Championship Matchday 1 Tips: Opta stats for every game
The new Championship season begins on Friday so get the Opta stats for every matchday one fixture and three tips...
-
Title favs go to promote Birmingham in curtain-raiser
-
More fixtures across a big weekend in the second tier
-
Get an Opta stats for every match and best tips
-
Read our 2025/26 Premier League Ultimate Guide here
-
Check out our player-by-player guide to the Golden Boot market
Birmingham v Ipswich, Friday 20:00 - Promotion contenders to draw again?
Three of the last four league matches between Birmingham and Ipswich have ended in draws, with the Tractor Boys winning the other 3-1 in February 2024, the most recent meeting between the sides.
Charlton Athletic v Watford, Saturday 12:30 - Promoted Addicks want winning start
This is Charlton's first Championship match since July 2020, when they lost 4-0 to Marcelo Bielsa's title-winning Leeds team at Elland Road. They haven't lost their opening league game in any of their last five seasons as a newly promoted team (W2 D3).
Coventry City v Hull City, Saturday 12:30 - Lampard's men must end Tigers' run
Hull City have won four of their last six away league games against Coventry City (D1 L1), winning three of those without conceding in the process.
Southampton v Wrexham, Saturday 12:30 - Welcome to St Mary's
Southampton have won just one of their last 11 opening fixtures of a league campaign (D4 L6), though that sole victory came during their only Championship fixture in that time - a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in August 2023.
Middlesbrough v Swansea, Saturday 15:00 - Boro could edge it again
Middlesbrough have won each of their last five home league games against Swansea City, with four of those victories coming via a one-goal margin.
Norwich v Millwall, Saturday 15:00 - Canaries love playing Lions
Norwich City are unbeaten across their last 21 home league games against Millwall since November 1968 (W14 D7), their longest ever run against an opponent.
Oxford United v Portsmouth, Saturday 15:00 - Pompey aim to extend run
Oxford United are winless across their last seven league games against Portsmouth (D4 L3), since a 3-2 victory in February 2022.
QPR v Preston, Saturday 15:00 - Rangers want five in a row
QPR have won each of their last four league games against Preston North End, as many victories as across their prior 17 meetings with the Lancashire side combined (D4 L9).
Stoke City v Derby, Saturday 15:00 - Rams win rarely at Potters
Derby County have won just four of their 31 away league games against Stoke City (D9 L18) but did win on their second last visit to the bet365 Stadium in December 2021 (2-1).
West Brom v Blackburn, Saturday 15:00 - Rovers target consecutive Hawthorns win
Blackburn Rovers have lost just one of their last seven league games against West Brom (W3 D3), keeping clean sheets in both their matches vs the Baggies last season.
Sheff Utd v Bristol City, Saturday 17:30 - Back Blades to scrape another victory
Sheffield United are unbeaten across their last six league games against Bristol City (W4 D2), with each of their last three wins coming via a one-goal margin.
Leicester City v Sheff Wed, Sunday 16:30 - Foxes fancied to make winning start
Leicester City are unbeaten across their last three league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W2 D1), last enjoying a longer undefeated run against the Owls between August 1967 and October 1981 (six games).
Now read Championship Tips 2025-26: Read our season preview including 1-24 prediction for every team
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips 2025-26: Read our season preview including 1-24 prediction for every team
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Champions to win a thriller
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Finish with a flourish with 5/1 Fraser