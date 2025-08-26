Big Winners on Betfair: Football punter wins over £2K with 90 Min Guarantee

90 Minute Payout saves acca to land punter £2K

Ten-fold bet wins despite late goals

Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee came to the rescue of another acca not once but twice and landed a football punter more than £2K at the weekend from just £1.

It was a thrilling outcome that showed that it really does pay to ensure your bets with the Betfair football product that has been a hit with punters in recent seasons.

The bettor placed an audacious £1 acca across 10 matches in the English Football League and National League. They correctly called an impressive eight results only for two to be scuppered by late goals.

A winning goal for Boreham Wood in added time and one for Gateshead would have made the acca a loser.

But that did not matter because bettor had used Betfair's 90 Minute Payout to ensure that the bets would be settled at the end of normal time.

In fact, by the time those added time goals went in, the bettor had already pocketed winnings of £2,145.19.

The 90 Minute Payout has been saving bets for the past two seasons and is already creating more winners on Betfair in 2025/26.

The season is only a couple of weeks old and already this big winner shows what is possible for football punters.

