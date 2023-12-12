</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and more</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-12">12 December 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and more", "name": "Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and more", "description": "It's crunch time for Manchester United in the Champions League as they host Bayern Munich. Get the best bets for a big night in the Europe's premier club com...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-more-1-111223-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-more-1-111223-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-12T14:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-12T11:40:00+00:00", "articleBody": "It's crunch time for Manchester United in the Champions League as they host Bayern Munich. Get the best bets for a big night in the Europe's premier club competition and the best of the EFL action... Kane's Bayern backed to KO Man Utd Saka backed to star for Arsenal at PSV Leeds' Summerville to strike at Stadium of Light Champions League Tips &amp; Predictions 17:45 - PSV v Arsenal: Back Saka to star at the Phillips Stadion Mark O'Haire: "England international Bukayo Saka has been a regular for Mikel Arteta, even in lesser-profile encounters, and should the 22-year-old star be given a start on Tuesday, the Arsenal ace is worth supporting at [6/4] to score or assist. "Incredibly, it's a wager that's already won in 16 (76%) of his 21 starts for the Gunners this term across all competition. "Sake scored and assisted in 68 minutes against PSV on MD1 and has paid-out in this market in four of his five Champions League outings in 2023/24. Those five appearances (where Saka has appeared for an average of 66 minutes per-game) have generated a total of 2.80 Expected Goals (xG) and Expected Assists (xA) combined, highlighting his final-third threat." Back Bukayo Saka to score or assist @ 6/4 Bet now 17:45 - Lens v Sevilla: Fouls on the menu in France in 4/1 Bet Builder Paul Higham: "Lens' Facundo Medina has tallied 30 fouls just like Gudelj, so we'll also back the Serbian for 2+ fouls at 11/10. It's another decent price on paper for a man with nine games of having multiple fouls this season, so he's well used to it. "And Lens have been talking about how much they want to remain in Europe this season, so they won't be letting Sevilla take that from them. Medina is also worth backing and in what could become a niggly little contest a fouls double looks the way to go." Back Medina &amp; Gudelj 2+ fouls in Lens v Sevilla @ 4/1 Bet now 20:00 - Man Utd v Bayern Munich: More trouble for Ten Hag and back 5/1 Bet Builder Paul Higham says: "The pressure's really on Erik ten Hag after being humbled by Bouremouth, and any hopes he had of already-qualified Bayern Munich taking it easy on them were extinguished when the Bavarians suffered their own humiliation at the weekend. "Bayern were hammered 5-1 at Frankfurt, so although Thomas Tuchel may make some changes he can't really afford another poor result - especially after a rather limp 0-0 home draw against Copenhagen before that. "So although 7/5 shots Bayern are through as group winners, their form plus their rivalry with the Red Devils means they'll be keen to stick the knife in - with the hosts needing to win and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw to sneak through. "At least in Europe Man Utd have been entertaining, not so much for their own fans, with their only win in the group a scrappy 1-0 against Copenhagen, with the other four games being blockbusters. "With at least five goals in all four games, it's resonable to expect a few on Tuesday night even if they all come from a visiting side making changes - as not only Bournemouth but Man City and Newcastle have won 3-0 at Old Trafford in the last five games." Back Bayern to win &amp; over 2.5 goals @ 23/10 Bet now 20:00 - Napoli v Braga: Back Italians to qualify at 15/8 Dan Fitch: "Another Group C clash sees Napoli needing to avoid defeat at home to Braga to confirm their place in the Round of 16. "Napoli should be confident having won the reverse fixture 2-1. They are on a three-match losing streak, but the opposition has been of the highest calibre, with the Serie A champions being defeated by Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus in recent games. "Braga need to win this one to stand any chance of making the Champions League knockout stages, so will have to go for it at some point. A Napoli win and both teams to score is 15/8." Back Napoli to beat Braga and both teams to score at 15/8 Bet now Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League special EFL Championship Tips &amp; Predictions 19:45 - Blackburn v Bristol City: Back more Ewood woe for hosts Jack Critchley: "No side has lost more home Championship games than Blackburn this season, losing six of their 10 games so far (W4). "Blackburn are hard to trust at Ewood Park. JDT's men don't tend to do draws, however, they may have to settle for a point against a low-scoring and insipid Bristol City outfit. "Liam Manning hasn't managed to fully imprint his style on the Robins yet, however, in both of his previous tenures, he managed to tighten up the defence and grind out results. This could be a fairly uninspiring 90 minutes." Back Bristol City or draw @ [8/11] Bet now 19:45 - Rotherham v WBA: Back a Championship trio at 11/2 Paul Robinson: "West Brom are fifth in the Championship, but they head to Rotherham having just lost to Leicester and Sunderland, and despite their struggles, the Millers are hard to beat on their own patch. "Leam Richardson's team have achieved positive results in seven of their 10 at the New York Stadium, and since the beginning of November, they have taken points from both Ipswich and Leeds here. "Conversely, the visitors have won just three of their 10 away from the Hawthorns, and they can't be trusted at such a short price tonight." Back Blackburn to Win, BTTS in Watford v Ipswich, and Rotherham to Win or Draw @ around 6.5 Bet now 20:00 - Sunderland v Leeds: Back Summerville to strike at the Stadium of Light Mark O'Haire: "Leeds are now unbeaten in seven (W6-D1-L0), tabling nine triumphs in 11 (W9-D1-L1). The Whites are ranked top for Expected Points (xP) and sit narrowly behind Leicester in terms of Expected Goals (xG) process; the visitors have already taken top honours at Leicester and Ipswich, losing only once against top-half teams this term (W5-D3-L1). "With the market already shot enough on Leeds and Sunderland suffering defeat in five of their nine meetings with the top-12, I'm happy to look elsewhere for our preferred play and Crysencio Summerville stands out as a [23/10] option as an Anytime Goalscorer. "The Dutch forward is Leeds' joint-top scorer in 2023/24, plundering eight goals from only 16 Championship appearances, notching at a rate of one every 154 minutes. The 22-year-old averages 0.44 xG per-90, firing in multiple efforts at goal on 14 occasions and hitting the target in 11 different encounters. He's scored four goals in his past four away days." <p>It's crunch time for Manchester United in the Champions League as they host Bayern Munich. Get the best bets for a big night in the Europe's premier club competition and the best of the EFL action...</p> Get the best bets for a big night in the Europe's premier club competition and the best of the EFL action...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Kane's Bayern backed to KO Man Utd</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Saka backed to star for Arsenal at PSV</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Leeds' Summerville to strike at Stadium of Light</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Champions League Tips & Predictions</h2><p></p><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/psv-v-arsenal-champions-league-tips-saka-can-star-at-the-phillips-stadion-111223-766.html">17:45 - PSV v Arsenal: Back Saka to star at the Phillips Stadion</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Mark O'Haire: </strong>"England international<span> </span><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D22037192%26bsmId%3D924.386982391" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Bukayo Saka</strong></a><span> </span>has been a regular for Mikel Arteta, even in lesser-profile encounters, and should the 22-year-old star be given a start on Tuesday, the Arsenal ace is worth supporting at [<a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D22037192%26bsmId%3D924.386982391" target="_blank" rel="noopener">6/4</a>]<span> </span><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D22037192%26bsmId%3D924.386982391" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>to score or assist</strong></a>.</p><p>"Incredibly, it's a wager that's already won in 16 (76%) of his 21 starts for the Gunners this term across all competition.</p><p>"Sake scored and assisted in 68 minutes against PSV on MD1 and has paid-out in this market in four of his five Champions League outings in 2023/24. Those five appearances (where Saka has appeared for an average of 66 minutes per-game) have generated a total of 2.80 Expected Goals (xG) and Expected Assists (xA) combined, highlighting his final-third threat."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bukayo Saka to score or assist @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="2.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D22037192%26bsmId%3D924.386982391" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-lens-v-sevilla-champions-league-betting-preview-best-bets-latest-odds-111223-1063.html">17:45 - Lens v Sevilla: Fouls on the menu in France in 4/1 Bet Builder</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Paul Higham: </strong>"<span>Lens' Facundo Medina has tallied 30 fouls just like Gudelj, so we'll also back the Serbian for 2+ fouls at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.11"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span></b>. </span><span>It's another decent price on paper for a man with nine games of having multiple fouls this season, so he's well used to it.</span></p><p><span>"And Lens have been talking about how much they want to remain in Europe this season, so they won't be letting Sevilla take that from them. </span>Medina is also worth backing and in what could become a niggly little contest a fouls double looks the way to go."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Medina & Gudelj 2+ fouls in Lens v Sevilla @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="5.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D35626878,35626878%26bsmId%3D924.387016053,924.387016053" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/man-utd-v-bayern-munich-champions-league-betting-tips-back-5-1-old-trafford-bet-builder-111223-1063.html">20:00 - Man Utd v Bayern Munich: More trouble for Ten Hag and back 5/1 Bet Builder</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Paul Higham says: </strong>"The pressure's really on Erik ten Hag after being humbled by Bouremouth, and any hopes he had of already-qualified Bayern Munich taking it easy on them were extinguished when the Bavarians suffered their own humiliation at the weekend.</p><p>"Bayern were hammered 5-1 at Frankfurt, so although Thomas Tuchel may make some changes he can't really afford another poor result - especially after a rather limp 0-0 home draw against Copenhagen before that.</p><p>"So although<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="2.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/5</span></b><span> </span><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D5774350%26bsmId%3D924.385679292" target="_blank" rel="noopener">shots Bayern</a></strong><span> </span>are through as group winners, their form plus their rivalry with the Red Devils means they'll be keen to stick the knife in - with the hosts needing to win and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw to sneak through.</p><p>"At least in Europe Man Utd have been entertaining, not so much for their own fans, with their only win in the group a scrappy 1-0 against Copenhagen, with the other four games being blockbusters.</p><p>"With at least five goals in all four games, it's resonable to expect a few on Tuesday night even if they all come from a visiting side making changes - as not only Bournemouth but Man City and Newcastle have won 3-0 at Old Trafford in the last five games."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bayern to win & over 2.5 goals @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="3.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">23/10</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D9966942%26bsmId%3D924.385679283" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-champions-league-tips-back-napoli-to-qualify-at-158-101223-629.html">20:00 - Napoli v Braga: Back Italians to qualify at 15/8</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch: </strong>"Another Group C clash sees Napoli needing to avoid defeat at home to Braga to confirm their place in the Round of 16.</p><p>"Napoli should be confident having won the reverse fixture 2-1. They are on a three-match losing streak, but the opposition has been of the highest calibre, with the Serie A champions being defeated by Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus in recent games.</p><p>"Braga need to win this one to stand any chance of making the Champions League knockout stages, so will have to go for it at some point. A<span> </span><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D676464%26bsmId%3D924.385679754" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Napoli win and both teams to score</a><span> </span>is<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="2.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/8</span></b>."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Napoli to beat Braga and both teams to score at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="2.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/8</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D676464%26bsmId%3D924.385679754" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><strong>Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League special</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vCxZgjJnrHU?si=aL_wingEYlC-c7MS" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

EFL Championship Tips & Predictions

Jack Critchley: "No side has lost more home Championship games than Blackburn this season, losing six of their 10 games so far (W4).

"Blackburn are hard to trust at Ewood Park. JDT's men don't tend to do draws, however, they may have to settle for a point against a low-scoring and insipid Bristol City outfit.

"Liam Manning hasn't managed to fully imprint his style on the Robins yet, however, in both of his previous tenures, he managed to tighten up the defence and grind out results. This could be a fairly uninspiring 90 minutes."

Back Bristol City or draw @ 8/111.73 Bet now

Paul Robinson: "West Brom are fifth in the Championship, but they head to Rotherham having just lost to Leicester and Sunderland, and despite their struggles, the Millers are hard to beat on their own patch.

"Leam Richardson's team have achieved positive results in seven of their 10 at the New York Stadium, and since the beginning of November, they have taken points from both Ipswich and Leeds here.

"Conversely, the visitors have won just three of their 10 away from the Hawthorns, and they can't be trusted at such a short price tonight."

Back Blackburn to Win, BTTS in Watford v Ipswich, and Rotherham to Win or Draw @ around 6.5 Bet now

Mark O'Haire: "Leeds are now unbeaten in seven (W6-D1-L0), tabling nine triumphs in 11 (W9-D1-L1). The Whites are ranked top for Expected Points (xP) and sit narrowly behind Leicester in terms of Expected Goals (xG) process; the visitors have already taken top honours at Leicester and Ipswich, losing only once against top-half teams this term (W5-D3-L1).

"With the market already shot enough on Leeds and Sunderland suffering defeat in five of their nine meetings with the top-12, I'm happy to look elsewhere for our preferred play and Crysencio Summerville stands out as a [23/10] option as an Anytime Goalscorer.

"The Dutch forward is Leeds' joint-top scorer in 2023/24, plundering eight goals from only 16 Championship appearances, notching at a rate of one every 154 minutes. The 22-year-old averages 0.44 xG per-90, firing in multiple efforts at goal on 14 occasions and hitting the target in 11 different encounters. He's scored four goals in his past four away days."

Back Crysencio Summerville to score @ 23/10 Bet now

Read Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Dejan Kulusevski thriving under Ange Postecoglou

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

