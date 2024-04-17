Premier League Tips

Bayern Munich v Arsenal: Back hosts to progress and 6/1 Kane double

Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane
Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane can get Bayern through

Paul Higham is backing Bayern Munich to end Arsenal's Champions League hopes, and has a 6/17.00 Harry Kane Bet Builder special but not on what you may expect..

  • Back Bayern to make the semis @ 2/13.00

  • Get 6/17.00 on Harry Kane Bet Builder double

    • Clinical Bayern can get through

    It couldn't be on more of a knife edge in this quarter-final tie as Arsenal head to Bavaria after a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the Emirates last week.

    The game does make you wonder why they got rid of away goals, as it's basically just a one-legged tie now, but there's still plenty of excitement in watching these sides have another crack at each other.

    Bayern are 7/52.40 favourites to win the game and 8/111.73 to qualify for the semi-finals by any means necessary, with Arsenal priced up at 9/52.80 to win in the regulation 90 minutes and 11/102.11 to qualfy.

    The Gunners had more possession and goal attempts at home last week, but Bayern created better chances and were more clinical - and they've lost just twice at the Allianz Arena this season.

    Mikel Arteta needs a response after losing to Villa, but they did create chances and although the stakes are sky high, going on last week neither side can defend the other and it's just 1/21.50 on both teams to score.

    It's odds-on for three goals being scored at 6/101.60 and even over 3.5 goals looks in play at 13/82.63 based on the last leg and the winner-takes-all nature of this one.

    Back Bayern to quality, both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @ 2/13.00

    Count on Kane in 6/1 fouls double

    There's plenty to go at in terms of goals and shots on target, but I'm looking away from those for the best player props deal, and a different role for Arsenal's nemesis.

    Can Harry Kane do it again? He's just 11/102.11 to score anytime again and his record against Arsenal makes him hard to ignore.

    With 15 goals against the Gunners he needs just one more to become the all-time top scorer against Arsenal - a stat he's surely well aware of.

    1280 Harry Kane Bayern Munich November 2023.jpg

    Kane's value here again is in the fouls markets though - as he gave away three at the Emirates and was fouled six times by Arsenal.

    And given Bayern are at home he could get even more decisions going his way, making the 3/14.00 for Kane to be fouled 3+ times look extremely tempting.

    It's landed seven times, and he's been fouled twice in seven further games, but although it's a great price we're combining it with Kane to give 1+ foul away at 4/61.67 for a tidy double.

    Back Kane 1+ foul & fouled 3+ times @ 6/17.00

Recommended bets

Bayern to qualify, both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @ 2/13.00
Back Kane 1+ foul & fouled 3+ times @ 6/17.00

