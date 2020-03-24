Clonmel Racing Tips: Dreamy Leamy still worth backing each-way

I got taken to task on Twitter for punditing on Racing TV on last Saturday's Thurles card when I have openly questioned whether racing in Ireland should even be taking place.

The Government advice in Ireland (unlike here) is for racing to press ahead and it seems to be working well and safely behind closed doors - from afar at least - but I suspect there are a few issues bubbling under, and I do have my doubts, from a PR perspective, about the sport pressing on in the midst of such a major crisis.

But I guess we are all bored at home (hopefully you are indoors, anyway) and need our daily releases in such grim times, and I was up very early on Tuesday morning - I can't sleep at the best of times but waking up at 2am when I thought it was nearer six wasn't ideal - looking at the Clonmel card today, so I may as well share my thoughts.

I'll take you through the card in chronological order.

Let's hope Dreamy isn't too sleepy

Farmix is probably a fair price at around 2/1 on the exchange in the opening 2m maiden hurdle, with Rebel Gold a possible each-way alternative at 8/1+, but we can let that race pass without a financial interest.

Cosa Ban has been well supported into around 7/2 on the exchange in the 2m2f maiden hurdle next up, and Dreal Deal and Dreamy Leamy were two that interested me most in the 2m 16-runner handicap hurdle, a race in which the Betfair Sportsbook are paying five places.

Unfortunately, they have both been nibbled at a fair bit in the last 12 hours or so.

In fact, Dreamy Leamy has been smashed up, in terms of an early move anyway (it wouldn't have taken much), from as high as 33/1 in places yesterday afternoon, but I still think he could be worth a small each-way bet at 8/1 now.

Tipping at the tail-end of gambles is never a good look, so get best odds-guaranteed if you can possibly can as he can drift out again, but I will make an exception here, especially as you shouldn't get too hung up on missing briefly available prices.

He is one of the most lightly-raced in here as a 5yo, related to three winners, and with only six starts under his belt.

His best performances came when fourth on his debut in a bumper and when ninth of 22 in a handicap hurdle at Naas last time.

He was beaten over nine lengths there but he certainly didn't have the kitchen sink thrown at it him from two out and, with a more aggressive ride here, he is hopefully capable of hitting the frame at the very least.

He really did "catch the eye" at Naas.

Rock an interesting runner in bumper at huge odds

There is nothing doing in the following two chases, including the highlight of the card at 16:00, which has attracted a mere five runners.

The Trigger has an obvious chance in the 2m7f handicap chase at 16:30, but I would marginally prefer Misty Adage, wearing first-time blinkers, each-way at a double-figure price if I was betting on the race.

Which I am not.

Talking of headgear, Rocconrockall is very interesting in the finale at 17:00.

He was last at Thurles earlier in the month but he has an outside each-way shout on his earlier Limerick form, and the first-time cheek pieces make him very interesting.

His trainer Edward O'Grady is three from seven with this headgear option since 2018, with winners at 10/1, 8/1 and 9/2, and a 14/1 runner-up (the others were unplaced at 100/1, 66/1 and 16/1).

I am definitely not putting him up as a bet but he was trading in excess of [200.0] on the exchange this morning and I wouldn't have be laying those odds given the above stat.