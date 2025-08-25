Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Back Cherries at 23/10 & a stalemate for Saints on Tuesday

Back a stalemate at Carrow Road

Kick-off 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

The bottom two in the Premier League could both do without a Carabao Cup game right now, but both managers also can't really afford another damaging defeat - especially Graham Potter who is hanging on by a thread already at West Ham.

And The Hammers have lost five of their last seven trips to Molineux, failing to score in all five of those defeats, while Wolves have a sound record at this stage winning 12 of their last 13 second round ties, although usually not against Premier League opposition.

Wolves are 13/102.30 with West Ham 15/82.88 and much again will depend on team selection. But West Ham look a troubled side, and I'm not sure Potter's got it in him to rouse them for this tie - with his side winning just one of 10 away League Cup ties against top flight sides and conceding over three goals a game in the process.

Wolves have not won a game of football of any kind since April 26th though, so I've no real trust in either - so I'd swerve the match result here and instead back Jarrod Bowen to score anytime at 9/52.80. Potter will have to play his skipper and he's hit the target twicw from six shots, and is desperate to turn things around so will be fired up for this one.

Recommended Bet Back Jarrod Bowen to score anytime SBK 9/5

Kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Another all Premier League clash at the Vitality with Bournemouth 17/201.85 favourites against 14/53.80 Brentford despite going seven games without a win against the Bees.

Again, there may be fewer changes than expected here due to playing a fellow top-flight side and both sides may just fancy a run in this competition - but Andoni Iraola's side have been much more impressive so far, so even with changes they're worthy favourites.

Keith Andrews is still figuring things out without Thomas Frank and although both sides won 1-0 at the weekend they have enough talent and a way of playing that should promote goals. I like the both teams to score no draw bet at 5/42.25 for those without a firm feeling either way.

But I've been much more impressed with Bournemouth so far.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to beat Brentford & both teams to score SBK 23/10

Kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

A first ever League Cup meeting between these two here with both of them enjoying flying, unbeaten starts to the season. Stoke have won all four games while Bradford have won three and drawn twice in League One.

The Potters did need penalties to beat Walsall in the last round as Mark Robins made changes, and if they play like that again then the 17/54.40 Bantams will have a great chance after putting out Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Robins knows what he's doing though, and even with changes this time around he'll get a better display out of his side so it's hard to oppose the hosts - but Bradford's form this season has to be respected and we'll back them to score.

Recommended Bet Back Stoke to beat Bradford & both teams to score SBK 13/5

Kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Another in-form battle at the Den as Millwall host a flying Coventry side fresh of winning their last two Championship games 5-2 and 7-1, leaving Frank Lampard's side as slight 8/52.60 favourites against the 7/42.75 Lions.

The Sky Blues have won three in a row while Alex Neil's side have only lost once themselves - but they've lost four of the last five against Coventry.

This has the makings of a great game even with changes to the line-ups - neither will take a backward step and after the form Coventry especially have been in you have to think goals will fly. So taking the overs for 2.5 goals at odds against looks well worth backing.

Recommended Bet Back over 2.5 goals SBK 11/10

Kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Derby have gone out five of the last six times they've faced Premier League opposition, and they've got a poor record against Burnley - without a win in 14 (D5 L9) and with just one goal in their last seven meetings.

Derby's priority is getting things together in the Championship, while Scott Parker's Clarets will feel much more at home facing this level of opposition again - as they showed in their 2-0 win over fellow top-flight newcomers Sunderland

They're more than decent at home even with changes, hence being 4/91.44 favourites at Turf Moor, and this could go pretty much like a lot of Championship games did for them last season.

Recommended Bet Back Burnley to win to nil SBK 6/4

Kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Norwich have won just one of eight against Southampton, and having already lost both of their league games at Carrow Road this season they're 15/82.88 home underdogs here even with Southampton's patchy start to the campaign.

Saints only just scraped past Northampton in the last round as well, while Norwich won at Watford, so there's not too much confidence in the visitors at 13/102.30 favourites.

Will Still has a stronger squad at his disposal but is still finding his way, and while Norwich will be desperate for a home win at the third time of asking I think the sides will be evenly matched. This one lines up nicely for a draw.

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 12/5

Kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Giant killers Bromley are playing in the League Cup second round for the very first time after beating Ipswich on penalties in the last round, and are 29/103.90 to keep their run going by beating League One side Wycombe.

And Wanderers hardly inspire confidence as 10/111.91 favourites with just one win so far this season - even though it was in this competition away at Leyton Orient.

There should be goals here for both sides, and indeed both teams to score is appealing at 3/41.75 but why not go all out and back the Bromley bandwagon to keep on rolling - the draw has definitely given them a chance.

Recommended Bet Back Bromley to win SBK 29/10

Kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Wrexham haven't made the third round of the League Cup since the 1981-82 season having lost the last 10 ties at this stage, while Preston have won seven of eight and with home advantage are the 11/102.11 favourites.

It was a typically Hollywood tie in the last round when Wrexham beat Hull on penalties, with Preston's 1-0 success at Barrow on the complete opposite end of the excitement spectrum.

The Ryan Reynolds factor often comes into play for Wrexham games and that Hull win only heightens it, but the truth is they've not won a game in 90 minutes yet while Preston are unbeaten with three straight wins. They should make that four here.