Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: 13/1 and 11/2 Champions League Bet Builders and more

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva playing for Manchester City
Manchester City visit Real Madrid in a mouthwatering Champions League quarter-final first leg

Get our experts' best bets for a big night in the Champions League, with Arsenal and Manchester City in quarter-final action, plus tips for Championship matches involving promotion contenders Leeds and Leicester...

  • Kane in 7/18.00 & 13/114.00 Arsenal v Bayern Bet Builders

  • 11/26.50 and 4/15.00 Bet Builders for Real Madrid v Man City

  • Tips for big night in Championship promotion race

  • Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here

    • Arsenal v Bayern Munich Champions League Tips and Predictions

    20:00 - Arsenal v Bayern Munich: Harry Kane in 13/1 Bet Builder

    Paul Higham: "We've got to back Harry Kane to do something being back at Arsenal, right? He's not the reason Bayern won't win the league this season with 32 Bundesliga goals a stunning return in his first season.

    "Kane's 2/1 to score anytime and that'll pull in a few who remember him scoring 14 times for Spurs in 19 games against north London derby rivals Arsenal.

    "After a goal and two assists in two games against Man Utd, you can back Kane in the goal or assist market at 13/8 as a safer option, as it's landed in 30 of his 40 starts this season...

    "Bayern have other weapons of course, Jamal Musiala among them, while Bukayo Saka continues to be Arsenal's main danger with three goals and four assists in seven Champions League games this season. Saka is 1/1 to add another goal or assist to his tally.

    "But it's the fouls market that we're looking at, with 8/5 on our man Kane being fouled 2+ times for the 14th game this season - and what better game than back at Arsenal.

    "Much like Kane, Saka knows how to win free kicks pretty regularly and he'll get plenty of treatment from Bayern, so the Englishman being fouled 3+ times at 1/1 is what we'll back. Saka was fouled six times by Porto over two games and Bayern could easily match that with three here."

    Back Havertz 3+ fouls, Saka to be fouled 3+ times & Kane 2+ times @ 13/1

    Arsenal v Bayern Munich Opta Stats Bet: Back 7/1 Bet Builder

    Alex Boyes: "Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in 19 appearances against Arsenal; only netting more against Leicester (20) and Everton (16) in his professional career. Kane has also scored the joint-most goals by a visiting player at the Emirates Stadium (5), along with Diogo Jota and Jamie Vardy.

    "For Arsenal, and among players remaining in this season's competition, Kai Havertz has applied the most high intensity pressures in the UEFA Champions League this term (374). Indeed, he made the most of any player in the game in Arsenal's second leg triumph over FC Porto in the round of 16 (70). Indeed, Havertz has had 3+ fouls in five of seven Champions League starts this season."

    Back Kane to score & Havertz 3+ fouls @ 7/18.00

    Real Madrid v Man City Champions League Tips and Predictions

    20:00 - Real Madrid v Man City: Back 4/1 first leg Bet Builder

    Lewis Jones: "Backing against goals in these Champions League first leg knockout games is quickly becoming a profitable strategy - and it's all to do with the away goals rule being scrapped.

    "Since that rule change was brought in for the start of the 22/23 campaign, there have been 22 first leg matches in this competition and the average goals count stands at 1.95 per game. Yes, below two goals.

    "Of those 22 matches, only two have seen more than 3.5 goals scored. That's a 90% strike rate for those backing under 3.5 goals in these first leg encounters.

    "Although the sample size is small, it's a trend that has plenty of logic attached to it so it's certainly worth following whilst the prices remain skewed towards goals. Under 3.5 goals here is 2/5 with the Sportsbook but even the under 2.5 looks attractive at an odds-against price of 21/20.

    "Combining Silva's foul count, Man City's foul count and that unders line brings forward a perfectly backable 4/1 Bet Builder to attack."

    Back Silva +2 fouls, Man City +11 fouls & under 3.5 goals @ 4/1

    Real Madrid v Man City Opta Stats Bet: Back Bellingham in 11/2 Bet Builder

    Alex Boyes: "Real Madrid and Manchester City will face off in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for a third successive season, after meeting in the semi-finals in 2021-22 and 2022-23. There were 17 goals scored across those previous four meetings, at an average of 4.3 per game (seven for Real Madrid, 10 for Man City).

    "Real Madrid have only won one of their last six UEFA Champions League matches against Manchester City (D1 L4), while they have conceded an average of 1.7 goals per game in the competition against the Citizens (17 goals conceded in 10 games), their most against a side they have faced 5+ times. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, has either scored (4) or assisted (4) in all six of his UEFA Champions League games for Real Madrid. The only player to do so in his first seven games for a club in the competition is Sébastien Haller, while playing for Ajax in 2021-22 (11 goals, two assists)."

    Back Bellingham to score or assist and both teams to score 2+ goals @ 11/26.50

    EFL Championship Tips and Predictions

    19:45 - Millwall v Leicester: Foxes won't fear Lions' Den

    Jack Critchley: "Millwall have lost each of their last three league meetings with Leicester City, last losing four in a row against the Foxes between 1947 and 1969.

    "Although three of their last four matches have been away from home, Millwall have hit yet another slump and they remain firmly in the relegation picture. At home, they are much stronger and they are unbeaten in three at the Den, yet they appear to be lacking ideas in the final third and managed just six shots against Huddersfield at the weekend. When taking on the top seven sides here, the hosts have netted just twice and they could struggle to test the Leicester defence.

    "The Foxes got back to winning ways at the weekend and having seen both Leeds and Ipswich drop points, they will be head into this fixture with their heads held high. They don't tend to keep many clean sheets, but this is a decent chance to strengthen their defensive statistics and its difficult to envisage them becoming too troubled by Neil Harris' men."

    Back Leicester to win to nil @ 9/52.80

    20:00 - Leeds v Sunderland: Whites backed to bounce back

    Mark O'Haire: "Leeds have been almost flawless at Elland Road this term - the Whites have returned an exceptional W16-D4-L0 in LS11, comfortably owning the division's strongest home record. Daniel Farke's outfit have struck at least twice in 14 of those 20 tussles, whilst recording an impressive nine clean sheets - only two sides have managed to score twice away at Leeds.

    "Sunderland have steadied to post W1-D2-L1 in their past four fixtures, though the Black Cats' road record offers little inspiration. The Wearsiders have managed just W5-D5-L10 on their travels, with the visitors suffering five losses in seven away days in 2024 alone. What's more, Mike Dodd's men have kept just three clean sheets on the road since September.

    "With that in-mind, I'm eager to be with Leeds this midweek and the 1/1 money offering to support Leeds to win and Under 3.5 Goals appeals. The home side have seen 65% of their Elland Road outings fall below the goals line with a chunky 85% of Sunderland's games as guests following suit as nine of their 10 away defeats featured Under 3.5 Goals."

    Back Leeds to win and Under 3.5 Goals @ 1/1

    Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League special

    Now read Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: How to profit Sheffield United attacking duo drawing fouls

