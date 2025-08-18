Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8

Leeds look strong enough to compete well this season

Leeds United v Everton

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Championship winners have added plenty of depth

Leeds United were the Championship's great entertainers last season with their 46 games witnessing 125 goals as they secured promotion back to the Premier League courtesy of winning the title.

Daniel Farke's men scored a hugely impressive 95 goals during the campaign but they were especially impressive at Elland Road, scoring an average of 2.65 goals per game for a 23-match record of W18-D4-L1.

With no significant departures this summer, Leeds should be competitive in the Premier League this season after securing some eye-catching signings in the spine of their team including goalkeeper Lucas Perri, international defenders Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson, and twice-capped German midfielder Anton Stach.

But perhaps their two best signings could turn out to be experienced midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle and former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

How many of the new signings will feature on Monday night remains to be seen, but with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Ao Tanaka, Daniel James and Joel Piroe as attacking options, Leeds look likely to continue to score freely and I wouldn't be surprised if they avoided relegation with relative ease.

Farke's men can be backed at 10/111.00 to record a Top 10 Finish.

All eyes on Grealish

Towards the end of July I was really fearing for Everton. Only striker Thierno Barry - who scored 11 goals in La Liga last term - had been added as an outfield player to a squad that was looking much weaker than the one that finished 13th last season.

But in recent weeks the Toffees have signed former Bayern Munich defender Adam Aznou, paid £24m for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and they pulled off the marquee loan signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City.

David Moyes' squad now looks a tad stronger, but you sense that all eyes will be on Grealish, and unless the England international recaptures his very best form then Everton could struggle for goals, just like they did last season. Only the three relegated teams scored fewer than the Toffees' 42 goals.

Away from home Everton were involved in some tight games and lost only seven of their 19 games, but again goalscoring was the problem. Moyes' men scored just 16 league goals on the road last term, and only rock bottom Southampton scored fewer.

So unless Barry, and especially Grealish, hit the ground running this season then I fancy it could be a tough campaign for the Toffees which makes their relegation odds of 7/18.00 look quite appealing.

Newcomers fancied to start with a win

In terms of Match Odds, at 11/82.38 I really do fancy Leeds to commence the season with a win.

If you put me on the spot right now and asked me who will finish higher this season then I'd say Leeds. If you asked me who has the bigger and better squad, again I'd say Leeds. So the fact that they're on home soil, where they perform so well, with a raucous atmosphere guaranteed, I have to back the home win.

True, recent seasons have showed that there's a big gulf between the Championship and the Premier League, but I'd like to think that Leeds - who secured 100 points in winning the title last season - are a bit better than some recently promoted clubs and that with their summer transfer business they'll have too much quality for the Toffees on Monday night.

If you disagree then Everton can be backed at 21/103.10 for the win with the draw available to back at 23/103.30.

Recommended Bet Back Leeds United to Win SBK 11/8

Piroe a goalscorer pick with Safe Sub in play

As mentioned earlier, Leeds were, by some distance, the top goalscorers last season in the Championship and I fancy they'll be free-scoring and very entertaining again this term.

So on the basis that I fancy Farke's men to win this match, and that I can easily see them scoring two or three, then Joel Piroe at 11/53.20 to score anytime makes plenty of appeal.

The Dutch striker is really starting to thrive and won the Championship Golden Boot last season with 19 goals. His versatility and ability to find space is a huge asset in a team that loves to attack, and his ability to finish with both feet should see him score plenty this season.

Piroe will almost certainly lead the line on Monday night so hopes are high that he can start the season with a goal, but should he be substituted before scoring, then your anytime goalscorer bet will roll on to whichever player replaces Piroe thanks to Betfair's new Safe Sub product.

Recommended Bet Back Joel Piroe to Score Anytime SBK 11/5

