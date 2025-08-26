Grimsby v Man Utd Tips: Back Fernandes to fire in 9/2 bet builder

Man Utd backed to win tricky away trip to L2 side

Fernandes back to strike in Bet Builder at 9/2 5.50

Grimsby v Man Utd

Wednesday 27 August, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

United's new forwards fail to fire

Manchester United have failed to win either of their first two Premier League matches this season (D1 L1) and their players are yet to score a goal, with the one they got in Sunday's draw at Craven Cottage going down as an own goal. It has not all been negative, with Matheus Cunha in particular looking threatening in both games, but the blank scoresheet is ominous for fans who expected better results this season.

The Red Devils problems up front come after they splurged more than £200 on forwards in the summer transfer window. United have no European football this season - that's why they are entering the competition in round two - so manager Ruben Amorim may see this match as an opportunity for his new front three of Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to develop their understanding of each other.

It is another chance for United's players to get used to operating in Amorim's 3-4-3 formation. For these reasons, we expect United to field a strong side at Blundell Park as they look for their first win of the 2025/26 season.

Grimsby's impressive start to season

Grimsby are five matches into their League Two season and sit fourth in the table after three wins and two draws. They beat Shrewsbury 3-1 in the previous round of this match and, in their three matches in all competitions at home this term, have scored eight goals.

The Mariners will give this a go - they have nothing to lose after all - and, aware of Manchester United's goalkeeping problems, with Altay Bayindir unconvincing so far and Andre Onana potentially coming in for a first start of the season, will believe they can get on the scoresheet.

United to win comfortably

United kicked off their EFL Cup campaign last season with a 7-0 win over Barnsley. That win came in the dying days of Erik ten Hag's reign, so United were able to forget about their league worries and demolish lower league opposition in this competition.

They went on to beat Leicester 5-2 before losing a seven-goal thriller to Tottenham. United's recent record in the League Cup, in other words, is decent and their games have featured plenty of goals, although Amorim's only game in charge in this tournament was that defeat at Spurs.

The Red Devils are 10/111.00 to win the Carabao Cup - as they did in 2022/23 - and it is a realistic target for Amorim in what he hopes will be his first full season in charge. It is probably United's best chance of a trophy and that's another reason why Amorim should field a strong starting 11 and take the competition seriously.

The gulf in class should be sufficient for United to score some confidence-boosting goals at Blundell Park. Sesko could make his first start after making two appearances from the bench so far. He is 11/43.75 to score the first goal of the match. United should be able to cover a one goal handicap at 1/21.50.

Hosts to find net in Grimsby v Man Utd bet builder

With Grimsby firing at home this season, and United clean sheets a rarity these days (just two in their last 10 in all competitions), we are backing both teams to score as part of our bet builder.

Jaze Kabia has scored four in his six appearances this season, including in the win over Shrewsbury in this competition. Two of those have come from the penalty spot. So if you are looking for a player to back to score for the Mariners, the Irishman is the appealing bet at 4/15.00.

For United, Bruno Fernandes blasted a penalty over the bar at Fulham on Sunday. He will be keen to make amends and, with his team struggling for goals, the Portuguese will be determined to lead by example and find the net here. His craft and power will be too much for the League 2 team's defenders, so will be back Fernandes to score any time.

If that bet does not come off and Fernandes is withdrawn, bear in mind that, with Betfair's Safe Sub, whoever replaces him would carry the goal bet.