Championship Matchday 1 Tips: Opta stats for every game

Title favs go to promote Birmingham in curtain-raiser

Three of the last four league matches between Birmingham and Ipswich have ended in draws, with the Tractor Boys winning the other 3-1 in February 2024, the most recent meeting between the sides.

Recommended Bet Back the Draw in Birmigham v Ipswich SBK 9/5

This is Charlton's first Championship match since July 2020, when they lost 4-0 to Marcelo Bielsa's title-winning Leeds team at Elland Road. They haven't lost their opening league game in any of their last five seasons as a newly promoted team (W2 D3).

Hull City have won four of their last six away league games against Coventry City (D1 L1), winning three of those without conceding in the process.

Southampton have won just one of their last 11 opening fixtures of a league campaign (D4 L6), though that sole victory came during their only Championship fixture in that time - a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in August 2023.

Recommended Bet Back Wrexham double chance SBK 1/1

Middlesbrough have won each of their last five home league games against Swansea City, with four of those victories coming via a one-goal margin.

Norwich City are unbeaten across their last 21 home league games against Millwall since November 1968 (W14 D7), their longest ever run against an opponent.

Oxford United are winless across their last seven league games against Portsmouth (D4 L3), since a 3-2 victory in February 2022.

QPR have won each of their last four league games against Preston North End, as many victories as across their prior 17 meetings with the Lancashire side combined (D4 L9).

Derby County have won just four of their 31 away league games against Stoke City (D9 L18) but did win on their second last visit to the bet365 Stadium in December 2021 (2-1).

Blackburn Rovers have lost just one of their last seven league games against West Brom (W3 D3), keeping clean sheets in both their matches vs the Baggies last season.

Sheffield United are unbeaten across their last six league games against Bristol City (W4 D2), with each of their last three wins coming via a one-goal margin.

Recommended Bet Back Sheff Utd to win by one goal SBK 13/5

Leicester City are unbeaten across their last three league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W2 D1), last enjoying a longer undefeated run against the Owls between August 1967 and October 1981 (six games).