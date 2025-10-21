Wednesday's Champions League Tips: Back Bayern & Liverpool in 7/1 Bet Builders

Back a big 7/1 8.00 player double for Liverpool's trip to Frankfurt

Kane & Diaz to fire in 7/1 8.00 Bayern Bet Builder

Monaco backed to hold Spurs

Safe Sub is here for the 2025/26 season - read all about it!

17:45 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 4

Who'd have thought Qarabag would go into this tie after winning both their opening games against Benfica and FC Copenhagen, but the bookies still aren't buying them as they're 19/210.50 to go make it three wins in a row.

Bilbao lost both of their first two as part of a run of just one win in eight, so even though they're 3/101.30 the way Qarabag have played so far makes them uneasy at that price.

And with that contrasting form Qarabag have every chance of causing something of another upset and bagging a point.

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 9/2

17:45 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports Extra

Galatasaray will still be on a high from beating Liverpool, and although the atmosphere won't be anywhere near as fierce they'll fancy doing the business at 11/201.55.

Bodo/Glimt have a weird start, coming from 2-0 down against Slavia Prague then throwing away a 2-0 lead against Spurs to end up with a pair of 2-2 draws.

A third is too much to ask for, but with eight of Bodo's last nine seeing both teams score we'll back them to find the net again.

Recommended Bet Back Galatasaray & both teams to score SBK 8/5

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports Extra

Atalanta's win over Club Brugge last time was surprisingly only their third in their last 14 home games in the Champions League, but they're 4/91.44 to add another against winless Slavia.

The Czechs haven't won in this competition in 13 games in fact, with their last being back in 2007, and with four straight European away defeats without scoring a goal - it's hard to see visitors getting anything.

Slavia lost 3-0 in Italy at nearby Inter Milan last month - this will likely be a similar result.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta win to nil SBK 17/10

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+

Brugge have proven to be more than capable in the Champions League, but there's not too many tougher trips right now against a Bayern side that's won all 11 games this season, scoring 40 goals.

At 1/61.17 and with goals expected there's not too much value around, so a player prop might be best here, starting with Luis Diaz who's been superb since joining from Liverpool - and has had two shots on target in each of his last three games.

And we just have to include Harry Kane don't we? Goals are almost inevitable now, but he's also been scoring first recently - three times in five games in fact - so it's worth backing him again for a decent priced double.

Recommended Bet Back Kane first goal & Diaz 2+ shots on target SBK 7/1

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 2

Ajax are mired in a rotten run of just one win in six - and in the Champions League they're one of four sides to lose both games and one of just two yet to score.

That's great news for 2/91.22 Chelsea who were slightly fortunate to beat Benfica here last time out but put Nottingham Forest away comfortably at the weekend. Given Ajax's lack of confidence and scoring issues a clean sheet shouldn't be a problem for the hosts.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to win to nil SBK 11/10

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 1

Unbelievably it's now four defeats in a row for Liverpool, and this will be another tricky one as Frankfurt have won four European home group games on the spin - including a 5-1 thrashing of Galatasaray, who beat the Reds of course in their last game.

Arne Slot's side are still 8/151.53 and many feel they'll eventually put it all together, but they keep finding ways to lose games and that'd be the worry of anyone backing them.

So we'll go with a player prop Bet Builder with two players back on familiar ground - Hugo Ekitike has consistently looked Liverpool's best forward and returning to his former team should spur him on.

Florian Wirtz is due a big performance and a return to Bundesligas turf should help - he had two shots on target in both games with Frankfurt last season.

Recommended Bet Back Ekitike to score anytime & Wirtz 2+ shots on target SBK 7/1

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 3 & Discovery+

After a last-gasp draw with Man City last time out, Monaco now host Spurs as 19/102.90 underdogs but they've shown they can be a match for the big boys - plus they'll hpoe for a new manager bounce in Sebastien Pocognoli's first Champions League game in charge.

And needing a late own goal to get a point at Bodo-Glimt isn't exactly top form Tottenham bring with them, as they could've been 3-0 down had Bodo not missed a penalty.

Thomas Frank will not want a similar sloppy start here so he'll be a bit more cautious, so this one lends itself to being another draw candidate.

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 5/2

Now read our Monaco v Spurs preview with three bets at evens and above

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports Extra

Now this is a game isn't it? But Juventus need to buck their ideas up to make a game of this clash between two great European sides - as they ended a run of five straight draws at the weekend, but with defeat at Como.

A puzzling 5-2 derby defeat against Atletico is Real's only blemish this season, so Xabi Alonso's side look in much better shape and should win this.

They've scored two goals at least in seven of eight home games, while seven of Juve's past 10 away games in the Champions League has seen both sides score.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid to win & both teams to score SBK 15/8

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports Extra

Won one, lost one for both of these sides, but of the two I've been more impressed with Marseille, who were pretty unlucky to come away from the Bernabeu empty handed on matchday one.

Sporting did OK at Napoli as well, but Marseille have won five on the spin, including against PSG, and I think they'll do well in the competition this season so I'll take the 21/103.10 on offer for an away win.