Champions League Quarter-Finals Opta Stats: Back 25/1 fouls tip and 14/1 Bet Builder
A 6/17.00 winner from the first-legs put us in profit for the Champions League, whilst we were a Havertz foul away from a 7/18.00 win and a Bellingham goal or assist from an 11/26.50 Bet Builder! The confidence is high as we pick out four best bets for the quarter-final second legs...
-
Griezmann the catalyst for Atletico attack
-
Back Gundogan again even at smaller price of 4/15.00
-
Kane 3+ fouls in leg one landed 25/126.00 winner
-
Silva could land the gold for us at the Etihad
-
Borussia Dortmund v Atletico Madrid
Use the story of leg one
The Opta Stat:
"Only Ilkay Gündogan (24) has created more chances than Antoine Griezmann (23) in the UEFA Champions League this season. Including an assist for Samuel Lino in the first leg, Griezmann's six chances created against Dortmund were his most in a single game in the competition for Atlético de Madrid (72 appearances). For Dortmund, Jadon Sancho recorded 12 dribbles in the first leg against Atlético de Madrid at Cívitas Metropolitano, the most by a player in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League this season."
The Betfair Bet:
Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain
6/1 first leg winner so we go back to the mill
The Opta Stat:
"Ilkay Gündogan has created the most chances (24) of any player in the UEFA Champions League this season, as well as having the highest expected assists total (3.7 xA and four assists). His 24 chances created are the most by a Barcelona midfielder in a single campaign in the competition since Xavi in 2012-13 (33). Indeed, he created four chances in the first leg, assisting Andreas Christensen's winner."
The Betfair Bet:
Bayern Munich v Arsenal
Back Kane the battering ram
The Opta Stat:
"In the Bundesliga, Harry Kane averages 0.3 fouls per 90 minutes, however, in the UEFA Champions League, that rises to 1.2 fouls per 90. Indeed, in the first leg at the Emirates, Kane was booked and committed three fouls. He has committed at least one foul in each Champions League appearance this season."
The Betfair Bet:
Manchester City v Real Madrid
Back Silva to earn the gold
The Opta Stat:
"Bernardo Silva has netted four goals in seven games against Real Madrid - against sides he's faced 5+ times as a Manchester City player, only versus Watford (115) does he have a better minutes per goal ratio than he does against los Blancos (144). Indeed, Bernardo had three shots on the first leg, two of which hit the target, including one goal."
The Betfair Bet:
