Arsenal v Bayern Munich: Harry Kane part of 13/1 Bet Builder

Back a narrow Gunners win at 10/3 4.33

Get 13/8 2.63 on Kane to be involved in a goal

Gunners can grind out narrow lead

It'd be a tasty enough Champions League quarter-final clash with Arsenal facing Bayern Munich at any time, and that's without a certain Harry kane returning to north London to face his old rivals.

Gunners fans will be delighted that Kane joining the German giants just as their long run of Bundesliga titles is about to come to an end, but that also means that Thomas Tuchel's side can put all their efforts into chasing European glory.

The Bavarians have thrashed Arsenal 5-1 in each of their last three meetings, but this is a different Gunners side under Mikel Arteta and the Premier League leaders are rightly 3/4 favourites to win the first leg.

The Gunners haven't conceded a Champions League goal at The Emirates this season and they look the stronger team overall, but it was a nervy win on pens over Porto in the last round and with this their first quarter-final in 14 years nerves could again play a part.

And for all their faults, 18/5 shots Bayern do have all the experience at this level so even though they've lost their last two games - the second blowing a 2-0 lead against Heidenheim - they can't be underestimated.

Goals are usually guaranteed with Bayern - their Bundesliga matches average over four goals per game and they've had 23 of their 28 league games go over 2.5 goals.

So it's 8/111.73 for another over 2.5 goals in this game but against this Arsenal defence that may be a tough ask. So the 21/202.05 on the unders is tempting.

Overall, although I think the draw at 31/10 certainly comes into play, I'm backing Arsenal to take a narrow lead out to Munich for the second leg, but keeping a clean sheet against Bayern may just be a step too far.

Back Arsenal to win & under 2.5 goals @ 10/34.33 Bet here

Can Kane haunt the Emirates again?

We've got to back Harry Kane to do something being back at Arsenal, right? He's not the reason Bayern won't win the league this season with 32 Bundesliga goals a stunning return in his first season.

Kane's 2/13.00 to score anytime and that'll pull in a few who remember him scoring 14 times for Spurs in 19 games against north London derby rivals Arsenal.

After a goal and two assists in two games against Man Utd, you can back Kane in the goal or assist market at 13/82.63 as a safer option, as it's landed in 30 of his 40 starts this season.

Back Harry Kane goal or assist @ 13/82.63 Bet here

Havertz & Saka star in Bet Builder

Bayern have other weapons of course, Jamal Musiala among them, while Bukayo Saka continues to be Arsenal's main danger with three goals and four assists in seven Champions League games this season.

Saka is 1/12.00 to add another goal or assist to his tally.

But it's the fouls market that we're looking at, with 8/52.60 on our man Kane being fouled 2+ times for the 14th game this season - and what better game than back at Arsenal.

Much like Kane, Saka knows how to win free kicks pretty regularly and he'll get plenty of treatment from Bayern, so the Englishman being fouled 3+ times at 1/12.00 is what we'll back.

Saka was fouled six times by Porto over two games and Bayern could easily match that with three here.

And finally, Kai Havertz leads the line for Arsenal but also leads the foul charts and regularly eclipses 3+ fouls, which is what we'll back here at 15/82.88.

Havertz has had 3+ fouls in five of seven Champions League starts this season, and in a big game against his fellow Germans he'll match that and set-up a nice Bet Builder for us.