This is a match that should matter more to Union Berlin than Real Madrid.

The Germans could rise from the bottom of Group C to move ahead of Braga and qualify for the Europa League. Union are unbeaten under new manager Nenad Bjelica (P2 W1 D1) and defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 over the weekend to finally end a 16-match winless run.

Real Madrid dropped points in LaLiga at the weekend with a 1-1 draw at Real Betis and may consider their upcoming weekend fixture to be more important than this one. Let's go with a Bet Builder treble of Madrid double chance, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 6/52.20.

Another Group C clash sees Napoli needing to avoid defeat at home to Braga to confirm their place in the Round of 16.

Napoli should be confident having won the reverse fixture 2-1. They are on a three-match losing streak, but the opposition has been of the highest calibre, with the Serie A champions being defeated by Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus in recent games.

Braga need to win this one to stand any chance of making the Champions League knockout stages, so will have to go for it at some point. A Napoli win and both teams to score is 15/82.88.

In Group D there is a clash between Inter and Real Sociedad to look forward to, that will decide who will top the table.

Both have qualified for the last-16 and are level on points, with Sociedad just ahead of Inter on goal difference. That means a draw will be enough for the Spanish club, who come into this match unbeaten in their last seven games (W5 D2). At the weekend they won 3-0 at Villarreal, which leaves them in fifth place in LaLiga.

Inter went one better with a 4-0 home win against Udinese, which kept them top of Serie A. They have won each of their last four home games and have not conceded in any of the last three. With Inter defending well and Sociedad not needing to go for the win, back under 2.5 goals at 19/201.95.

Copenhagen and Galatasaray both have the chance to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages when they meet in their final game in Group A.

Bayern Munich are already safely through and will meet Manchester United, who are also in contention to make the Round of 16. It's currently Copenhagen that are sitting in second position, ahead of Galatasaray on goal difference, but they can't really afford to play for the draw, in case United pull off a surprise against Bayern.

With both teams needing a win, this has the potential to be a thriller. You can back over 1.5 first-half goals at 7/52.40.

