Champions League Quarter-Finals Opta Stats: Back 9/1 no scorer tip and 7/1 Bet Builder

Arsenal v Bayern Munich Kane cannot be ignored in this fixture The Opta Stat: "FC Bayern München's Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in 19 appearances against Arsenal; only netting more against Leicester (20) and Everton (16) in his professional career. Kane has also scored the joint-most goals by a visiting player at the Emirates Stadium (5), along with Diogo Jota and Jamie Vardy. For Arsenal, and among players remaining in this season's competition, Kai Havertz has applied the most high intensity pressures in the UEFA Champions League this term (374). Indeed, he made the most of any player in the game in Arsenal's second leg triumph over FC Porto in the round of 16 (70). Indeed, Havertz has had 3+ fouls in five of seven Champions League starts this season." The Betfair Bet: Back Kane to score & Havertz 3+ fouls @ 7/1



Real Madrid v Manchester City Can these sides really play a bore draw? The Opta Stat: "Real Madrid and Manchester City will face off in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for a third successive season, after meeting in the semi-finals in 2021-22 and 2022-23. There were 17 goals scored across those previous four meetings, at an average of 4.3 per game (seven for Real Madrid, 10 for Man City). Indeed, Real Madrid have only won one of their last six UEFA Champions League matches against Manchester City (D1 L4), while they have conceded an average of 1.7 goals per game in the competition against the Citizens (17 goals conceded in 10 games), their most against a side they have faced 5+ times. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, has either scored (4) or assisted (4) in all six of his UEFA Champions League games for Real Madrid. The only player to do so in his first seven games for a club in the competition is Sébastien Haller, while playing for Ajax in 2021-22 (11 goals, two assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Jude Bellingham to score or assist and both teams to score 2+ goals @ 11/2



PSG v Barcelona The Price is (not) right on Gundo The Opta Stat: "Barcelona's Ilkay Gündogan has made more passes breaking the opposition's defensive line than any other player in the UEFA Champions League this season (19). The German midfielder has also made three assists in the competition in 2023-24, with Jordi Alba in 2018-19 (5) the last Barcelona player to make more in a single campaign." The Betfair Bet: Back Ilkay Gundogan to assist anytime @ 6/1