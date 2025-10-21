Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the Champions League and Championship

Liverpool head to Frankfurt after four defeats in a row

Kevin Hatchard: "Eintracht Frankfurt are an incredibly unpredictable team. They could catch fire and play Liverpool off the park, or they could be overwhelmed like they were in a recent 3-0 home defeat against Bayern Munich. Either way, there's simply no way I can recommended backing Liverpool at 1.61 in the Match Odds market.

"Instead, I'll put together a 2.92 shot on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. We'll start with BTTS, as that has landed in nine of Liverpool's 12 matches in all competitions, and eight of Eintracht's 10.

"Next I'll back Liverpool's keeper (almost certainly Giorgi Mamardashvili) to make at least two saves. The Georgian has made three starts for Liverpool, and has had to make at least two saves in all of them. In the Bundesliga, Eintracht have had 33 shots on target in just seven games."

Recommended Bet Back BTTS, Liverpool GK to make 2+ saves and Doan to be fouled twice or more @ SBK 2.92

Max Liu: "Monaco play English opposition for the second-consecutive match after drawing 2-2 here against Manchester City in matchday 2. They had to twice come from behind to secure the point, with ex-Spurs player Eric Dier slotting home a 90th-minute penalty to level the match. That result triggered a run of three draws in a row, the most recent of which was away to Angers at the weekend.

"The French side are yet to keep a clean sheet in 10 matches in all competitions this season. They have conceded six goals across their two matches (1-4 and 2-2 ) in the Champions League. Their five home matches in all competitions this term have produced 24 goals."

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 goals SBK 13/8

Paul Higham: "Ajax are mired in a rotten run of just one win in six - and in the Champions League they're one of four sides to lose both games and one of just two yet to score.

"That's great news for 2/9 Chelsea who were slightly fortunate to beat Benfica here last time out but put Nottingham Forest away comfortably at the weekend. Given Ajax's lack of confidence and scoring issues a clean sheet shouldn't be a problem for the hosts. "

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to win to nil SBK 11/10

Ste Tudor: "Kylian Mbappe has been insatiable this season, scoring one or multiple goals in ten of his 11 appearances. Notably, the French megastar has broken the deadlock in half of those ten fixtures.

"Add to this a very decent record of five goal involvements in five against the Zebras and the visitors have a colossal task in keeping him quiet at the Bernabeu."

Recommended Bet Back Kylian Mbappe to score first SBK 3/1

Championship tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "Swansea survived an onslaught against Southampton with Cameron Burgess and Lawrence Vigouroux standing firm and preventing the Saints from getting on the scoresheet. At the other of the pitch, the Swans looked a little leggy with both Zan Vipotnik and Marko Stamenic having played back-to-back games on international duty before being thrown into a lunchtime KO.

"A three-game week is far from ideal for Alan Sheehan's side and some rotation is absolutely essentials for the hosts. Although they've made a decent start to the campaign, the Swans haven't won at home since 16 August and this won't be straightforward.

"QPR were beaten by Millwall undeservedly, chalking up an xG of 1.87 and taking 20 shots throughout the 90 minutes. Julian Stephan was unhappy with his side's first half performance, and the introduction of Rumarn Burrell at the break completely changed the game. The visitors aren't far off having a clean bill of health and that could swing the game in their favour here. They will have plenty of options from the bench and have been fairly effective on the road so far."

Recommended Bet Back QPR Draw No Bet SBK 15/8

