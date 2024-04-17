Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Back 16/1 Kane bet, 10/1 cards double and more in Champions League

Kane stars in 6/1 7.00 and 16/1 17.00 Bayern bets

Bayern Munich v Arsenal Tips and Predictions

Paul Higham: "There's plenty to go at in terms of goals and shots on target, but I'm looking away from those for the best player props deal, and a different role for Arsenal's nemesis.

"Can Harry Kane do it again? He's just 11/10 to score anytime again and his record against Arsenal makes him hard to ignore. With 15 goals against the Gunners he needs just one more to become the all-time top scorer against Arsenal - a stat he's surely well aware of.

"Kane's value here again is in the fouls markets though - as he gave away three at the Emirates and was fouled six times by Arsenal.

"And given Bayern are at home he could get even more decisions going his way, making the 3/1 for Kane to be fouled 3+ times look extremely tempting.

"It's landed seven times, and he's been fouled twice in seven further games, but although it's a great price we're combining it with Kane to give 1+ foul away at 4/6 for a tidy double."

Alex Boyes: "In the Bundesliga, Harry Kane averages 0.3 fouls per 90 minutes, however, in the UEFA Champions League, that rises to 1.2 fouls per 90. Indeed, in the first leg at the Emirates, Kane was booked and committed three fouls. He has committed at least one foul in each Champions League appearance this season."

Andy Robson: "Kane's battle with Arsenal centre-half William Saliba in the first leg was an intense physical tussle and one of the more intriguing individual head-to-heads in North London. The pair should be ready to resume their rivalry on Wednesday.

"Kane committed three fouls in the first leg, though Saliba gave away four free kicks in total - the most the French defender has given away in a single sitting in any competition so far this season.

"The 23-year-old has also clocked at least one foul in six of his last seven starts in the Champions League, so back Saliba in the 1+ fouls market again here."

Man City v Real Madrid Tips and Predictions

Lewis Jones: "Combining Real to qualify and Vinicius Jnr to score anytime at 13/2 looks an edge to exploit with both bets overlapping one another. But I'm not stopping there on the Bet Builder, I think we can squeeze more juice out of that price by adding over 1.5 Man City cards into the mix.

"Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jnr are card drawing machines.

"Since the start of lasts season in La Liga, Vinicius gets a player booked every 150 minutes, seeing 29 cards shown against an opposition player. Camavinga gets someone booked every 198 minutes, drawing 17 cards since last season whilst Bellingham gets a player carded every 198 minutes after drawing 10 cards this season.

With such jeopardy in the air added to Real's counter attacking threat which could lead to cynical fouls, plus Real being fancied to qualify on my part, the City card line is also a bet for me."

Tipman Tips: "Rodri has averaged 1.34 fouls per game committed and 1.12 fouls received but given the quality of the opposition and that Real Madrid will definitely have large spells of pressure, we expect a higher than average amount of fouls from both sides defensive players.

"Jude Bellingham has averaged 1.1 fouls per game and 1.4 tackles per game so far this season, so again his stats are supportive of a card bet, given the majority of his competition aren't at the same level as this Manchester City side. We know what a talent Bellingham is, and his desire and competitiveness can sometimes boil over as his emotions take over and he will be desperate to play a big part here on the biggest stage.



"The Englishman has been booked five times in La Liga and twice in seven Champions League appearances this season and has also received one red card. in our opinion Bellingham has been fortunate to not receive more cards this season."

Alex Boyes: "Bernardo Silva has netted four goals in seven games against Real Madrid - against sides he's faced 5+ times as a Manchester City player, only versus Watford (115) does he have a better minutes per goal ratio than he does against los Blancos (144). Indeed, Bernardo had three shots on the first leg, two of which hit the target, including one goal."

