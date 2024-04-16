Cole Palmer Betting: Punters pleased as Poch with Chelsea star 3/1 for Golden Boot

3/1 4.00 Palmer level with Haaland in Golden Boot race

20/1 21.00 for Chelsea man to win PFA Player of the Year

50/1 51.00 hat-trick v Everton was backed by 87 punters

Cole Palmer was backed at 200/1201.00 to score with a header and from outside the box and at 50/151.00 to hit a hat-trick on a night when his four goals helped Chelsea to a 6-0 win over Everton.

The England man shortened from 20/121.00 to 3/14.00 to win the Premier League Golden Boot as he drew level with Erling Haaland 4/61.67 at the top of the scoring charts on 20 goals each.

Ollie Watkins - 19 goals - is just one back from the pair and is priced at 11/26.50 to win the Golden Boot, followed in the betting by Mohamed Salah and Aleksandar Isak (both 20/121.00).

Palmer is now 20/121.00 to win the PFA Player of the Year Award in a market lead by his former Manchester City teammate Phil Foden 7/52.40.

The good news for Palmer is that Mohamed Salah won the POTY gong in 2021-22 despite Liverpool not winning the league, so Chelsea's position in the league should not put you off.

Palmer hat-trick backed at 50/1 51.00

Chelsea are up to ninth in the table and have a minimum of one game in hand over the teams above them in the table. They are unbeaten in eight matches and Palmer has been key to their success.

He is becoming a go-to player for punters and rewarded backers last night, with some of the 20 who backed him to score with a header and from outside the box at 200/1201.00 scooping over £1K.

Palmer 13'

Palmer 18'

Palmer 29'



87 Betfair punters backed Chelsea's main man to score a hat-trick at 50/1 or bigger #CHEEVE | #CFC pic.twitter.com/9JvfM1pOkM -- Betfair (@Betfair) April 15, 2024

Calls for Palmer to start for England at Euro 2024 this summer are getting louder and will reach ear-splitting levels if he continues his fine form for the remainder of the season.

Next up for Palmer is a reunion with his old club as Chelsea play Manchester City in the Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

Read an in-depth betting preview, with the tip, later this week and see if our experts' are backing more Palmer brilliance at Wembley.