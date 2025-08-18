English Premier League

Safe Sub Winners: Wirtz goalscorer bets saved by Chiesa as Safe Sub shows its value

Betfair Safe Sub
Florian Wirtz backers were saved by Betfair's Safe Sub

Betfair's new Safe Sub product has had an immediate impact in the Premier League as popular goalscorer bets on Florian Wirtz are paid out thanks to Federico Chiesa. Find out what other bets Safe Sub saved this weekend...

  • Wirtz backers saved by goalscorer Chiesa

  • Frimpong another success among weekend of Safe Sub winners

  • Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

What is Betfair Safe Sub?

Player bets are an important part of football betting. With Betfair's enormous range of markets on each match, you can back a star striker to score, a dynamic number 10 to lay on an assist, a tough-tackling midfielder to end up in the referee's notebook and much more.

But have you ever backed a player, either as a single or as part of a bet builder, then watched in frustration as they have been substituted? 

Until now coming off has spelled game over for your chosen player and for your bet. Now Safe Sub means that, if you place a bet on a player who is substituted, your bet will simply transfer to the sub entering the game. 

So for example, if you back Florian Wirtz to score, he draws a blank and is replaced by Federico Chiesa, your bet will still win if Chiesa scores.

Oh, hang on...

Wirtz backers paid out thanks to Chiesa

Did you see what we did there?  We deliberately used Wirtz and Chiesa in the above Safe Sub explainer becaue that's exactly what happened in Friday night's Premier League curtain-raiser at Anfield.

Liverpool's record signing Florian Wirtz is expected to be a star this season, and becaue of the position he plays he will regularly be a popular goalscorer pick. The German international didn't have the best game again Bournemouth on Friday night and was substituted in the second half without getting on the scoresheet.

In previous seasons your goalscorer bet on Wirtz would be dead in the water. But not anymore. On came Federico Chiesa to replace Wirtz, and just moments later the Italian put Liverpool 3-2 ahead.

That was great news for Liverpool fans, but it was even better news for backers of Wirtz to score as his Safe Sub duly delivered to land a winning bet.

And that wasn't the only example of how Safe Sub can work brilliantly for you.

Also in the Liverpool game Jeremie Frimpong was a popular selection to assist. Frimpong went off in the second half and was replaced Wataru Endo, and in the dying moments of the game Endo played a ball through to Mo Salah who tucked the ball home in the bottom corner meaning your Frimpong assist bet was landed thanks to his Safe Sub Endo providing an assist.

Other Safe Sub winners this weeked

Brighton v Fulham

- Raul Jimenez anytime goalscorer - replaced by Rodrigo Muniz. Muniz scored.

Sunderland v West Ham

- Jenson Seelt to assist - replaced by Omar Alderete. Alderete made an assist.

Now read Mike Norman's Leeds v Everton preview here.

Mike Norman avatar

Mike Norman

Sport fanatic with a particular love of football, golf, snooker and horse-racing

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

