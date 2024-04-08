Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: How to profit Sheffield United attacking duo drawing fouls

Brereton-Diaz & McBurnie are drawing fouls

Disasi made two fouls vs Blades duo - available at 4/1

A reminder to keep backing the Arsenal win to nil price

Big Ben & Burnie causing problems for defenders

Chris Wilder's stock has dropped from the glory days of Sheffield United - but he is still a smart operator at the top level. He's found a formula at previously wretched United to make them competitive. It revolves around playing Ben Brereton-Diaz and Oli McBurnie as an old-school front two and basically banging balls into the opposition half for them to compete for.

They have lost just once - at Liverpool - in their last four Premier League games, scoring eight goals in the process.

They have recorded 60.5 long passes per 90 minutes in those four games, an increase on their usual output whilst the 41.8 aerial duels per 90 in that period is the most in the league as they've looked to hit McBurnie and Brereton-Diaz with quick balls into the final third.

This kind of direct football does always trigger my interest in the fouls committed market for the opposition as there will be ample opportunities for the strikers to win fouls in a duel with a defender looking to get tight.

Bournemouth duo Chris Mepham and Illia Zabarnyi both made one foul each in that 2-2 draw with Wilder's men, Toisin made three fouls in the 3-3 draw with Fulham and both Ibrahima Konate and Axel Disasi were punished twice for fouls trying to defend this style of play against two strikers that actively look for fouls. They've drawn 13 fouls between them in those four matches.

I think fouls conceded against these two could be a developing trend in the next few weeks, especially as centre-backs are always priced up as the outsiders in the fouls committed market due to their usual low overall fouling average over a large sample size. For example, Disasi was available at 5/6 for one foul and 4/1 for two fouls on Sunday for Chelsea - both bets landed.

It's Brentford away next up for Wilder's rejuvenated boys. Keep Bees centre-backs Zanka, Nathan Collins and Kristoffer Ajer very much in your thoughts when the foul markets emerge.

Arsenal to win nil - keep backing it!

It's time to nudge those memories. In February, this column sent out some advice to keep Arsenal's win to nil prospects very much in your thinking. Excuse whilst I play my trumpet but it's a bet that has since landed in four of Arsenal's last eight matches, yielding a profit at the odds available.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, protected by Declan Rice, are an awesome axis which should continue to lead Arsenal to wins to nil between now and the end of the campaign.

Defensively, Arsenal possess the best process in the Premier League when it comes to expected goals against, boasting a per 90 average of just 0.69 xG. They also lead the way in the more traditional metrics like clean sheets (14) and actual goals conceded (24).

It is brick-wall like in its current form.

After winning to nil at Brighton, this phenomenal Arsenal defence has now conceded just three goals in their last 10 matches and have conceded just a per 90 average of 0.4 worth of expected goals across their last 11 Premier League games.

It's a remarkable number considering they have played Manchester City and Liverpool in that period. One goal is enough to win a game when you play with such defensive solidity that can restrict opposition forwards to such low-quality chances.

These phenomenal numbers must be taken advantage of in the betting markets, where there is value to be had playing the Arsenal win to nil price.

It's Bayern Munich next on Tuesday in a Champions League knockout first leg which are notorious for low scoring encounters. Of the last 22, 20 of them have seen the under 3.5 goals line land. At 3.412/5 on the Betfair Exchange, Arsenal's win to nil price needs some serious respect.