Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: An easy night for Everton & fast start for Seagulls on Wednesday

Fulham v Bristol City - Cottagers to take care of business
Kick-off 19:45
Live on Sky Sports
Fulham have won their last two games against Bristol City, but the Robins have had the better of things in the League Cup by winning both previous meetings in this competition.
The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last five home ties in the League Cup, and while Bristol City had a four-game win streak against Premier League sides they've lost the last three, conceding at least two goals in each.
Fulham have a decent enough squad to make changes and still enough quality to take care of business - but as 4/91.44 favourites we have to tag on an extra to swell those odds.
The visitors may well score, but we'll just cover things with over 2.5 total goals at Craven Cottage to take into account a landslide for the hosts as well as the Championship side making a real game of things.
Oxford v Brighton - Back a fast start for Seagulls
Kick-off 19:45
Live on Sky Sports
Like a lot of mid-range Premier League teams, Brighton should have an eye on this trophy. The gulf in class in this tie is massive enough for the Seagulls to make wholesale changes and still justify being 2/51.40 away from home, despite winning just one of nine against Wednesday's opponents.
After losing all three Championship games this is a nice distraction for Oxford but 6/17.00 is about right as Gary Rowett knows his league form is the area he must improve.
Fabian Hurzeler will badly want a result too after picking up just a point from two decent performances - conceding a 97th-minute equaliser against Fulham and then missing a penalty, hitting post and bar and a couple of sitters in defeat at Everton.
So I don't expect Brighton to mess around here, they'll start fast and look to put this one away as quickly as possible.
Everton v Mansfield - No mistakes from Moyes
Kick-off 19:45
Live on Sky Sports
They rode their luck but Everton got their life at the Hill Dickinson off to a winning start on Sunday, and David Moyes' men are 1/51.20 to win their first cup game at their new home after drawing League One side Mansfield.
The Stags have reeled off four wins on the spin in all competitions though, and former Liverpool man Nigel Clough would love to cause a huge 13/114.00 upset, but it's hard to see as Moyes' squad isn't that big so changes won't be so widespread.
If you look at possible changes, Moyes will still likely play his starting centre halves and even if saving the likes of Grealish, Gueye and Ndiaye for the bench he can play the likes of Alcaraz and McNeil. The emphasis will be on being solid and rely on their extra quality going forward.
And if Moyes can win a trophy with West Ham then he can certainly engineer a run in this competition for the Toffees - starting with a no-nonsense, take-no-chances home win here.
Grimsby v Man Utd - Back a welcome win for United
Kick-off 20:00
Live on Sky Sports
It's a bit embarrassing for Man Utd playing at this stage, so let's see how Ruben Amorim handles a midweek trip to Cleethorpes to face unbeaten League Two side Grimsby who are 14/115.00 to cause the mother of all upsets.
Blundell Park will be some venue for Benjamin Sesko's first United start. Andre Onana could return in goal but I'd not be any more confident about him dealing with crosses into a crowded box than when Altay Bayindir failed against similar tactics from Arsenal.
Amorim could use this as something of a training match to help his new signings get into form, and in Bryan Mbeumo's case a bit more fitness. So I expect an upset here. As bad as United have been away from home, with just two wins in 13 on the road, they've won every game against this standard of opposition in this competition.
Recommended bets
