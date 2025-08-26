Big Winners on Betfair: Football punter wins over £2K with 90 Min Guarantee
Football punter becomes the latest to see bet saved by 90 Minute Guarantee as they scoop more than £2K with £1 acca...
90 Minute Payout saves acca to land punter £2K
Ten-fold bet wins despite late goals
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee came to the rescue of another acca not once but twice and landed a football punter more than £2K at the weekend from just £1.
It was a thrilling outcome that showed that it really does pay to ensure your bets with the Betfair football product that has been a hit with punters in recent seasons.
The bettor placed an audacious £1 acca across 10 matches in the English Football League and National League. They correctly called an impressive eight results only for two to be scuppered by late goals.
A winning goal for Boreham Wood in added time and one for Gateshead would have made the acca a loser.
But that did not matter because bettor had used Betfair's 90 Minute Payout to ensure that the bets would be settled at the end of normal time.
In fact, by the time those added time goals went in, the bettor had already pocketed winnings of £2,145.19.
90 Minute Guarantee saved this Betfair punter not once, but TWICE! 🤯-- Betfair (@Betfair) August 26, 2025
This audacious £1 acca was paid out despite Boreham Wood and Gateshead scoring late winners! 👏 pic.twitter.com/vxSmqi4nLR
The 90 Minute Payout has been saving bets for the past two seasons and is already creating more winners on Betfair in 2025/26.
The season is only a couple of weeks old and already this big winner shows what is possible for football punters.
With the Premier League now in full swing, there are even more opportunities, and Betfair's Safe Sub is another boost for bettors who are looking for winners in 2025/26.
The action continues in midweek with the second round of the Carabao Cup so find out where our expert thinks the value lies on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Now read Grimsby v Man Utd Tips: Back Fernandes to fire in 9/2 bet builder
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
