG.

Lincoln City are winless across their last three away league games against sides from London (D2 L1), last enduring a longer run in the EFL between September 2007 and September 2008 (four games).

Recommended Bet Back The Draw and Under 1.5 Goals SBK 7/1

League Two Tips

The Alex were good winners for the column last weekend for a three out of six opening day set of bets and Lee Bell's side showed all of their best qualities.

Crewe recorded an astonishing 3.94xG figure with a performance of high-energy and inventive set-pieces. At half-time it could have been 5-2.

Accrington hardly created a sniff against Gillingham in last Saturday's 1-1 in a match of very few passages of possession, and that's where the Alex should have some joy here.

Recommended Bet Back Crewe to win SBK 23/20

Fleetwood Town have lost just four of their last 25 home league matches (W9 D12), suffering just one defeat across their last nine (W3 D5) and they have history on their side too in this fixture as they have lost just one of their last nine league games against Bristol Rovers (W2 D6), with this fixture finishing 0-0 when it was last played in March 2024.

The Cod Army produced the perfect counter-attacking display at newly-promoted Barnet last weekend with just 33% of the ball but a fair superior xG.

Barnet's defending was described as 'kamikaze' by their manager Dean Brennan, but Fleetwood were good defensively and sat in with the intent in frustrating the Bees.

Rovers had a great 30-minute spell last weekend but lost 0-1 to Harrogate at home, and they certainly deserved more as they created chances and whipped in plenty of crosses, but I prefer Fleetwood here as they could be stronger defensively.

Recommended Bet Back Fleetwood to win SBK 29/20

A perfect start for Chesterfield in League Two to make up for the agonies of failing in the playoffs last term as Dilan Markandy's solo strike ensured a 1-0 home success.

It was a win that was all hard work as the Spirerites had most of the ball and their accurate passes of 479 to 223 told the story but they had to be patient against a well-drilled opponent.

Markandy was a hero in his loan spell at Chesterfield last term and netted six before his move to Leyton Orient, but he's too good for this level and is better than a League Two player.

He's inventive and finds pocket of space and at 7/24.50 looks a great bet to Score Anytime. He's a Chesterfield key cog.