Jack Critchley: "No side has lost more home Championship games than Blackburn this season, losing six of their 10 games so far (W4).
"Blackburn are hard to trust at Ewood Park. JDT's men don't tend to do draws, however, they may have to settle for a point against a low-scoring and insipid Bristol City outfit.
"Liam Manning hasn't managed to fully imprint his style on the Robins yet, however, in both of his previous tenures, he managed to tighten up the defence and grind out results. This could be a fairly uninspiring 90 minutes."
Back Bristol City or draw @ 8/111.73
Paul Robinson: "West Brom are fifth in the Championship, but they head to Rotherham having just lost to Leicester and Sunderland, and despite their struggles, the Millers are hard to beat on their own patch.
"Leam Richardson's team have achieved positive results in seven of their 10 at the New York Stadium, and since the beginning of November, they have taken points from both Ipswich and Leeds here.
"Conversely, the visitors have won just three of their 10 away from the Hawthorns, and they can't be trusted at such a short price tonight."
Back Blackburn to Win, BTTS in Watford v Ipswich, and Rotherham to Win or Draw @ around 6.5
Mark O'Haire: "Leeds are now unbeaten in seven (W6-D1-L0), tabling nine triumphs in 11 (W9-D1-L1). The Whites are ranked top for Expected Points (xP) and sit narrowly behind Leicester in terms of Expected Goals (xG) process; the visitors have already taken top honours at Leicester and Ipswich, losing only once against top-half teams this term (W5-D3-L1).
"With the market already shot enough on Leeds and Sunderland suffering defeat in five of their nine meetings with the top-12, I'm happy to look elsewhere for our preferred play and Crysencio Summerville stands out as a [23/10] option as an Anytime Goalscorer.
"The Dutch forward is Leeds' joint-top scorer in 2023/24, plundering eight goals from only 16 Championship appearances, notching at a rate of one every 154 minutes. The 22-year-old averages 0.44 xG per-90, firing in multiple efforts at goal on 14 occasions and hitting the target in 11 different encounters. He's scored four goals in his past four away days."
Back Crysencio Summerville to score @ 23/10
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.