Bayern Munich v Arsenal: Back hosts to progress and 6/1 Kane double
Paul Higham is backing Bayern Munich to end Arsenal's Champions League hopes, and has a 6/17.00 Harry Kane Bet Builder special but not on what you may expect..
-
Back Bayern to make the semis @ 2/13.00
-
Get 6/17.00 on Harry Kane Bet Builder double
-
Read all about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout here!
Clinical Bayern can get through
It couldn't be on more of a knife edge in this quarter-final tie as Arsenal head to Bavaria after a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the Emirates last week.
The game does make you wonder why they got rid of away goals, as it's basically just a one-legged tie now, but there's still plenty of excitement in watching these sides have another crack at each other.
Bayern are 7/52.40 favourites to win the game and 8/111.73 to qualify for the semi-finals by any means necessary, with Arsenal priced up at 9/52.80 to win in the regulation 90 minutes and 11/102.11 to qualfy.
The Gunners had more possession and goal attempts at home last week, but Bayern created better chances and were more clinical - and they've lost just twice at the Allianz Arena this season.
Mikel Arteta needs a response after losing to Villa, but they did create chances and although the stakes are sky high, going on last week neither side can defend the other and it's just 1/21.50 on both teams to score.
It's odds-on for three goals being scored at 6/101.60 and even over 3.5 goals looks in play at 13/82.63 based on the last leg and the winner-takes-all nature of this one.
Count on Kane in 6/1 fouls double
There's plenty to go at in terms of goals and shots on target, but I'm looking away from those for the best player props deal, and a different role for Arsenal's nemesis.
Can Harry Kane do it again? He's just 11/102.11 to score anytime again and his record against Arsenal makes him hard to ignore.
With 15 goals against the Gunners he needs just one more to become the all-time top scorer against Arsenal - a stat he's surely well aware of.
Kane's value here again is in the fouls markets though - as he gave away three at the Emirates and was fouled six times by Arsenal.
And given Bayern are at home he could get even more decisions going his way, making the 3/14.00 for Kane to be fouled 3+ times look extremely tempting.
It's landed seven times, and he's been fouled twice in seven further games, but although it's a great price we're combining it with Kane to give 1+ foul away at 4/61.67 for a tidy double.
Now read out Champions League quarter-final stats bets
Football... Only Bettor - UCL Special - Listen here!
New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!
New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.