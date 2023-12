Sunderland under the watch of caretaker Mike Dodds

Leeds in flying form and rated top for xP

Summerville stands out as an AGS option

Managerless Sunderland 3.6013/5 bounced back to winning ways at the first attempt following Tony Mowbray's departure as the Black Cats deservedly beat West Brom 2-1 on Saturday. Dan Ballard and Dan Neil bagged the goals in the front of the Stadium of Light faithful as the Wearsiders tasted top honours for the first time in four fixtures and moved into the top-six.

Caretaker boss Mike Dodds made two changes for his first game in charge, bringing back Patrick Roberts in place of on-loan Mason Burstow, while Jobe Bellingham came in for Abdoullah Ba with the latter impressing in a role up front. Bellingham's impact was such that Dodds is now considering persisting with the experiment for the midweek match-up.

Speaking of Saturday's success, Dodds said, "I didn't like the first half. I didn't like the level of control they had - and we had to tweak a few things. But, for a large spell, we controlled the second half. I'm a perfectionist, though, and I didn't like the goal we conceded. There's still plenty to work on but I know how I want us to approach the Leeds match."

Elsewhere, Daniel James grabbed his third goal in three games as in-form Leeds 2.1011/10 made it six Championship wins from seven with a clinical performance at Blackburn.

The Welsh international James drilled a fine low shot into the corner to put the Whites ahead after an uneventful first half before Crysencio Summerville wrapped up the 2-0 victory.

Leeds chief Daniel Farke was understandably delighted with the Ewood Park success. He said, "I'm especially pleased with a clean sheet against a really good and dangerous side. We didn't allow them to have much. They had their spells in possession but in terms of big chances, there was not much. It's a really good performance and a massive win."

Farke may need to shuffle his pack this midweek with Sam Byram suffering an injury on Saturday - Djed Spence could be asked to fill-in at left-back here, and Patrick Bamford is expected to be available again after sickness. But Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas remain injury absentees, whilst Ian Poveda is still unavailable on international duty.

Leeds are now unbeaten in seven (W6-D1-L0), tabling nine triumphs in 11 (W9-D1-L1). The Whites are ranked top for Expected Points (xP) and sit narrowly behind Leicester in terms of Expected Goals (xG) process; the visitors have already taken top honours at Leicester and Ipswich, losing only once against top-half teams this term (W5-D3-L1).

With the market already shot enough on Leeds and Sunderland suffering defeat in five of their nine meetings with the top-12, I'm happy to look elsewhere for our preferred play and Crysencio Summerville stands out as a [23/10] option as an Anytime Goalscorer.

The Dutch forward is Leeds' joint-top scorer in 2023/24, plundering eight goals from only 16 Championship appearances, notching at a rate of one every 154 minutes. The 22-year-old averages 0.44 xG per-90, firing in multiple efforts at goal on 14 occasions and hitting the target in 11 different encounters. He's scored four goals in his past four away days.