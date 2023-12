Arsenal guaranteed top spot in Group B

Arsenal 2.809/5 have already wrapped up top spot in Champions League Group B and so head coach Mikel Arteta is expected to ring the changes for Tuesday night's trip to PSV. Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior could all come into the starting XI with the Gunners probably prioritising Sunday's showdown with Brighton.



Arteta's outfit have largely proven a class apart in the pool, which began with a one-sided 4-0 thrashing of PSV on matchday one. The North Londoners fell to defeat in France at Lens before taking top honours in each of their past three UCL outings; Arsenal have averaged an impressive 1.94 Expected Goals (xG) in this competition, giving up just 0.48 xG per-game.

Although the Gunners have been far from prolific away from their Emirates Stadium base, the make-up of Tuesday's tussle suggests goals could be on the agenda. Arsenal's players on the periphery will have an opportunity to impress against a PSV 2.546/4 side that have also already secured their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

The hosts recovered well from their MD1 shellacking, taking W2-D2-L0 against Lens and Sevilla to book their Last-16 place thanks to a strong head-to-head record against their foes. However, the Dutch giants rode their luck a little too, losing the xG battle in both dates with Lens and were put under plenty of pressure against Sevilla last time out in Spain.

Still, PSV have been flying domestically and should come into this showdown well-rested having dispatched Heerenveen 2-0 here in their most recent outing last Thursday, the side's 15th straight Eredivisie success. Peter Bosz's boys are already eight points clear at the top of the standings having conceded just six goals in those 15 league fixtures.

Saka to star to Rotterdam

Understandably, goals are chalked-up at a short price with Over 2.5 Goals trading at just 1.664/6 on the exchange. Six of nine matches involving these two teams in the Champions League have produced Over 2.5 Goals profit and with little to play for bar pride on Tuesday night, the duo may wish to engage in an open, attacking and pressure-free spectacle.

England international Bukayo Saka has been a regular for Mikel Arteta, even in lesser-profile encounters, and should the 22-year-old star be given a start on Tuesday, the Arsenal ace is worth supporting at [6/4] to score or assist.

Incredibly, it's a wager that's already won in 16 (76%) of his 21 starts for the Gunners this term across all competition.

Sake scored and assisted in 68 minutes against PSV on MD1 and has paid-out in this market in four of his five Champions League outings in 2023/24. Those five appearances (where Saka has appeared for an average of 66 minutes per-game) have generated a total of 2.80 Expected Goals (xG) and Expected Assists (xA) combined, highlighting his final-third threat.

