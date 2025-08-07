Championship Tips: Best bets for every single game of the opening weekend
The Championship is back this weekend, and Jack Critchley has put together his opening weekend tipsheet with a prediction in each of the 12 fixtures, including the televised ties on Friday night and Sunday afternoon...
Sky Blues' sensational home form set to continue
Rams to sneak past the Potters
BTTS at Carrow Road
Read our 2025/26 Premier League Ultimate Guide here
Listen to Football...Only Bettor Championship 2025/26 season preview
Birmingham vs Ipswich - Points shared in the opener
Friday 20:00
Live on Sky Sports
Birmingham return to the Championship following their record-breaking season in the third tier. Chris Davies' side have continued to strengthen their squad this summer with Kyogo Furahashi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tommy Doyle, and Demarai Gray all arriving. They may have bolstered their forward line, yet they were incredibly solid in defence last year, and they are expected to be exceptionally well-organised once again. There is a feel-good factor around this old ground, and the fans will create a fantastic atmosphere under the lights on Friday night.
Ipswich are coming off the back of a demoralising campaign in the top flight, yet they have managed to maintain the core of their promotion-winning squad. Although they still look a little light in the centre of the park, they possess several match-winners, including Jack Clarke, Sammy Szmodics and George Hirst.
Keiran McKenna will have to make do without Jaden Philogene, Harry Clarke and Conor Townsend, and Leif Davis has been struggling to shake off a knock. With three of the last four meetings ending all-square and very little between these two sides, this could be an opening weekend stalemate contested by two teams who are expected to be challenging for promotion.
My Betting.Betfair colleague Mark O'Haire has previewed the game and is predicting both teams to score. Read his preview here.
Charlton vs Watford - Addicks to make it tough for the Hornets
Saturday, 12:30
Live on Sky Sports
Charlton have returned to the second tier for the first time in half a decade. Nathan Jones was responsible for guiding the Addicks through the play-offs, and he will now be tasked with keeping them competitive. The Londoners have added sensibly this summer, cherry-picking League One's standout performers from last season alongside some of the manager's former favourites in Amari Bell and Reece Burke. They went unbeaten in their previous 17 home matches, including the play-offs, and they will be aiming to pick up the majority of their points at the Valley once again.
Watford will start the season under yet another new manager, with Paulo Pezzolano taking over from Tom Cleverley. The Hornets have added some exciting players to their squad, and they have kept the core of their team from last season. They are likely to be highly unpredictable this season, and we can expect plenty of ups and downs; however, they could find it tough to break down the well-organised hosts.
Coventry vs Hull - ill-prepared Tigers to struggle at the CBS
Saturday, 12:30
Live on Sky Sports
Coventry were dumped out of the play-offs in devastating style at the end of the last season, and Frank Lampard's side must find a way to recapture last season's heroics. Under his predecessor, Mark Robins, the club tended to get off to slow starts before spending the second half of the campaign making up ground. Lampard must ensure it isn't a case of rinse and repeat. Very little has changed in terms of personnel, although recent signing Kaine Kesler-Hayden has already been added to the injured list. Since Lampard took over, the Sky Blues have dropped points in just four home matches, and their only two home defeats have come against Leeds and Burnley, both of whom are now in the Premier League.
It's been a testing summer for Hull fans who have been forced to wait for incomings. The club have appointed Sergej Jakirovic, who is a relative unknown at this level. They have added Enis Destan from Trabzonspor and Oli McBurnie, but that still leaves them with just three striking options and just one right-sided midfielder in Abu Kamara. Their squad still looks short of Championship quality and this could be a tough 90 minutes for Jakirovic and his men.
Southampton vs Wrexham - Entertaining start to the season at St. Marys
Saturday, 12:30
Live on Sky Sports
Southampton have opted for Will Still and he will be tasked with guiding the Saints back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. He inherits a talented squad, although some players, such as Tyler Dibling, have been linked with moves away from the club. It may take a few weeks to find their feet in the Championship, and this isn't an easy start.
Wrexham continued their ascent with yet another promotion, although there were times when they were far from convincing, particularly away from home. Phil Parkinson has added yet more firepower to his squad with Kieffer Moore, Lewis O'Brien, Josh Windass and Ryan Hardie to the squad this summer. They still look a little short of Championship quality at the back, and they are liable to concede a few goals this season. It is rarely dull following this club, and they are likely to be involved in some thoroughly entertaining contests this season.
QPR vs Preston - Tight affair expected at Loftus Road
Saturday, 15:00
Live on Sky Sports
QPR have opted for Julian Stephan as their new coach, and the Frenchman will be hoping to get off to a speedy start in West London. Stephan's sides typically begin quickly before tailing off, and they have made some decent additions during the summer transfer window, including Kwame Poku and Amadou Mbengue. They haven't looked particularly cohesive during pre-season, but this is a winnable-looking opener.
Preston's squad has already been hit by injuries, with Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Will Keane, and Jordan Thompson currently receiving treatment and set to miss this tie. Paul Heckingbottom's side only just escaped relegation and failed to win any of their last seven away games. It could take time to turn things around at Deepdale this season.
Oxford vs Portsmouth - Yellows to start on a positive note
Saturday, 15:00
Live on Sky Sports
Many people have tipped Oxford to avoid the drop purely based on the presence of Gary Rowett in the Oxford dugout. The Bromsgrove-born boss is a purveyor of low-margin football, and his sides tend to do enough to pick up points, particularly at home. Last season, they won seven of their final 12 home matches, and they have strengthened with the additions of Will Lankshear, Nik Prelec, Luke Harris, and Brian De Keersmaecker.
Portsmouth comfortably survived last season, and John Mousinho will be aiming to continue where they left off. Pompey's uplift coincided with the return of Colby Bishop, who is likely to miss this opening fixture. They should put up a decent fight, and there is a chance that they take a share of the spoils; however, this will be far from straightforward without their talisman.
Stoke vs Derby - Rams to edge out their near neighbours
Saturday, 15:00
Live on Sky Sports
Once again, nobody knows what to make of Stoke City this season. Mark Robins' presence adds some positivity; however, the former Coventry boss was unable to find any consistency upon arriving in Staffordshire, collecting just 1.22 PPG across his first 23 games. Their squad remains an odd mix of recruits from former regimes, and with Viktor Johansson being linked with a move to the Premier League, there are a few reasons to be concerned. Nevertheless, Sorba Thomas is a good addition, and Divin Mubama has an exciting profile. They still look a little light in the centre of the park and will need to make some additions before the window closes.
Derby have recruited fantastically with Bobby Clark joining Patrick Agyemang, Owen Beck, Danny Batth, and David Ozoh all joining the Rams this summer. The latter made a significant contribution before his loan spell was cut short by injury. The visitors won three of their final five away games last season and will fancy their chances of taking at least a point back up the A50.
West Brom vs Blackburn - Ohashi to continue his purple patch
Saturday, 15:00
Live on Sky Sports
West Brom have opted for inexperience with the appointment of Ryan Mason. With a little more leeway in terms of finances, the Baggies have been able to strengthen this summer with the additions of Nat Phillips and Aune Heggebo. Nevertheless, Torbjorn Heggem and Tom Fellows are still being linked with moves away. Pre-season hasn't gone according to plan for Mason; however, he's had plenty of time to assess his squad, although he won't be able to call upon Daryl Dike, who is injured once again.
Blackburn go into this season full of positivity after narrowly missing out on the play-offs. Valerian Ismael has had time to get his feet under the table, and his style of play has slowly been imprinted on this squad. Rovers went unbeaten in their final six games of last season, and despite the loss of Thrhys Dolan, they still have plenty of firepower. Yuki Ohashi hit double figures in his season in the UK, and he has looked lively in pre-season. The Japanese striker has spoken about how he has a lot more to offer, and having had time to settle in at Ewood Park, he will provide a stern test for the WBA backline.
Middlesbrough vs Swansea - Back BTTS at the Riverside
Saturday, 15:00
Live on Sky Sports
Middlesbrough fans have been left frustrated by their club's lack of transfer activity this summer. Alfie Jones, Callum Brittain and Abdoulaye Kante have all joined up with the squad; however, they have been largely overshadowed by the long-running Hayden Hackney saga. Whether the Redcar-born midfielder is in the right frame of mind to start this game remains to be seen. Rob Edwards is likely to utilise wing-backs, and his side have looked good going forward in pre-season.
Alan Sheehan's first full season in charge begins in Teesside, and although Swansea have been able to add Cameron Burgess and Ethan Galbraith, they still look a little short of depth overall. There is an unpredictability about the Swans' attack, and they have players who are capable of creating individual moments of magic. Sheehan's side kept things tight last season, but they should get themselves involved in an entertaining 90 minutes here.
Norwich vs Millwall - Entertaining start to the season at Carrow Road
Saturday, 15:00
Live on Sky Sports
Norwich have appointed Liam Manning, and the boyhood Canaries fan will be tasked with ironing out the side's inconsistencies. The East Anglians have an incredible amount of talent within their squad, and there is plenty of excitement surrounding Mathias Kvistgaarden. Alongside untapped potential, they also possess experienced operators such as Jeffrey Schlupp and Shane Duffy. Manning's side should be able to start on the front foot, and they will be expected to find the back of the net in this one.
Millwall are expected to be challenging for the top six once again this season, although their away form will need some improvement. Nevertheless, they scored in ten of their last 12 away games last season and have plenty of talent in the final third, including the highly-rated Mihailo Ivanovic. Norwich's defence was a little suspect last season, and it could be the right time to face them before their new-look squad has had time to gel.
Sheffield United vs Bristol City - Blades to continue recent dominance in this match-up
Saturday, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports
Bristol City must be sick of the sight of Sheffield United, and these two play-off rivals meet once again on Saturday evening. Both clubs have changed managers since they last met, with Ruben Selles taking over from Chris Wilder and former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber replacing Liam Manning. The hosts' squad also looks a little different with Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic heading to pastures new in recent weeks. Nevertheless, there is still plenty of talent within the squad, and the arrival of Djibril Soumare is a positive, with the defensive midfielder coming in from Braga to add some solidity to the spine of the team.
Bristol City's recruitment has been slow this summer, although Emil Riis could be an underrated addition to their squad. They still possess an energetic midfield; however, they look a little suspect at the back. Gerhard Struber may need a few weeks to hone his style, and a few more additions are required to match last season's high standards.
Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday - Fatawu to hurt Wednesday's paper-thin backline
Sunday, 15:00
Live on Sky Sports
Leicester's potential points deduction still looms large, however, Marti Cifuentes will be keen for his side to simply concentrate on the on-field matters this weekend. The Foxes drop down from the top flight with a hugely talented squad, including Stephy Mavididi, Bilel El Khannouss, and Abdul Fatawu. The latter has looked sharp during pre-season, and although he failed to net in the Premier League, he was on target six times two seasons ago at this level.
Sheffield Wednesday's crisis has been well documented in recent weeks. They will be led by Henrik Pederson, who will be tasked with cobbling together an XI from the small number of players who have remained at the club. They've played just a single pre-season friendly, and they look incredibly ill-prepared for this opener at the King Power.
Leicester will be expected to rack up a few goals in this one - over 2.5 goals is 9/201.45 - so the best angle may be to target specific goalscorers and Fatawu is expected to be heavily involved.
Now read Opta's preview of the 2025-26 Championship season
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
