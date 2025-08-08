Saturday ACCA Tips: Back Bolton to beat Plymouth in 3/1 Match Odds 90 multi

Andy's acca takes in League 1 and 2 on Saturday

He backs Crawley, Barnsley and Bolton at 3/1 4.00

Leg 1 - Back Crawley to beat Newport @ 1/2 1.50

Despite suffering a 3-0 defeat against Grimsby in their opening fixture, Crawley will be confident of recovering here against a side tipped as the most likely to be relegated this term.

Newport only narrowly avoided the drop last season, finishing just one place and seven points above the relegation zone. They also had the dubious distinction of conceding more goals than any other team in League Two (76 - averaging 1.65 per game), a weakness that could prove costly as they battle to retain their EFL status. Of those 76 goals, 44 were shipped away from home (57.8%), highlighting their struggles on the road.

Unsurprisingly, Newport had the worst away record in the division last season, winning just three of their 23 matches on their travels. They lost 15 of those games, a dismal record that should give Crawley plenty of encouragement as they look to rebound from their opening day defeat.

Leg 2 - Back Barnsley to beat Burton @ 4/6 1.67

Barnsley have quickly established themselves as one of League One's most watchable sides under Conor Hourihane, and their opening day 3-1 victory over Plymouth showed their attacking intent isn't going anywhere.

The Tykes saw both teams score in their final 10 league matches last season - a clear sign of Hourihane's gung-ho approach that prioritises goals over defensive solidity. Burton Albion's season began with a 2-1 win over Mansfield, where BTTS landed, continuing a trend from last term. When these sides met in 24/25, Barnsley won 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium.

While Barnsley's home record last season left room for improvement (just 6 wins from 23 games), their matches were never short of action. An average of 3.0 goals per game at Oakwell (33 scored, 36 conceded) suggests entertainment is guaranteed.

Given Barnsley's firepower and Burton's defensive frailties (they shipped 32 goals in 23 away games last season), backing a home win appears a shrewd move. Hourihane's men should have too much going forward for a Burton side that tends to concede on their travels.

Leg 3 - Back Bolton to beat Plymouth @ 8/13 1.61

Bolton will be eager to bounce back after a frustrating opening day defeat to Stockport, where they failed to score despite creating plenty of chances. Steven Schumacher's side showed enough quality to suggest they'll be among the promotion contenders this season, and this home clash against Plymouth presents a prime opportunity to get their campaign up and running.

While the 2-0 loss at Edgeley Park was disappointing, Bolton dominated the shot count 15-5 and will feel they deserved at least a goal. Their xG of 0.81 was actually lower than Stockport's 0.91, so sharper finishing will be key if they're to turn performances into results.

Plymouth, meanwhile, suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat at home to Barnsley in their first game back in League One, raising questions about their defensive solidity. That match produced 27 shots and a combined xG of 2.51, suggesting they could be vulnerable again here.

Bolton's home games last season were typically high scoring, averaging 2.95 goals per match, with 68 goals in total across their 23 fixtures. They netted 36 themselves but conceded 32, proving they can both hurt teams and be caught out at the back. Given Plymouth's shaky start and Bolton's attacking intent, backing a home win looks a strong choice.

