Champions League Tips: Back boosted 10/1 yellow card double in Man City v Real Madrid

Rodri and Bellingham backed to be carded

Traders have boosted price from 8/1 to 10/1

Leg #1 - Rodri to be booked

Rodri was given a rare day off by Pep Guardiola in Manchester City's 5-1 win over Luton and will be fresh to face Real Madrid in this massive tie. Rodri as we know, is City's anchor in midfield will have his hands full with Madrid's attacking talents all switching positions and he will be tasked with plugging the gaps.

Rodri tops City's player stats for both tackles per game and fouls per game and you can expect him to be at a minimum matching those numbers at least based on Madrid being better than the average opposition faced this season.

Rodri has averaged a card every 3.38 games in all competitions this season with 10 bookings and a single red card. He has however only received two cards so far in 2024 so is well overdue a flurry of cards as we enter the business end of the season.

Rodri has averaged 1.34 fouls per game committed and 1.12 fouls received but given the quality of the opposition and that Real Madrid will definitely have large spells of pressure, we expect a higher than average amount of fouls from both sides defensive players.

Leg #2 - Jude Bellingham to be booked

Jude Bellingham was kept rather quiet in the first leg during what has been phenomenal debut season for Madrid, and he will need to have more of an impact here if Madrid are to progress.

Bellingham has averaged 1.1 fouls per game and 1.4 tackles per game so far this season, so again his stats are supportive of a card bet, given the majority of his competition aren't at the same level as this Manchester City side. We know what a talent Bellingham is, and his desire and competitiveness can sometimes boil over as his emotions take over and he will be desperate to play a big part here on the biggest stage.



The Englishman has been booked five times in La Liga and twice in seven Champions League appearances this season and has also received one red card. in our opinion Bellingham has been fortunate to not receive more cards this season.



There is plenty to like about Jude for a booking here tonight.

The match official - Daniele Orsato

The man in the middle of Wednesday night's huge Champions League clash is Italian official Daniele Orsato.



Orsato has averaged just over 4.7 cards shown per game in all competitions in his 28 games that he has officiated this season and has awarded three red cards including one in the Champions League.



The sides here average just over three cards per game, but given the magnitude of this game and what is at stake, we can see a higher than average amount of free kicks given and cards awarded. Both sides are used to winning most games and dominating possession, so tonight's fixture should be a little different.

