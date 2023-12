Kane's Bayern backed to KO Man Utd

Mark O'Haire: "England international Bukayo Saka has been a regular for Mikel Arteta, even in lesser-profile encounters, and should the 22-year-old star be given a start on Tuesday, the Arsenal ace is worth supporting at [6/4] to score or assist.

"Incredibly, it's a wager that's already won in 16 (76%) of his 21 starts for the Gunners this term across all competition.

"Sake scored and assisted in 68 minutes against PSV on MD1 and has paid-out in this market in four of his five Champions League outings in 2023/24. Those five appearances (where Saka has appeared for an average of 66 minutes per-game) have generated a total of 2.80 Expected Goals (xG) and Expected Assists (xA) combined, highlighting his final-third threat."

Paul Higham: "Lens' Facundo Medina has tallied 30 fouls just like Gudelj, so we'll also back the Serbian for 2+ fouls at 11/10. It's another decent price on paper for a man with nine games of having multiple fouls this season, so he's well used to it.

"And Lens have been talking about how much they want to remain in Europe this season, so they won't be letting Sevilla take that from them. Medina is also worth backing and in what could become a niggly little contest a fouls double looks the way to go."

Paul Higham says: "The pressure's really on Erik ten Hag after being humbled by Bouremouth, and any hopes he had of already-qualified Bayern Munich taking it easy on them were extinguished when the Bavarians suffered their own humiliation at the weekend.

"Bayern were hammered 5-1 at Frankfurt, so although Thomas Tuchel may make some changes he can't really afford another poor result - especially after a rather limp 0-0 home draw against Copenhagen before that.

"So although 7/5 shots Bayern are through as group winners, their form plus their rivalry with the Red Devils means they'll be keen to stick the knife in - with the hosts needing to win and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw to sneak through.

"At least in Europe Man Utd have been entertaining, not so much for their own fans, with their only win in the group a scrappy 1-0 against Copenhagen, with the other four games being blockbusters.

"With at least five goals in all four games, it's resonable to expect a few on Tuesday night even if they all come from a visiting side making changes - as not only Bournemouth but Man City and Newcastle have won 3-0 at Old Trafford in the last five games."

Dan Fitch: "Another Group C clash sees Napoli needing to avoid defeat at home to Braga to confirm their place in the Round of 16.

"Napoli should be confident having won the reverse fixture 2-1. They are on a three-match losing streak, but the opposition has been of the highest calibre, with the Serie A champions being defeated by Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus in recent games.

"Braga need to win this one to stand any chance of making the Champions League knockout stages, so will have to go for it at some point. A Napoli win and both teams to score is 15/8."

EFL Championship Tips & Predictions

Jack Critchley: "No side has lost more home Championship games than Blackburn this season, losing six of their 10 games so far (W4).

"Blackburn are hard to trust at Ewood Park. JDT's men don't tend to do draws, however, they may have to settle for a point against a low-scoring and insipid Bristol City outfit.

"Liam Manning hasn't managed to fully imprint his style on the Robins yet, however, in both of his previous tenures, he managed to tighten up the defence and grind out results. This could be a fairly uninspiring 90 minutes."

Paul Robinson: "West Brom are fifth in the Championship, but they head to Rotherham having just lost to Leicester and Sunderland, and despite their struggles, the Millers are hard to beat on their own patch.

"Leam Richardson's team have achieved positive results in seven of their 10 at the New York Stadium, and since the beginning of November, they have taken points from both Ipswich and Leeds here.

"Conversely, the visitors have won just three of their 10 away from the Hawthorns, and they can't be trusted at such a short price tonight."

Mark O'Haire: "Leeds are now unbeaten in seven (W6-D1-L0), tabling nine triumphs in 11 (W9-D1-L1). The Whites are ranked top for Expected Points (xP) and sit narrowly behind Leicester in terms of Expected Goals (xG) process; the visitors have already taken top honours at Leicester and Ipswich, losing only once against top-half teams this term (W5-D3-L1).

"With the market already shot enough on Leeds and Sunderland suffering defeat in five of their nine meetings with the top-12, I'm happy to look elsewhere for our preferred play and Crysencio Summerville stands out as a [23/10] option as an Anytime Goalscorer.

"The Dutch forward is Leeds' joint-top scorer in 2023/24, plundering eight goals from only 16 Championship appearances, notching at a rate of one every 154 minutes. The 22-year-old averages 0.44 xG per-90, firing in multiple efforts at goal on 14 occasions and hitting the target in 11 different encounters. He's scored four goals in his past four away days."

