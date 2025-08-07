Championship Tips: Best bets for every single game of the opening weekend

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Championship 2025/26 season preview

Friday 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Birmingham return to the Championship following their record-breaking season in the third tier. Chris Davies' side have continued to strengthen their squad this summer with Kyogo Furahashi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tommy Doyle, and Demarai Gray all arriving. They may have bolstered their forward line, yet they were incredibly solid in defence last year, and they are expected to be exceptionally well-organised once again. There is a feel-good factor around this old ground, and the fans will create a fantastic atmosphere under the lights on Friday night.

Ipswich are coming off the back of a demoralising campaign in the top flight, yet they have managed to maintain the core of their promotion-winning squad. Although they still look a little light in the centre of the park, they possess several match-winners, including Jack Clarke, Sammy Szmodics and George Hirst.

Keiran McKenna will have to make do without Jaden Philogene, Harry Clarke and Conor Townsend, and Leif Davis has been struggling to shake off a knock. With three of the last four meetings ending all-square and very little between these two sides, this could be an opening weekend stalemate contested by two teams who are expected to be challenging for promotion.

My Betting.Betfair colleague Mark O'Haire has previewed the game and is predicting both teams to score. Read his preview here.

Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 9/4

Charlton vs Watford - Addicks to make it tough for the Hornets Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports Charlton have returned to the second tier for the first time in half a decade. Nathan Jones was responsible for guiding the Addicks through the play-offs, and he will now be tasked with keeping them competitive. The Londoners have added sensibly this summer, cherry-picking League One's standout performers from last season alongside some of the manager's former favourites in Amari Bell and Reece Burke. They went unbeaten in their previous 17 home matches, including the play-offs, and they will be aiming to pick up the majority of their points at the Valley once again. Watford will start the season under yet another new manager, with Paulo Pezzolano taking over from Tom Cleverley. The Hornets have added some exciting players to their squad, and they have kept the core of their team from last season. They are likely to be highly unpredictable this season, and we can expect plenty of ups and downs; however, they could find it tough to break down the well-organised hosts. Recommended Bet Back Charlton Double Chance and Under 3.5 goals SBK 8/11

Coventry vs Hull - ill-prepared Tigers to struggle at the CBS Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports Coventry were dumped out of the play-offs in devastating style at the end of the last season, and Frank Lampard's side must find a way to recapture last season's heroics. Under his predecessor, Mark Robins, the club tended to get off to slow starts before spending the second half of the campaign making up ground. Lampard must ensure it isn't a case of rinse and repeat. Very little has changed in terms of personnel, although recent signing Kaine Kesler-Hayden has already been added to the injured list. Since Lampard took over, the Sky Blues have dropped points in just four home matches, and their only two home defeats have come against Leeds and Burnley, both of whom are now in the Premier League. It's been a testing summer for Hull fans who have been forced to wait for incomings. The club have appointed Sergej Jakirovic, who is a relative unknown at this level. They have added Enis Destan from Trabzonspor and Oli McBurnie, but that still leaves them with just three striking options and just one right-sided midfielder in Abu Kamara. Their squad still looks short of Championship quality and this could be a tough 90 minutes for Jakirovic and his men. Recommended Bet Back Coventry Win and Over 1.5 Goals SBK 11/10

Southampton vs Wrexham - Entertaining start to the season at St. Marys Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports Southampton have opted for Will Still and he will be tasked with guiding the Saints back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. He inherits a talented squad, although some players, such as Tyler Dibling, have been linked with moves away from the club. It may take a few weeks to find their feet in the Championship, and this isn't an easy start. Wrexham continued their ascent with yet another promotion, although there were times when they were far from convincing, particularly away from home. Phil Parkinson has added yet more firepower to his squad with Kieffer Moore, Lewis O'Brien, Josh Windass and Ryan Hardie to the squad this summer. They still look a little short of Championship quality at the back, and they are liable to concede a few goals this season. It is rarely dull following this club, and they are likely to be involved in some thoroughly entertaining contests this season. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 17/20

QPR vs Preston - Tight affair expected at Loftus Road Saturday, 15:00

Live on Sky Sports QPR have opted for Julian Stephan as their new coach, and the Frenchman will be hoping to get off to a speedy start in West London. Stephan's sides typically begin quickly before tailing off, and they have made some decent additions during the summer transfer window, including Kwame Poku and Amadou Mbengue. They haven't looked particularly cohesive during pre-season, but this is a winnable-looking opener. Preston's squad has already been hit by injuries, with Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Will Keane, and Jordan Thompson currently receiving treatment and set to miss this tie. Paul Heckingbottom's side only just escaped relegation and failed to win any of their last seven away games. It could take time to turn things around at Deepdale this season. Recommended Bet Back QPR or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 goals SBK 1/1

Oxford vs Portsmouth - Yellows to start on a positive note Saturday, 15:00

Live on Sky Sports Many people have tipped Oxford to avoid the drop purely based on the presence of Gary Rowett in the Oxford dugout. The Bromsgrove-born boss is a purveyor of low-margin football, and his sides tend to do enough to pick up points, particularly at home. Last season, they won seven of their final 12 home matches, and they have strengthened with the additions of Will Lankshear, Nik Prelec, Luke Harris, and Brian De Keersmaecker. Portsmouth comfortably survived last season, and John Mousinho will be aiming to continue where they left off. Pompey's uplift coincided with the return of Colby Bishop, who is likely to miss this opening fixture. They should put up a decent fight, and there is a chance that they take a share of the spoils; however, this will be far from straightforward without their talisman. Recommended Bet Back Oxford Draw No Bet SBK 4/5

Stoke vs Derby - Rams to edge out their near neighbours Saturday, 15:00

Live on Sky Sports Once again, nobody knows what to make of Stoke City this season. Mark Robins' presence adds some positivity; however, the former Coventry boss was unable to find any consistency upon arriving in Staffordshire, collecting just 1.22 PPG across his first 23 games. Their squad remains an odd mix of recruits from former regimes, and with Viktor Johansson being linked with a move to the Premier League, there are a few reasons to be concerned. Nevertheless, Sorba Thomas is a good addition, and Divin Mubama has an exciting profile. They still look a little light in the centre of the park and will need to make some additions before the window closes. Derby have recruited fantastically with Bobby Clark joining Patrick Agyemang, Owen Beck, Danny Batth, and David Ozoh all joining the Rams this summer. The latter made a significant contribution before his loan spell was cut short by injury. The visitors won three of their final five away games last season and will fancy their chances of taking at least a point back up the A50. Recommended Bet Back Derby Draw No Bet SBK 7/5