Monaco v Tottenham: Three stats-based bets for game that promises goals
Tottenham travel to the French Riviera on the back of a dispiriting home defeat so an improved performance is needed from the players against Monaco on Wednesday evening...
-
Monaco's home matches produce plenty of goals
-
Spurs are free-scoring on the road this season
-
Ansu Fati has six goals in six games for Monaco
-
Monaco v Tottenham
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports
Spurs unbeaten in Champions League
Tottenham were beaten 2-1 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday but they are yet to lose in the Champions League this season, having beaten Villarreal on matchday one before drawing 2-2 at Bodo Glimt last time out.
Monaco play English opposition for the second-consecutive match after drawing 2-2 here against Manchester City in matchday 2. They had to twice come from behind to secure the point, with ex-Spurs player Eric Dier slotting home a 90th-minute penalty to level the match. That result triggered a run of three draws in a row, the most recent of which was away to Angers at the weekend.
Bet #1 - Back Over 3.5 goals
The Stat
Monaco are yet to keep a clean sheet in 10 matches in all competitions this season. They have conceded six goals across their two matches (1-4 and 2-2 ) in the Champions League. Their five home matches in all competition this term have produced 24 goals.
The Bet
Bet #2 - Back Spurs to score at least twice
The Stat
Tottenham's better performances this season have come on the road and they have scored at least two goals in each of their five away fixtures. They also put two past Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup final.
The Bet
Bet #3 - Back Ansu Fati to score
The Stat
The only reason Dier took the penalty for Monaco that made it 2-2 against Manchester City was that Ansu Fati had been substituted. The 22-year-old is enjoying his loan from Barcelona, scoring five goals in Ligue 1 this season and one in the Champions League. He should be on penalties on Wednesday and, with six goals in six matches, will relish the opportunity to show that he remains a promising talent on Europe's biggest stage.
The Bet
Recommended bets
