Borussia Dortmund v Atletico Madrid: Asian Handicap line appeals for BVB

Dortmund finished strongly in Madrid

BVB solid at Signal Iduna Park

Atletico opposable outside of Madrid

Borussia Dortmund v Atletico Madrid

Tuesday April 16, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Sebastien Haller's late strike last midweek has given Dortmund 2.3411/8 a lifeline, despite a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash. Die Schwarzgelben started desperately slowly in Spain, falling two goals behind at the Metropolitano after just more than 30 minutes, giving the Germans a mountain to climb.

With Diego Simeone's men happy to protect their advantage in the second half, the onus was on BVB to take the game to the Madrid men.

Edin Terzic's troops began positively, but were struggling to fashion consistent clear-cut chances, however, with the clock ticking, the Ivory Coast striker netted what a vital goal before Dortmund twice hit the woodwork.

Speaking post-match, Terzic summed the Dortmund performance up by saying: "The first 30 minutes simply weren't good enough. If you make that many mistakes at this level, it's over in an instant. But we didn't accept that. In the second half, we showed clearly what we're capable of. If we can keep this up, then it will be very exciting in Dortmund."

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid 3.2011/5 chief Simeone admitted Los Colchoneros will "have to suffer" when they travel to Signal Iduna Park. He said, "We played with a good pressure, we forced the opposing team in the first half not to have goal situations in the game. Now we'll go to their stadium knowing we will have to suffer and take advantage of the spaces."

Dortmund will be roared on by a sell-out crowd for this must-win home encounter and Signal Iduna Park has proven a fortress at Champions League level in recent seasons. BVB have suffered a solitary reverse in their last 17 UCL matches in front of their own supporters and are unbeaten here in continental competition since November 2021.

If Die Schwarzgelben excel on home soil, Atletico can be difficult to trust on their travels. Simeone's side have tabled only five triumphs in 15 La Liga away days, and just one in four in Europe thus far. Clean sheets are not their strong suit anymore, either, with two from nine so far in the Champions League - none of which arrived outside of the Metropolitano.

With that in-mind, I'm happy to support Dortmund +0 on the Asian Handicap line at 1.758/11. Working in the same way as the Draw No Bet market, we'll see our stake returned should the match end all-square and enjoy a full pay-out should BVB take top honours. Only an Atletico Madrid success would see our stake downed.

