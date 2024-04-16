Champions League Quarter-Finals Opta Stats: Back 25/1 fouls tip and 14/1 Bet Builder

Griezmann the catalyst for Atletico attack

Borussia Dortmund v Atletico Madrid Use the story of leg one The Opta Stat: "Only Ilkay Gündogan (24) has created more chances than Antoine Griezmann (23) in the UEFA Champions League this season. Including an assist for Samuel Lino in the first leg, Griezmann's six chances created against Dortmund were his most in a single game in the competition for Atlético de Madrid (72 appearances). For Dortmund, Jadon Sancho recorded 12 dribbles in the first leg against Atlético de Madrid at Cívitas Metropolitano, the most by a player in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League this season." The Betfair Bet: Back Antonie Griezmann to assist & Jadon Sancho to be fouled 2+ times @ 13/1

Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain 6/1 first leg winner so we go back to the mill The Opta Stat: "Ilkay Gündogan has created the most chances (24) of any player in the UEFA Champions League this season, as well as having the highest expected assists total (3.7 xA and four assists). His 24 chances created are the most by a Barcelona midfielder in a single campaign in the competition since Xavi in 2012-13 (33). Indeed, he created four chances in the first leg, assisting Andreas Christensen's winner." The Betfair Bet: Back Ilkay Gundogan to assist anytime @ 4/1

Bayern Munich v Arsenal Back Kane the battering ram The Opta Stat: "In the Bundesliga, Harry Kane averages 0.3 fouls per 90 minutes, however, in the UEFA Champions League, that rises to 1.2 fouls per 90. Indeed, in the first leg at the Emirates, Kane was booked and committed three fouls. He has committed at least one foul in each Champions League appearance this season." The Betfair Bet: Back Harry Kane to commit 3+ fouls @ 25/1



Manchester City v Real Madrid Back Silva to earn the gold The Opta Stat: "Bernardo Silva has netted four goals in seven games against Real Madrid - against sides he's faced 5+ times as a Manchester City player, only versus Watford (115) does he have a better minutes per goal ratio than he does against los Blancos (144). Indeed, Bernardo had three shots on the first leg, two of which hit the target, including one goal." The Betfair Bet: Back Bernardo Silva to have 2+ shots on target @ 13/2



