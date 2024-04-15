Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League second leg best bets up to 13/1

Mbappe main man in 15/4 Bet Builder

Gundogan to assist again at 4/1 5.00

13/1 14.00 Bet Builder for Dortmund v Atletico

Barcelona v PSG Tips and Predictions

Tom Victor: "It all comes down to whether Luis Enrique can get the best out of his team and ensure Mbappé's quest for one final trophy continues. Back in 2017, it was Neymar who inspired Barcelona's comeback before moving to Paris, and now it's time for his long-term team-mate to do the same.

"The issue, of course, is that Mbappé isn't the only one after a fond farewell. Barcelona boss Xavi announced he will be off in the summer, and he's been getting the best out of his side of late.

"We have our eye on the Bet Builder market this week, and it's one where Barça's first-leg advantage could prove critical. Mbappé to score, more than 1.5 first-half goals and Barcelona to qualify can be backed at just over 15/4."

Alex Boyes: "Ilkay Gündogan has created the most chances (24) of any player in the UEFA Champions League this season, as well as having the highest expected assists total (3.7 xA and four assists).

"His 24 chances created are the most by a Barcelona midfielder in a single campaign in the competition since Xavi in 2012-13 (33). Indeed, he created four chances in the first leg, assisting Andreas Christensen's winner."

Borussia Dortmund v Atletico Madrid Tips and Predictions

Mark O'Haire: "Dortmund will be roared on by a sell-out crowd for this must-win home encounter and Signal Iduna Park has proven a fortress at Champions League level in recent seasons. BVB have suffered a solitary reverse in their last 17 UCL matches in front of their own supporters and are unbeaten here in continental competition since November 2021.

"If Die Schwarzgelben excel on home soil, Atletico can be difficult to trust on their travels. Simeone's side have tabled only five triumphs in 15 La Liga away days, and just one in four in Europe thus far. Clean sheets are not their strong suit anymore, either, with two from nine so far in the Champions League - none of which arrived outside of the Metropolitano.

"With that in-mind, I'm happy to support Dortmund +0 on the Asian Handicap line at 1.75. Working in the same way as the Draw No Bet market, we'll see our stake returned should the match end all-square and enjoy a full pay-out should BVB take top honours. Only an Atletico Madrid success would see our stake downed."

Alex Boyes: "Only Ilkay Gündogan (24) has created more chances than Antoine Griezmann (23) in the UEFA Champions League this season. Including an assist for Samuel Lino in the first leg, Griezmann's six chances created against Dortmund were his most in a single game in the competition for Atlético de Madrid (72 appearances).

"For Dortmund, Jadon Sancho recorded 12 dribbles in the first leg against Atlético de Madrid at Cívitas Metropolitano, the most by a player in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League this season."