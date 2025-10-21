UEFA Champions League

Monaco v Tottenham: Three stats-based bets for game that promises goals

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Monaco v Spurs Champions League tips and predictions
Get three bets based on Opta stats for Monaco v Spurs

Tottenham travel to the French Riviera on the back of a dispiriting home defeat so Thomas Frank needs an improved performance from his players against Monaco on Wednesday evening...

  • Monaco's home matches produce plenty of goals

  • Spurs are free-scoring on the road this season

  • Ansu Fati has six goals in six games for Monaco

Monaco v Tottenham
Wednesday, 20:00
Spurs unbeaten in Champions League

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday but they are yet to lose in the Champions League this season, having beaten Villarreal on matchday one before drawing 2-2 at Bodo Glimt last time out.

Monaco play English opposition for the second-consecutive match after drawing 2-2 here against Manchester City in matchday 2. They had to twice come from behind to secure the point, with ex-Spurs player Eric Dier slotting home a 90th-minute penalty to level the match. That result triggered a run of three draws in a row, the most recent of which was away to Angers at the weekend.

Bet #1 - Back Over 3.5 goals

The Stat

Monaco are yet to keep a clean sheet in 10 matches in all competitions this season. They have conceded six goals across their two matches (1-4 and 2-2 ) in the Champions League. Their five home matches in all competition this term have produced 24 goals. 

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 goals

Bet #2 - Back Spurs to score at least twice

The Stat

Tottenham's better performances this season have come on the road and they have scored at least two goals in each of their five away fixtures. They also put two past Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup final. 

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Away Team Over 1.5 goals

Bet #3 - Back Ansu Fati to score

The Stat

The only reason Dier took the penalty for Monaco that made it 2-2 against Manchester City was that Ansu Fati had been substituted. The 22-year-old is enjoying his loan from Barcelona, scoring five goals in Ligue 1 this season and one in the Champions League. He should be on penalties on Wednesday and, with six goals in six matches, will relish the opportunity to show that he remains a promising talent on Europe's biggest stage.  

The Bet

Recommended Bet

Back Ansu Fati to score

Now get Kevin Hatchard's tips for a tricky night in Germany for Liverpool

